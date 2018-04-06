ASHR: Index Changes Make This ETF A Less Compelling Option

Given recent index changes by MSCI, A-Shares will become available in more mainstream emerging markets ETFs. As such, the value proposition of buying into a fund like ASHR has diminished.

Although recent trade tensions between the United States and China make China a somewhat dubious investment destination, the long-term trends that will make China the world's largest economy by the middle of the century are still very much intact. As such, investors of all stripes with a long time horizon should consider allocating a small portion of their investment portfolios to Chinese-domiciled companies.

However, investing in a China-oriented index fund is not as easy as it is to simply buy into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) in order to gain exposure to US equities. This is because the Chinese equity market is actually broken up into a number of different share "classes." Each one of these classes is listed in different markets and - until recently - foreign-based investors were largely barred from investing in certain classes of shares.

One ETF which offers investors exposure to the relatively difficult-to-access Chinese domestic equity market is the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR). This fund - established in late 2013 - holds about 300 of the largest and most liquid A-Shares available on mainland Chinese markets. It does so through a partnership with Harvest Global Investments Limited, a licensed "Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor," which is allowed to purchase A-Shares for investment purposes up to a certain dollar amount. As a result, US-domiciled investors can use ASHR as a vehicle to obtain exposure to Chinese equities not usually included in other China-oriented exchange-traded funds.

One of the results of these differing share classes was a material difference in the composition of various funds that track the Chinese stock market. While most of the larger, more established "China ETFs" tended to stay away from A-Shares.

As the chart above illustrates, a significant difference in sector exposure is noticeable between ASHR and the iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI). While MCHI's massive weightings to Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) cause its portfolio to skew towards technology, ASHR's focus on locally-listed companies has led it to place more of its portfolio into companies such as Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PIAIF) and China Merchants Bank Ltd. (OTCPK:CIHHF) As a result, ASHR's portfolio has a pronounced tilt towards the financial sector.

The differing composition of A-Share centric funds such as ASHR and more mainstream funds such as MCHI created sharply diverging performances between the two (theoretically) similar funds in 2015 when the Chinese stock market, buoyed in large part by local investors, rose enough to create $6.5 trillion in added market capitalization, according to an analysis by the UK Independent. While ASHR's fund units almost tripled from their lows, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) put in a more pedestrian (i.e., 40% or so) performance. Of course, once the Chinese stock market bubble of 2015 burst, investors in ASHR gave back all of their monumental gains, and have yet to recoup their losses from the top over the next three years. In contrast, while investors in FXI were badly hurt by the stock market crash in China, FXI's differing portfolio composition enabled the fund to exceed its 2015 highs within a relatively short time.

While ASHR's catastrophic losses from 2015 to 2016 might lead most retail investors to seek relatively safer places to put their money to work, more intrepid investors may be tempted to consider allocating a small portion of their portfolios to ASHR in hopes of capturing eventual long-term outperformance by mainland Chinese A-Shares. I did so in October of 2016, and am reasonably content with the results.

On the other hand, recent events have made ASHR a much less compelling option for prospective investors. After years of waiting, MSCI recently announced that it will be modifying its indices to include A-Shares. For example, 4 to 5 percent of the MSCI China Index - which iShares' MCHI uses as its benchmark - will be dedicated to A-Shares starting this summer, when the initial index changes take place. This percentage is expected to rise over time.

While many funds run by other investment advisors such as Vanguard have already included A-Shares in their portfolios, MSCI's move affects dozens of popular ETFs. With A-Shares about to be more accessible to US investors via other exchange-traded funds, the rationale for holding a fund dedicated solely to these securities - and possibly paying a higher management fee for the privilege of doing so - is less solid than previously was the case. As such, ASHR's attractiveness as an investment will over time probably tilt more on the sector weighting of its portfolio as opposed to the fact that A-Shares make up that portfolio. For investors looking to gain exposure to the Chinese stock market beyond the Tencent/Alibaba duo, ASHR might remain a good choice. However, ASHR's initial value proposition as a vehicle for exposure to A-Shares is significantly diluted by MSCI's decision and as such investors should carefully consider whether purchasing a broader MSCI-indexed emerging markets ETF might lead to better results over the long term.

Closing Thoughts

While ASHR remains an excellent vehicle for gaining exposure to Chinese-listed A-Shares, MSCI's impending index change somewhat lessens the appeal of buying into a fund dedicated to A-Shares as opposed to a more mainstream Chinese-oriented index ETF. While some investors might try to "front-run" the inevitable ETF-driven buying of A-Shares by getting into ASHR before the June 1st index change, I feel that such transactions belong firmly in the realm of speculation as opposed to investing. Therefore, while I will continue to hold my small position in ASHR, I have no intentions of adding to it anytime soon.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

