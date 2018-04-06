Market Volatility Bulletin: Trump Says 'Consider', Market Hears 'Propose'

VVIX plunged over the last couple sessions: VIX options market is just not too concerned.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday close

Thursday left stock investors (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, ACWI) mostly feeling positive and relieved. The rally which had begun early on Wednesday extended throughout the Thursday session. Spot VIX felt the heat, dipping decisively below 20 as the outlook for volatility waned…

Then came the post-close announcement that more tariffs may be on the way. Futures did not exactly welcome this development.

Chris Ciovacco reminds us below that this may be of an overreaction: “consider” is in fact conceptually distinct from “propose”. Certainly the announcement is something new for shareholders to grapple with.

Friday marks the release of the NFP report. The consensus appears to be cooler than last month’s blistering 300k+ report.

Source: Bloomberg Economic Calendar

No doubt the bond market (IEF, TLT, AGG) will be studying the new data for any hint of an overheating job market or increased inflation. CME Group recently posted a study: 3 Things To Keep In Mind For Friday’s Employment Report. The report has some excellent visuals, and is well worth the read.

Thoughts on Volatility

Henry Blodget’s discussion is definitely more political in nature than I currently like to feature. “Leaving politics aside”, as Mr. Bezos says around 2:15 into the clip (just before getting political again), the overarching point here is that politics does currently drive markets. Whether it is intrigue associated with Cambridge and Facebook (FB), AMZN troubles as discussed in the video clip, or potential new rounds of tariffs, the larger point is that headlines rule the day.

I’ve repeated the Stevie VIXX Tweet from yesterday in this post, because while changes can and do occur very swiftly in this market, the after-hours price action demonstrates that there are frequently 2 nd, 3 rd, etc chances to get in or out.

One major theme of the last year or so has been that many individuals have been burned trading products that they do not understand. When you replace “buy call/put” with “going up/down”, this may be a red flag to point to the notion that the core client base does not understand the nature of these products. Individual options contracts represent ever-changing “baskets of Greeks”: surely such oversimplified trading tools will likely generate more confusion than clarity; for instance, what if the underlying goes neither up nor down for a week or two?

Term Structure

It takes all sorts, at least at the front end. The black curve was Thursday close, but the VX term structure has whipped around quite a bit since mid March. While the M1 has traded with a five-point range, the back month ranged by merely a point and a half. The pattern exhibited has fluctuated between modest contango and less modest, but quite temporary, backwardation.

Against this backdrop, the VIX of VIX has fallen well below the 100-handle over the last couple sessions. With all the current jitters in equities, traders of VIX options don’t see too much reason to get worked up.

This development is basically the opposite of the last couple years, where spot VIX was very low, but VVIX was circumspect, essentially waiting for the rapid reintroduction of volatility to the market that could occur at any time. Now, spot vol trades basically double what it did for most of last year, and the VVIX is calming down to trade closer to normal levels.

Whether structurally like the Pat Hennessy comment from earlier, or thematically like the itscalledcommonsense post here, traders and investors should of course never get worked up. But they should note that the market is offering a different risk/return opportunity set.

I would submit that various forms of “buy-and-hold” worked well for shorting vol in the recent past, whereas scalping could be profitable for the long-vol trade (VXX, UVXY). I would not go so far as to say at present that long-vol is the new in position; rather I would say that both approaches are strictly trades: not to be held for more than a few weeks at most.

Conclusion

In a prior article a comment came from ItsPlaytime that had solid talking points for conversation. I'd like to share it and close so that readers can add their perspective.

In a prior article a comment came from ItsPlaytime that had solid talking points for conversation. I’d like to share it and close so that readers can add their perspective.

Now, there have been some extra solid posts made on this topic in the comment thread of yesterday’s MVB that you should consider. For my part, I am of a mind that these statements are not the best way to characterize the VIX term structure. Contango is, in my view, not somehow more natural than backwardation. I will expand in another piece, likely sometime this weekend.

In the meantime, I invite comments from others, either those who agree or disagree with ItsPlayTime.

Thank you for reading.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.