Finjan Holdings' (FNJN) CEO Phil Hartstein on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Valter Pinto - IR, KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Hartstein - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Noonan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investor Research

Mike Crawford - B. Riley

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Valter Pinto

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our shareholder update conference call.

Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder this call is being webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on our Web site.

Before I begin on behalf of the entire team of Finjan, we want to congratulate, Vanessa Winter on the beautiful addition to her family. While Vanessa is on maternity leave, I would encourage shareholders to feel free to reach out to me anytime. My phone number and email is provided at the bottom of our news releases.

Turning to our Safe Harbor, during the course of this call we may make statements related to our overall business outlook, future financial operating results, outcomes of pending and future litigation, accounting matters and future prospects of our operating subsidiaries. These are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations.

You can learn more about these risks in our most recent filings with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at finjan.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I'd also like to mention that Phil and Michael will be attending the Micro-Cap Conference in New York this Monday and Tuesday April 9th and 10th. We'll get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and CEO. Phil?

Phil Hartstein

Thank you, Valter and thank you all for joining us on our call today.

We recently achieved yet another significant milestone in our company history with the first quarter settlement of our longstanding litigation with Finjan Inc and Symantec. It might make sense to take a minute and remind shareholders that Finjan first filed suit against five different companies in 2010. We settled McAfee and Webroot before going to trial, but encountered some setbacks with Symantec leaving the defense for the remaining three defendants which included Websense and Sophos those three ultimately going to trial.

Today all five of those companies are now licensees to the Finjan patent portfolio and the aggregate license value of just those companies from the original 2010 case exceeds $150 million. To-date we've licensed in excess of 20 companies and generated over $350 million of licensing fees while continuing to achieve higher gross margins, litigation accounting for 70% or better margins on average and licensing accounting for margins of approximately 85% and in certain instances 90 plus percent.

Looking forward and as we think about the total addressable market we have an update for you on our current analysis. We had previously guided that we were approximately 25% through the licensing opportunity engaged in another 25% with the remaining 50% percent on tap. We've been working through intrinsic and extrinsic factors that impact our view and feel for the market. Intrinsically we have evaluated the recent license values and also with an eye towards what we think is achievable within the next two to three quarters. Extrinsically, we are evaluating the consolidation occurring and the general as expected organic growth and expansion of the cyber security market.

Given this analysis, we revise our assessment of the licensing of the Finjan patents as follows. We estimate we are now approximately 35% complete which includes the recent settlement. We are currently engaged with approximately 40% of the total market opportunity which includes pending litigations and also the 20 plus companies currently in our licensing pipeline. Beyond that we estimate approximately 25% of the total market opportunity remains untapped. While we fully understand that the licensing business is hard to predict, we do believe strongly that the business process is repeatable particularly in our case where we've been successful in monetizing our assets. This of course after dozens upon dozens of IPR and other related administrative challenges where we continue to see our patents being [down valid] [ph] and enforceable.

In fact in the first quarter, we heard from the Federal Circuit themselves referring to Finjan as having 'Pioneered behavior based virus detection technologies' which is described in our patent. Continuing to narrow and capture the remaining unlicensed market is a constant ongoing strategic initiative within the company. It is in large part a function of executing on our proven strategy and roadmap that we have continued to refine and perfect as a team has now been together for many years. It's not rocket science but rather the result of a lot of hard work and commitment to get it right by all that are involved.

Expanding our licensing portfolio offerings and contracted pricing protections in our agreements has also assisted in this effort. The IBM portfolio for example offers us leverage and incremental value for our Finjan Inc., efforts. The first example of this was in our final write settlement which was completed before the close of 2017. While we were able to achieve value for the inclusion of the Finjan blue patent as part of the licensing settlement agreement.

Additionally, as the industry consolidates, Finjan will continue to generate licensees based on our existing contracts with licensees as they make acquisitions in the space, themselves become acquired or in other instances where licensees growth may exceed certain thresholds. An example of these pricing protections is in play in our 2016/2017 deals with Avast and later with their acquisition of AVG resulting in additional license fees paid to Finjan. These types of protections are in all of our agreement that we expect them to trigger more routinely as we move through 2018 and beyond.

Specifically relating to the recent settlement and license and due to the confidentiality provisions our disclosure is limited to the material components of the agreement which were filed on SEC Form 8-K on March 1 and March 19, 2018. Therefore, I apologize in advance if I may have to decline making certain comments during our Q&A session. For the 8K filings with the SEC, the agreement was for $65 million in cash to be paid within 20 days which we did receive on March 19. Further upon acquisitions of certain entities within four years, the licensees will pay additional license fees of up to $45 million to Finjan.

As a reminder to our shareholders, we still have a very active litigation pipeline which includes a number of procedural and substantive case activities for 2018. First in our case with Juniper, the court has ordered a mini-trial which some have referred to as a 'Shootout' to be held on July 26, 2018. In this process, Finjan will argue a single claim infringement write against a single Juniper product. While Juniper will select either a single patent claim and argue that it is invalid or alternatively not infringed. Parties are on notice that the court intends to be quick and decisive in the outcome which we believe is an effort to apply risk and pressure to both sides and force an early settlement.

In our Southern District of California litigation against Eset, we've previously guided that our case would be tried by December 2018. For the court schedule of available times for a trial that date has been set for February 4, 2019. We still have the pending German action against Eset with the second phase of trial scheduled for November of 2018.

In our case against Cisco and before Judge Freeman, we are on track for the Markman hearing which is set for June 15, 2018 and as an update our willfulness claims against Cisco has been reinstated by the court. After successful motions practice which included briefing and an oral hearing. On top of the willfulness claims being restored, we learned yesterday that the PTABs and hired institution of two IPRs against Finjan patent as brought by Cisco namely the 494 and the 844 patent. A trial date for our Cisco case is set for June 1, 2020. And since that time SonicWall has also been designated to Judge Freeman with the Markman hearing date set for October 12 of this year and a trial date of May 3, 2021.

In our case against Palo Alto Networks that remains date due to procedural appeals related to the defeated IPR challenges, we continue to monitor their appeals and have no option but to let them run their course.

With regard to our pending litigation with BitDefender, Zscaler and Carbon Black these cases are two newly filed have any substantive progress or timelines to update. However, consistent with our best practices, we are always exploring settlement opportunities with defendants and we are in late stage negotiations with at least one of the three companies that I just mentioned.

Moving onto a new topic, we get a lot of questions about what's next at Finjan? With the stronger balance sheet and specifically more cash, for some time, we've been working closely with our Board to determine the strategic direction of the company going forward. Of course, it's very much still an active discussion we can share that the discussion generally breaks into three categories.

The first category I call this more of the same, focused on our core competencies and expertise and monetizing intellectual property asset. One of the core missions is to monetize Finjan's original technology patents and our track record speaks for itself. As shareholders you can expect that Finjan will at least continue on this course, defending patents and administrative challenges post AIA and as a PTAB, we're seeing fewer and fewer any challenges to our patents in our district court cases, navigating policy and regulatory changes in congress and the courts. This past year being particularly busy session relating to patent questions in both the Federal Circuit and the Supreme Court. This in addition to the changes at the USPTO and the naming of the two Director Andre Iancu.

Maintaining our presence as thought leaders in developing standards for the industry with LES and ANSI, rested in the board of that initiative. Finjan's Chief IP Officer now as she has for several years serving a term on PTAB, which is the Patent Public Advisory Committee for the U.S. Patent Office effectively their governing board.

Working within the framework as established by the district court a few years ago many believe that the Northern District of California was anti-patents and anti-small company we have bucked that trend by staying focused on the merits of each of our cases. And lastly let's not forget that we have an active non-litigation licensing program. In this same category, but aside from Finjan own internally developed IP, we have and continue to explore more opportunities similar to the one we entered into with IBM, now our Finjan Blue subsidiary. We may go deeper into this strategy where complimentary security assets may augment the Finjan Inc., portfolio or as we have been approached numerous times over the last few years to monetize security assets on behalf of other company a strategy we have not pursued up to this point.

The next category I call this one something different which we expect would still include some measure of IP. On an ad hoc basis, we have looked at a number of synergistic M&A opportunities to complement our cyber security licensing and enforcement system. While no process has been formalized, we are evaluating products or services businesses in growth markets where we have predictable visibility into future financial results. This unique combination of operating business and with significant cash flow from the monetization of our IP could have a transformative impact for our shareholders.

Going forward, we may formalize a process around the something different option, but we're committed to evaluating those opportunities with some healthy skepticism and are working with great resources inside and out of the company to ensure that we make the right decision with long-term shareholder returns in mind.

The final category I call the cash back option. Simply put this option would include returning cash to common shareholders. We have in our history back when we were private dividend out approximately $65 million in cash and third-party equity holdings before bringing $32 million into Finjan Holdings, the public company that you see today.

When we think about this capital deployment option, if undertaken, we would largely opt for a longer term dividend rather than a one-time distribution. As we evaluate this strategy, the Board and I firmly believe that we are nowhere near done with our mission of monetizing the Finjan Inc., patent. Roughly only 35% complete as I mentioned earlier.

In summary, I want to reiterate that no decision has been made as I've just shared with you some of the strategic thinking that is being applied to the future of Finjan; this is not being done in a vacuum. I want to stress that this is a thoughtful process and in the capable hands of management, several expert outside resources and our financial and operational savvy board who are all passionate about the exciting future of the company. As an aside, but related to our Board, we operate as an appropriately conservative fashion led by our Board's oversight and governance.

Our Board and audit committee had a goal of obtaining no less than two years and ideally three years of operating cash largely due to the nature of our business and the expensive terms of borrowing capital. We have now achieved this milestone and only because of this achievement do we now have the opportunity to evaluate a myriad of strategic options for the company going forward.

I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Noonan now.

Michael Noonan

Well, thank you, Phil.

I'll provide a brief overview of our financials followed by an update on our other businesses. Please note that all numbers are unaudited and unless otherwise stated all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue for the first quarter was approximately $65 million compared to $24.7 million for the prior period. Net income from operations was approximately $43 million or $1.55 per share compared to $15.9 million or $0.69 per share for the prior period.

We ended the first quarter of 2018 with approximately $80.4 million in cash or $2.90 per share compared to $26.4 million for the prior period. The cash balance includes the $65 million received from the settlement on March 19. The cash balance also includes the repayment of our entire Series A1 preferred stock in the amount of $19.9 million. This was completed in two tranches during the first quarter totaling 153,000 shares.

As of the quarter end, we had accounts payable of approximately $17.1 million which included $13 million of legal fees resulting from the settlement. As of today and after paying down much of the accounts payable including the aforementioned legal fees, we have approximately $66 million in cash which equates to about $2.40 per share. We earlier guided that we believed our operating expenses on a quarterly basis for the remainder of the year would range between $7 million to $8 million.

However, because the settlement will result in far less litigation for 2018 we believe that expenses for the next three quarters will range between $5 million to $6 million per quarter. The settlement not only offered us the obvious benefit of capital today, but also reduced the remaining three quarters in fiscal 2018 expenses by approximately 40% or about $6 million to $8 million.

As Phil mentioned, our Board would like us to maintain approximately 2 to 3 years of operating cash on hand, which of course we have today.

Now turning to Finjan mobile. We have been focused on adding more paying customers at a lower cost. We have increased our free to pay conversion rate by over 70% since our last call. Concurrently, we've been able to lower the cost per acquisition of new paid subscribers by 35% over the same period. We are pleased with both our growth rate and the optimization we have been able to achieve on the cost side.

This week we are launching a new release of vital security that will provide two important additions to the service. The first is required registration of free product using a social login or an email address, social logins it easier for customers to get started with our service. The second feature is an intuitive onboarding experience. Once someone registers or engaging screens, introduce new users to vital security, the benefits of the service and [indiscernible].

Users can skip any of the screens at any time and just start as they have already skipped similarly with VPN. We expect this feature to cause subscribers to use the VPN more often and to use more of the other features. Ultimately, we believe its better onboarding experience will lead to higher conversion rate from free to paid.

We are also working on a more substantial release at the end of May which again will focus on ease of use and conversion of free to paid users. Today, we encourage upgrades when free users run out of data to gain access to unlimited data.

In the May release, we'll also add changing VPN locations to our premium service. We will then have two valuable features that will be used to encourage free subscribers to upgrade to our premium service. We expect again to see an up tick and the number of users who purchase our premium products. This week we are also launching an exclusive content email to all our subscribers free and paid. Twice a month, they will receive an email with exciting content that they can stream over the next two weeks that is only available if they use vital security to change their location.

The communication will include sporting events and other streaming content available in countries outside the United States. The email will encourage subscribers to a way to use their VPN beyond just security and also encourage more upgrades from free to paid.

Now turning to cyber threats. Again that business underperformed for the quarter as a result management is evaluating all options with this business unit.

With respect to Jerusalem Venture Partners or JVP, we continue to enjoy the benefits of this investment. In the first quarter there was a capital call of $550,000 bringing our total investment to $2.9 million. Please recall that our total commitment is $5 million.

Again, there are currently 11 portfolio companies in JVP who have received investment financing through the fund along with two exits, these two early exits were acquisitions by PayPal and Huawei.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Phil for closing remarks.

Phil Hartstein

Before opening the call for Q&A, I wanted to expand on our capital markets related matter that several shareholders have inquired about recently. When we became a public company, the equity ownership of Finjan was highly concentrated amongst the legacy shareholders at 91.5% and hedge funds accounting for an additional 8% leaving the company with very little float. This has been described by many as a quote overhanging the stock which translated to some long-term trepidation with new and perspective shareholders coming into our stock.

What became clear was that just how we would focus on operational execution, we would have to put forth the same effort in socializing with the investment community and that effort continues.

Addressing the overhang specifically in the past 12 months approximately 13.5 million shares have moved from Cisco, Benchmark and Israel Seed into the hands of new shareholders. We believe there are now fewer than 500,000 shares remaining to be sold from these legacy shareholders. We also offered a little over 4.1 million shares in the common share offering, which was less about raising money, but more about bringing new equity owners in to drive more liquidity into the stock.

On the other side, we're proud to have new large institutional owners including B. Riley and [Healtheon Capital] [ph], each made filings with the SEC indicating holding by each greater than 10% of our shares. [Healtheon] [ph] holds an additional non-cashless option to exercise a warrant for approximately 2.4 million shares, which means they have to pay for them at a price of $3.18 per share. Should they decide to exercise the warrant the company would receive into Treasury approximately $7.5 million. These new shareholders as well as others have already been instrumental in our ability to forward think and grow strategically.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Valter for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Valter Pinto

Thank you, Phil. Operator, can we please poll for first question?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investor Research. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Hi. I have a few quick little questions. First, Michael when you said the 13 million accounts payable was legal, is that also your cost of revenue on the $65 million?

Michael Noonan

Correct. Absolutely bang on.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And when you said it's a $1.55 a share that's on primary shares, right?

Michael Noonan

Yes. Nothing to do with preferred shares or any derivatives.

Lisa Thompson

Right. But, don't you have to like a little different number of fully diluted.

Michael Noonan

No, it's marginal.

Lisa Thompson

Really? Okay. All right. that's good. Thinking that's it. So because you mentioned the $2.4 million warrants through 2018 [indiscernible]?

Michael Noonan

Yes. The $2.4 million that would bring it to about 30 million shares outstanding. But I didn't count the warrants. They haven't exercised yet.

Lisa Thompson

Right. So it's not yours. All right, good. So that clarifies all that. And so it looks exciting that the expenses are going to be down for the rest of the year because of litigation. It looks like you guys are in great shape. Can I just ask everything that's in the work right now, which are the big cases that will deal the both cash possibly?

Phil Hartstein

This is Phil. So you know looking at the current litigation catalyst. I think you've got sort of -- sort them by size and we generally do this in sort of two categories, the bigs and the not so big or they're not as big. Certainly I would put Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Juniper probably in the category of the big. There are a few bigs that are still have not been disclosed because they're still in the licensing pipeline and haven't either resolved themselves to a license or made it into litigation yet. So there may be some additional ones there. But I would be looking at I think those three companies as representing for the current litigation company -- the companies that were in active litigation I would say would be those three on the large side.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. And I assume you have a number of small things and the work to do?

Phil Hartstein

We do. So there's a number of companies that I'd call them sort of medium sized companies that are in the litigation pipeline as well. For example, Eset certainly not as large as Juniper or Cisco and then adding into Zscaler and Carbon Black and some of the other medium sized players. The licensing pipeline though, we don't give a lot of visibility into just how many discussions are ongoing. We generally refer to that as it moves around it's generally about 20 to 25, it's down a little bit. We're down to about 20 companies in licensing discussions.

There are both big and small companies still in that pipeline and so still have a very active process ongoing.

Lisa Thompson

All right, great. Thank you. And look forward to seeing what's next.

Phil Hartstein

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Mike Crawford with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Mike Crawford

The audio was playing out occasionally on the webcast for me. So just can you, Michael just repeat on the operating expense per quarter that at one point -- $7 million to $8 million but now you think it is how much per quarter?

Michael Noonan

$5 million to $6 million.

Mike Crawford

$5 million to $6 million. Okay. And then I don't think you said but did you say what the pre-tax income was for the quarter, you gave a net number.

Michael Noonan

Yes. It's pretty close to pre-tax we have a bunch of NOLs in there. There was some marginal small amount of tax we had to pay but I think you're good with that number.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And 66 million in pass today less a little bit as you would run through June assuming there were no other licenses before that period end, is it a fair assessment?

Michael Noonan

I think you're burning our cash a little bit high and if we model out for even at the high end, $18 million for the rest of the year, $6 million by three brings our cash down still only to call it 40-odd. And then, we offer pretty good for another year -- year to year and a half at least two years without doing a thing. But of course that's not what we're contemplating.

Mike Crawford

Right. I think maybe you misheard me. I think you said $66 million in cash today after take down.

Michael Noonan

That is correct. That is after the vast majority of the AP is paid out.

Mike Crawford

Right. And then the active pipeline of 20 companies today or is some of the reduction in that related to these other companies that potentially be part of this additional $45 million from Symantec if they were to acquire them?

Phil Hartstein

You're sort of right. My answer is, it's not that we've become less active. There is just regular sort of consolidation that occurs within the industry. We in most of those instances have still preserved our rights to seek a license fee on the basis that those companies are already on notice and that we were in active discussions. But often is the case smaller companies combined or big companies make acquisitions of little companies, but specifically on the first quarter settlement and the future potential returns related there too, no, that none of that has been triggered yet.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And on other revenue like say premium VPN subscribers is that something that we should actually start to see 50,000, 100,000 in revenue per quarter and some things related to VPN starting in the June quarter or is that still too soon?

Michael Noonan

Yes. I mean it's hard to say. Right now we're pushing really hard on marketing. We've put a lot of new elements into the -- like for the in/out purchases and the like and all these new messages are coming up when free users for example are running out of bandwidth. There's a notification that they get. We're now moving as I said in my prepared remarks. The location -- you get one location if you're free user, if you want multiple locations of course you're going to have to become a premium user.

So w are pushing all those buttons really hard and believing I think the marketing team is working diligently towards those numbers you spoke about, be able to talk about those as time goes on, but right now I don't want to put myself into a corner just yet.

Mike Crawford

And is that Google team still working with your -- working guys pretty regularly on that or is that…

Michael Noonan

Sorry, Mike. We've upgraded our marketing side a lot. We've hired a independent consultant to help us with marketing, targeting ads in both Facebook and Google. And yes they are working with the Google team as well. And we've also got a PR firm helping us to get our brands out into all the various tech magazines and the like. So all those marketing efforts are being pushed.

I think the thing is, we've shifted really to a big marketing push on the product. Technically the product is working great, it's doing everything we said we would do. So we're really pleased with that and we're just going to add some new enhancements to it over time.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And then, on the venture front, you're already had monetization with CyActive and Cyberonics, but would you think that any of these other investments within JVP looking especially promising at this point or is it too hard to say?

Phil Hartstein

Yes. This is Phil. Just want to correct one thing so, CyActive was acquired by PayPal, but CyberArk was not part of our investment into the fund that was in front of six. Huawei was the acquirer of a company called Hexatier which was one of our portfolio investment. But the question still stands of the 11 portfolio companies that are in there either you are basically asking if there are any expected exit prospects amongst that group of companies.

I mean certainly we'd like to think so. We don't have a ton of visibility into that, but we can tell you that the recent capital call is largely constituted on behalf of sort of reupping the financing of companies. In other words there -- w don't expect any new sort of theories or seed investments from the fund and the portfolio companies. The question now is which are the companies in that group of 11 or 12 are going to rise.

So yes, I think we're now though we may be on a more traditional sort of venture funds cycle, right, more towards what happens in the next five years as opposed to what happens for the next five months. But yes, still very exciting, still very committed to it. That's turned out to be really a great investment for Finjan.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Great. And then, lastly just you had to bracket -- further bracket, I think you could talk about three of the current litigation pipeline parties is larger, would you be able to bracket it all like potential millions type of settlement that you might have like, you might have several that are potentially over 10 million or maybe hard to say or?

Michael Noonan

Yes. It's a fair question. I know sometimes there's some confusion and this isn't just amongst our shareholder base. I think it's generally confusion amongst folks who don't follow licensing and settlement as a business where you may be seeking for example multi-hundreds of millions of dollars in an individual litigation. You have to constantly weigh the expense of pursuing that through the appeals, the uncertainty of time, the cost of capital to get there, so what you often find is that you do as a result of wanting to be cash flow positive. You do find that the settlements actually often are far less than the full value that you could seek if you for example had 10 years to wait around an infinite dollars to put towards the campaign.

So what Finjan does and I think our shareholders have heard me say this before there's not a trophy case in our lobby. It's really about trying to collect fair value as a result of the contributions that we've made at each of the company. So I think the settlement in the first quarter is an example of that. It's also an example of the fact that when your damages get up to the point where they're so substantial, there is sort of a trailing off. In other words there's not a linear association or a straight line discount to value.

So for example, if we had multi-hundred million dollar claim, you're likely still to see that a settlement value would be some hundred million dollars. And the reason for that is that it's just from a cost of capital perspective makes a lot more sense to those companies to just continue and buy. But I do think that amongst our current litigation campaign companies that you see I would argue that they're all in the double digits of millions. It really depends on how far into the litigation they are. How much value should be attributed to the use of the Finjan patent, in their own products and represented in the revenue, cost and time incurred in the investment of each of those cases.

So I'd say it probably splits with the vast majority are $10 million and up and some of those more substantial than others including the cases that have been stayed for a long time where the liability continues to accrue from a damages perspective.

Mike Crawford

Okay, great. Thank you, Phil. Thanks Mike.

Michael Noonan

Thanks Michael.

Our next question comes from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Sam Rebotsky

Good afternoon. Even though I've been familiar of Finjan I'm really new in getting involved in the Symantec wins sort of got my attention very significantly. And as I dug closer into the lawsuit against Zscaler and looked at the market valuation which is in excess of $3 billion and for a company that went public at 2016 is trading -- has traded in the 30s. And have you, is it possible to find somebody to put up the money and have an operating company and even though you wouldn't own 100% of it and sort of replicate some of these valuations, spin it out or something like that? Is that a possibility?

Phil Hartstein

First of all, Sam nice to have you in stock. Appreciate you spending the time to invest in and understand what the company's story is. But yes, I think going back to some of the statements I said about where we're strategically thinking. That will fall into the bucket that I referred to the second category of something different where intellectual property would still be likely a component.

The challenge you have is that we are for the moment at least and have been since being a public company. We're in a security themed sector. The challenge that you face in the security themed sector when looking at the comparables and quote the value. You're looking at multiples on the order on a sort of a weak side of an acquisition on the low-end maybe eight time revenue. And on the high-end now and largely driven for example by the success of the Zscaler and their IPO, couldn't be as high as 12 to 14 times. Those for the guy who's not from a financial background maybe more common for someone like Mike who's sitting across the table from me that might make sense but for me it seems just an irrational valuation relative to the expense of what you would have to go through. And still the uncertainty of a business like that.

So certainly yes, I think that falls into that second category where we have looked at it and may actually formalize the process around trying to identify a company in a growth market. So, we just have to be very realistic about what the multiples are and be a really bad move to pay 14 times have the market crash and have it only be worse six times. So we're just -- we're obviously being very conscious and cautious about making a mistake there.

Sam Rebotsky

I appreciate your cautious and conservative views. And by collecting and in fact the Symantec also has a lawsuit against Zscaler as their proxy has in their prospectus. You by doing what you're doing and not risking much money in a situation that may make some good sense as long as you're not setting the house on it. And so I'm glad you're considering that and keep collecting the money on your litigation. Good luck.

Michael Noonan

Thanks Sam. And the one last thing I would say it seems like right now the downside scenario is that we would just continue to add cash to the company's balance sheet assuming no pursuit of strategic alternatives at this time.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brett Reiss of Janney Montgomery Scott. Please go ahead.

Brett Reiss

Yes. Hi, I'm also new to the situation. My question is on that Supreme Court case that is winding through the system and I think it's going to finally be decided in May or June having to do with the powers of the patent review board. Could you opine a little bit on that case and if there's a favorable decision, will that impact whether you're going to be more aggressive on acquiring patent portfolios as part of your business model?

Phil Hartstein

Sure, Brett. I'd be happy to answer that question and certainly also great having you as part of the stock as well. I actually sat in the Supreme Court case the one that I believe you're referring to is referred to as oil space within the industry. And those are not familiar with that Supreme Court case that basically questions whether or not the patent office which grants a right and a title to "Intellectual Property" which is roughly equivalent to sort of a land grant right. And that that same patent office could also have an administrative process by which it either attenuates or removes that right from you over time. And that's basically a direct question about one of the administrative challenge programs that was instituted in the America Invents Act.

So I'm going to now talk to you a little bit about our outcomes in the PTAB challenges that we've had and then I'm going to come back to the Supreme Court case and what we think. Finjan is somewhat unique in so far as we have had more than 70 administrative challenges to our patents. I would say over the last 24 to maybe 26 months, we have had about 80 plus percent of all of those in IPRs denied institution that means that the patent office does not find sufficient grounds to even review whether or not there should be an instituted review of those patents.

On the ones that have been instituted to this date and time, we have only lost one independent method claim of one patent out of all of those challenges. And my point in saying that is that I think it really speaks to the quality of the technology that Finjan developed, the thoughtfulness and how that was described and prosecuted in our patent portfolio and really representative of the contributions of Finjan made into the industry from a technology perspective.

I think that is also underlined quite poignantly by the Federal Circuit decision and the Blue Coat appeal where Judge [indiscernible] who authored the opinion actually commented and quoted that Finjan had pioneered their work virus -- behavior based virus detection technologies and went further to say which was described in our patents.

So we've had an inverse outcome in response to all the PTAB challenges under the AIA. So going back now to what oil space represents to the industry, we don't yet have an indication from the Supreme Court. There are some rumbling. And that would lead some to believe that the PTAB administrative challenge process will stand. But that is not certainly based on anything that's been published.

I would tell you the direct impact of Finjan though, again, given the fact that we've had such an outstanding win rate it just doesn't so much apply to us other than we would expect if the Supreme Court came back and changed the administrative challenge process to the PTAB, we could foresee some additional delays of our cases unrelated to that of PTAB just given the fact that I'm sure everybody would run back and appeal either a win or a loss. And that certainly would have an impact on docket.

So, it's a long answer, but yes it is something we've been watching very closely.

Brett Reiss

Right, no, it's very thorough. And I appreciate that color. Now with respect to the menu of options you laid out on what you can do with the available cash, how often does the Board meet and when will shareholders see what direction the Board is tacking towards on the various things you can do with surplus cash?

Michael Noonan

Sure. I'm happy to share with you a little bit of the governance side of the company to the Board. Formally as a full Board meets four times a year that would have been believe about five or six weeks ago was the first meeting of the year. The next meeting is in about three weeks from now. And they're generally around the filing of our quarterly financials, right.

So aside from just those four annual full board meetings there are ad hoc committees as well as established committees so for example nominating corporate governance meet regularly scheduled but for the project where management is exploring with the board sort of options of the more of the same something different or the cash back option. We are working with some individual members of the board and that is again an active topic that will be discussed in the first week in May at our next scheduled board meeting.

So in terms of when would that be communicated to shareholders, I would say no later than actually making a decision about formalizing a process which I imagine would be shared with shareholders. It's just a matter of course of disclosure. But in the event that that is not the case then I would expect on the next quarterly shareholder call that you would expect to hear some update from management and it could be at that point that that the board working with management and just looking into the world of opportunities out there that the company has decided to just continue to strengthen its balance sheet as we still continue those options. I just don't know what guidance to give there yet.

Brett Reiss

Great. Thank you for taking my question.

Michael Noonan

Thanks Brett.

Phil Hartstein

Thanks Brett.

Valter Pinto

Thank you everyone. We look forward to communicating with you and hope to see you soon. Take care.

