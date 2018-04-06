Offshore Drilling And Offshore Support Vessel Stocks Ahead Of The Earnings Season

The earnings season approaches fast, and it’s high time to look at offshore drilling stocks and highlight the key things to watch in the upcoming fleet status reports, earnings reports and conference calls. This time, I decided to include offshore support vessel (OSV) providers in this traditional review. The reason for this is that the OSV space is finally showing signs of life. Yes, the positives are limited to North Sea, but all recoveries have to begin somewhere, so I think it’s about time to start watching this industry closely. Without further ado, I’ll provide my thoughts on key topics of the upcoming reporting season.

Drillers’ finances will continue to deteriorate. This should not be a surprise to anyone. Older, high-margin contracts are replaced by new ones, which, outside of the North Sea, have poor margins or no margins at all. Therefore, revenues and earnings should decrease across the board. The good news is that this is already reflected in drillers’ share prices. While it’s still important to study drillers’ earnings numbers closely, don’t put too much wait on beats or misses. The outlook is now much more important than actual results. OSV results could increase Y/Y, especially for companies with North Sea exposure. The bottom is in, but the road forward will be very difficult. The OSV industry suffers from oversupply even more than the offshore drilling industry. The reason for this is that it is cheap to stack an OSV compared to a rig, which is a much more complicated structure. Therefore, OSV companies don’t spend too many dollars on keeping their fleet stacked “just in case” the rebound is truly strong. North Sea remains the only bright spot for both offshore drilling and OSV industries. Any positive commentary on segments outside of the North Sea will spark upside. Brent oil (BNO) remains in the $65 - $70 range, which is theoretically good for offshore drilling projects. However, oil companies have become very cautious and prefer short-cycle investment over all. In this environment, more time is necessary to shift oil companies’ preferences. Any commentary on increasing contracting activity in the second half of the year will be beneficial for offshore drilling and OSV stocks. The offshore drilling segment outside of the North Sea remain heavily oversupplied, putting pressure on dayrates. As I showed in my recent “supply fundamentals” series, there are many rigs, both jack-ups and floaters, waiting on the sidelines to pick a job. They put obvious pressure on dayrates everywhere outside the North Sea. I don’t expect to see a major positive shift in Q1, but it is possible that drillers will be able to report new contracts at dayrates above cash breakeven. OSV segment remains heavily oversupplied and much more scrapping is necessary. As I noted above, it’s cheap to stack an OSV, so companies keep their vessels as long as they can. In this environment, it’s hard to count on material improvements in dayrates this year. The offshore drilling activity is still muted everywhere outside the North Sea, so the OSV activity will also be muted in the majority of segments. Offshore drilling stocks will remain volatile for the time being and, from time to time, will trade purely on market sentiment and ignore fundamentals. The risk on/risk off changes in market sentiment will have more power over offshore drilling stocks in the near term than any valuation calculations. The majority of offshore drilling stocks are likely to trade as a group. I’d note that day-to-day fluctuations of oil prices have recently had little effect on the trading dynamics of offshore drilling stocks as the market is more focused on contracting activity and the general outlook for the industry. OSV stocks, some of which have already gone through restructuring, may catch up a bid if the market starts buying the riskiest assets in the oil space. The prerequisite for this is Brent breaking through $70 and heading to $75.

Overall, I expect to hear some positive news this earnings season from both offshore drilling and offshore support vessel companies. That said, it’s hard to expect a breakthrough. The road to recovery will be bumpy, both for businesses and stocks. Investors willing to pick offshore drilling and offshore support vessel shares near their respective bottoms should be prepared for many ups and downs in stock prices of both offshore drilling and offshore support vessel companies.

Offshore drilling stocks: Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Ocean Rig (RDC), Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ), Rowan (RDC), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Transocean (RIG).

Offshore support vessel stocks: Gulfmark Offshore (GLF), Hornbeck Offshore (HOS), Nordic American Offshore (NAO), SEACOR Marine Holdings (SMHI), Tidewater (TDW).

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.