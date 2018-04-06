NextEra Energy Partners: Dividend Growth To Continue Despite Canadian Portfolio Sale

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is a leading renewable YieldCo. The company has recently announced the sale of its 396MW Canadian portfolio to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The company had previously announced it was considering a sale of its Canadian assets, and to re-invest sale proceeds into its development pipeline.

This article builds on our previous article which reviewed NEP’s Q4 2017 results.

Company Overview

After the sale of its Canadian assets, NextEra Energy Partners will own a portfolio of 16 renewable assets and 4 pipeline assets across the US:

Renewables : c. 2,700 MW wind assets, 560 MW solar assets

Pipeline assets: 542 miles across 7 pipeline assets

The portfolio benefits from geographic and asset type diversification, with cash flows supported by long-term contracts with mostly investment-grade counterparties.

Source: NEP Investor Presentation (March 2018). The above image includes the recently sold renewable assets located in Ontario.

Canadian Assets Sale

The portfolio sold to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPPIB”) includes 6 operating renewable projects located in Ontario, with total capacity of c. 396MW. The sale was agreed at a total consideration of $582m (including the NPV of the O&M origination fee) plus the assumption of $689m of debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

The portfolio is projected to generate $38.4m CAFD annually (yearly average over the next 10 years), resulting in an attractive sale price equivalent to a 6.6% CAFD yield (10-year average). This compares to average purchase CAFD yield of 8-12% in the US renewables market.

NEP has kept its projections for run-rate EBITDA and CAFD as of 31-Dec-2018 unchanged at $1.00-1.15bn and $360-400m respectively, which points to management’s confidence in quickly re-investing the sale proceeds in new projects.

Growth Prospects

NEP’s growth prospects are supported by its sponsor’s continued growth in renewable development pipeline. NextEra Energy’s renewables development pipeline currently stands at 28GW, with the company targeting to increase the pipeline further to 40GW by 2020.

Source: NEP Investor Presentation (March 2018)

As NextEra Energy develops and constructs these projects, some will be offered to NEP, at generally favourable prices. The development pipeline will consist mainly of solar and wind projects, with the potential for a significant portion of these projects supported by battery-storage technology.

Other growth channels identified by the company are organic pipeline expansion in Texas, and the potential for repowering renewable projects (replace old wind turbines / solar panels with newer / more efficient ones).

Valuation & Conclusion

NEP currently trades at a very attractive 8.8x FY2018 CAFD, compared to the 12.5x peer average, and offers a 4.2% dividend yield, compared to the 6.6% peer average. We believe NEP to have one of the strongest sponsors (NextEra Energy) which supports an above average growth trajectory.

Despite the lower dividend yield than most peers, NEP’s management is targeting a 12-15% annual growth in dividends over the next 5 years. NEP also has one of the lowest payout ratios (33% in FY2018), making its dividend the safest within the peer group, and giving NEP more firepower to grow its portfolio through re-investments. We therefore confirm our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.