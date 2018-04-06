3 Things In Biotech, April 5: Pfizer's Game Changer, Adamas Tackles MS, Aeglea Dives Into Small Cell

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Pfizer's EGFR drug looks to up the first-line lung game

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Dacomitinib

Disease: EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer

News: PFE announced that the FDA has accepted their new drug application for dacomitinib to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring EGFR mutations. The submission was supported by findings from the phase 3 ARCHER 1050 study, first presented last year at ASCO, which showed that dacomitinib significantly improves progression-free survival compared with gefitinib in the first line setting. The FDA granted the application priority review, meaning that the decision will be rendered sometime in September.

Looking forward: If approved, dacomitinib will be in good company, as it demonstrated a clear benefit over first-generation TKI therapy. The looming specter in this setting remains osimertinib, however, which appears better still (and less toxic). Of course, it remains to be seen how these drugs will be used. Yes, osimertinib appears to be best in class, but if a patient progresses on osimertinib, there are no standard options left. So the current debate is, until we know more about overall survival for first-line osimertinib, should it be held until progression? This is going to be an important question, and one where PFE can capitalize with dacomitinib.

Overall, this is very important news for PFE's ongoing push in EGFR-positive NSCLC.

Adamas holds its breath and dives into phase 3 for MS

Company: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Therapy: Amantadine

Disease: Multiple sclerosis

News: ADMS announced that they have dosed the first patient in their phase 3 randomized, double-blind study evaluating amatadine in comparison with placebo in patients with multiple sclerosis and walking impairment. Amantadine will be tested in two doses, with the primary objective of evaluating a higher dose of amantadine in terms of alleviation of walking impairment.

Looking forward: This is an important step forward for ADMS, as a success here would represent a strong lead into an important indication expansion. As it stands, ADMS is building this phase 3 trial on promising findings from a phase 2 study, where they showed a 17% improvement over baseline in walking speed. This would place it in favorable status with approved drugs like dalfampridine.

Too soon to buy based on this alone, but Adamas may be onto something that could expand the reach of this drug quite a bit.

Aeglea takes the plunge into combos for small cell lung cancer

Company: Aeglea (AGLE)

Therapy: Pegzilarginase

Disease: Small cell lung cancer

News: AGLE announced that the first patients have been treated in a pair of trials involving patients with small cell lung cancer. The first of these is a cohort expansion study of pezilarginase alone, and the second is a phase 1/2 study in combination with Merck's pembrolizumab. The company divulged that they hope to have top-line safety and efficacy findings from these studies by Q4 2018.

Looking forward: There is evidence that arginases may be effective in the treatment of small cell lung cancer, since cells from these tumors need arginine and have no way to make it, instead relying on absorbing it from the bloodstream. This has been demonstrated rather confidently in preclinical models, but it remains to be seen whether this is an approach that has any promise. The second addition of pembrolizumab is interesting in itself, but I would not see it as an imminent sign that Merck is extremely interested in a major partnership or a buyout of AGLE, since the checkpoint inhibitors have proven to be such ubiquitous partners for therapy.

Overall, it's interesting, but we won't know much for quite a while, so I'd hold off buying here.

