U.S. Concrete Deserves A Higher Multiple - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/5/18)

Includes: AXP, BABA, BIDU, BZUN, CSCO, EGHT, MFGP, MMP, SYF, USCR, V
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Alibaba, Baidu and Baozun are the only Chinese stocks Cramer likes.

Cramer prefers Visa over American Express and Synchrony Financial.

Stay away from Micro Focus International.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 5.

Bullish Calls

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Alibaba is one of the few Chinese stocks that Cramer recommends, along with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN).

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): The stock trades at 12 times earnings, but it deserves a 15 multiple.

Bearish Calls

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP): "Oh, man. Enterprise application management solutions - stay away. It's too hard. It's just too hard," said Cramer.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP): "My charitable trust sold it today. It gets upgraded. Why did we sell? Because I just don't like what's going on with FERC and the Permian. But you know what? I think you're getting an opportunity to be able to say, 'OK, I don't like these master limited partnerships. Let's go.'"

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF): Cramer thinks this is an okay stock, but he prefers Visa (NYSE:V) due to its strong management.

American Express (NYSE:AXP): Cramer said he would go for Visa at $121 than American Express at $94.

8X8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT): Cramer prefers Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) instead.

