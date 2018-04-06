Wall Street Breakfast: Can The Jobs Report Upstage Trade Anxiety?

Economy

Back to trade talk: President Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to look at $100B more in tariffs against China. "In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100B of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump said. European bourses are only slight lower off the new trade wildcard, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index showing a 0.52% dip. U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% , Germany's DAX -0.7% and France's CAC -0.6% are all in negative territory. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei turned 0.4% lower , while South Korea's Kospi peeled off 0.3% . Stocks also retreated in Shanghai and Australia, while Hong Kong stocks played catch-up after being closed Thursday. U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower opening. S&P 500 futures are down 0.74% , while Nasdaq 100 futures are 0.78% lower . U.S. stocks have a three-day winning streak in play.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on the economic outlook at the Economic Club of Chicago at 1:30 PM EST (listen live). Powell said a few weeks ago that he only saw "moderate vulnerabilities" in asset prices compared to their long-term normal levels. A continuation of the optimistic stance by Powell on the economy could help to lock in market expectations for two more rate hikes this year.

Crude oil prices are slightly lower as they head toward their biggest weekly decline of over a month. Looking ahead, analysts expect tight global supply to keep a floor in place on the oil market. "Supply-side issues amid a backdrop of falling inventories should override any concern over weaker economic growth," observed ANZ Bank. OPEC and non-OPEC producers are still committed to cut output by 1.8M barrels per day this year. WTI crude oil future -0.27% to $63.37/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.20% to $68.19/bbl.

German industrial production fell 1.6% in February to mark the largest monthly drop in the measure for two and a half years. Factories in Europe’s largest economy slowed down production amid global trade tensions. German industry recorded declines in capital goods, consumer goods, intermediate goods and construction during the month. "If the duties cut or hinder global value chains, this could also affect the sales opportunities of German companies in the medium term," noted a German commerce official on the development.

An interesting economic read arrives in the afternoon hours today when the Commerce Department reports on consumer credit. Economists expect a jump to $15.1B in February from $13.9B in January, when credit card usage was lower than anticipated. Did consumers return to a spending mood again?