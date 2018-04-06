U.S. Concrete Deserves A Higher Multiple - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/5/18)

Alibaba, Baidu and Baozun are the only Chinese stocks Cramer likes.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 5.

Bullish Calls

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Alibaba is one of the few Chinese stocks that Cramer recommends, along with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN).

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): The stock trades at 12 times earnings, but it deserves a 15 multiple.

Bearish Calls

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP): "Oh, man. Enterprise application management solutions - stay away. It's too hard. It's just too hard," said Cramer.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP): "My charitable trust sold it today. It gets upgraded. Why did we sell? Because I just don't like what's going on with FERC and the Permian. But you know what? I think you're getting an opportunity to be able to say, 'OK, I don't like these master limited partnerships. Let's go.'"

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF): Cramer thinks this is an okay stock, but he prefers Visa (NYSE:V) due to its strong management.

American Express (NYSE:AXP): Cramer said he would go for Visa at $121 than American Express at $94.

8X8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT): Cramer prefers Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) instead.

