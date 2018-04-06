Don't Ever Fall In Love With Your Stocks

The “Crash List”

I would assume many readers have what is known as a “crash list.” These are stocks which you would buy in the event of a crash in the stock price. It is important to have such a list handy because you want your research to be done prior to the crash so that when the crash comes you can just buy. Dividend Sensei has disclosed many times his own prepared list. My favorite stock pundit Jim Cramer has advised listeners to buy high-growth stocks during this selloff. I too believe that the best way to take advantage of a selloff is to layer into companies which you otherwise would not have due to valuation. When the economy comes back roaring these stocks will once again lead the way.

My own list is short and sweet, with the top two names being Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). The past two weeks have “highlighted the entries” of these two most sought after stocks:

Now that my crash list is finally investable, what should I do?

The cost of being fully invested

Because I never hold a cash position, this means that in the event of a market selloff, I do not have dry powder just waiting around to employ. When you have cash the decision is easy - just buy! But when you do not have cash just lying around, you are put in a most uncomfortable position: which one of your stock babies do you have to get rid of, or at least reduce?

REITs have not done much better

My readers know that I have a very large allocation to REITs. I just can’t help myself - their business models are much less complicated to understand as all the revenues are recurring and all the growth is standard (for the most part, anyways). My top picks were Simon Property Group (SPG), Store Capital (STOR), Spirit Realty (SRC) and to a lesser extent Federal Realty Trust (FRT). Unfortunately these have not performed admirably either:



But they need to be sold anyways

Now I’m in a pickle. I feel an internal conflict telling me that under no circumstance can I sell these names down here, when I was so bullish before. Not only are they not higher from my initial purchase prices, but they are lower! It is at these times where I remind myself an important principle which I learned in the past.

The market doesn’t care where you bought it at

The reason I hear most for not wanting to sell a position is “I don’t want to sell at a loss.” Perhaps by waiting just a little longer, the stock will “return” to your purchase price on a lucky rally. But is this likely? If one believes in the financial prospects of the company, then holding on to the position makes absolute sense. But if the only reason for holding on to the position is the fact that one has a higher cost basis, then this is just foolish. Wall Street doesn’t know what price you bought the stock at. Even if they did, they have no obligation and no inherent reason to push the stock back to former levels. There is no gravity in the stock market like physics, either to the upside or downside. For consistent results, investors should focus on gains generated by financial results, not by random volatility.

But what about this case, where I still believe in their financial prospects? Would selling at a loss means that the “paper loss” becomes a “real” loss? Is there even such a difference (ignoring tax implications)? Why is the right decision to part with some, if not all of these holdings?

The most important thing is future returns

The past stock performance has no bearing on future performance. As a fundamental value investor this must be taken honestly. Yes, a falling stock price does not mean it will continue to fall into the future - I think most value investors are in agreement with this statement. However, a falling stock price also does not mean that it must go up in the future. The only thing that impacts future portfolio gains is future performance.

This means we must look at our positions as if we had just bought them today. If my position in Federal Realty had a 0% loss, would this perform better than Alphabet or Facebook? If I did not have a position in Simon Property, would I choose it over Alphabet or Facebook? Each one of these decisions has to be done on a case by case basis with strong emphasis on the potential for future total return.

Federal Realty Trust was a stock I held in my “high quality aristocrats” bucket. The main purpose of a high quality aristocrat is to return a very low risk 7%. The relatively high 4-5% FFO growth would be offset by much of the optimism already being factored into the valuation. Even after recent declines, it still trades at a 19 FFO multiple. This return would be significantly lower than market averages, but I would feel comfortable holding through deep economic recessions. In general these positions should outperform at the beginnings of a stock market correction as they are less sensitive to economic stability. At the bottom of a correction, when valuations for the broad market have subsided, they tend to underperform because there are simply better alternatives elsewhere. This was an easy decision - I completely exited my Federal Realty position but anticipate re-entering once the market rebounds.

Spirit Realty is a deep value triple net lease play on standalone retail properties. At recent 9% yields, this is much cheaper than industry darling Realty Income (O) which yields 5%. In a frothy market, this 9% yield appeared to be very attractive especially as management has indicated near term catalysts in the spinoff of their lower quality assets. However, same store rent growth should remain neutral to negative in the near term as the few lemons left in the portfolio negatively offset the minimal rent bumps. Furthermore, growth through acquisitions looks difficult with equity valuations so low (perhaps the only negative of a low valuation) and leverage not being particularly low. I decided to sell a significant portion of my position, but, like Federal Realty, look to buy back in when alternatives become less attractive.

Simon Property Group is my highest conviction long and I have written about this name multiple times. Similarly with Federal Realty, they have very reliable long term growth prospects but shares trade cheaply as it has become a value play like Spirit Realty. While it is hard to do so, I still have to acknowledge that FFO growth will never really be at the same 15-25% growth seen at technology stocks. With my eyes half closed, I shaved my position a tiny bit to make room for higher growth allocations.

Store Capital is my second highest conviction long due to its undervaluation in the net lease standalone retail sector despite having much more attractive tenant credit metrics and visibility. The relative lack of lease expirations in the next ten years means that same store rent growth should come smoothly, with FFO growth having a baseline of ~5% per annum. I held a large position both for my “solid growth” equity bucket as well as my bond equivalent bucket. Unlike the others, Store Capital has actually performed very well, holding up nicely due to its rally the past week. This has done exactly what I wanted my bond equivalent bucket to do - outperform when the equity markets tank. I was afraid that “normal” U.S. treasuries would not perform with the same historical correlation due to their historically low yields - it looks like replacing them with Store Capital has been the right decision. Now that its role has been accomplished, it was time to liquidate my bond equivalent allocation for greener pastures.

Conclusion

Everyone has their short list of “dream stocks” to buy in a market downturn. For me personally those are Alphabet and Facebook. When opportunity hits, it is important to rebalance your portfolio without bias. Which position will perform better moving forward? This is the most important question that should drive every investment decision. Human investors’ biggest flaw is getting too attached to their stocks. Agree to never fall in love with your stocks, and part when the time is right.

Author’s note

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB, SPG, STOR, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.