Trump's Tweets Are Hurting The Markets - Cramer's Mad Money (4/5/18)

The Toys "R" Us bankruptcy will be a tailwind for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, April, 5.

The volatile nature of the market has got Cramer worried. It's not going to be smooth sailing, as there are new risks affecting the market's rally.

A strong nonfarm payroll report that would mean further hike in interest rates.

Another errant tweet from Trump.

The trade conflict between US and China.

Trump's push to renegotiate NAFTA.

The biggest worry for Cramer is Trump targeting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is pulling the FANG stocks down, thereby affecting the market directly. He advised investors to be vigilant, and said buying on weakness will not be the best action over the next few days.

CEO interview - Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's reported good earnings, but the stock went down on lower-than-expected guidance. Cramer interviewed Chairman, President and CEO Mark Butler to find out more about the quarter.

Butler said that Ollie has beaten every estimate since coming public and that has led to more exposure with customers and suppliers and this year was their biggest ever. The company's loyalty program has 9M members and it's growing at a rapid pace as they add more rewards for loyal shoppers.

The company can support 950 stores and it only has 274 currently, which means there is room for growth. The Toys "R" Us bankruptcy will lead to excess inventory coming to Ollie's, and customers may soon be able to buy toys at bargain prices.

CEO interview - Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI)

The stock of PEI is down 16.6% for the year and it yields 8.5% dividends. The REIT sector is seeing weakness due to retail closures and rising interest rates. Cramer interviewed chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino to know what lies ahead for the company.

Coradino said that the company is ahead of the curve by using retail bankruptcies as a tailwind. They have sold 40% of their portfolio and are reinvesting in the remaining properties.

They are diversifying by substituting struggling retail department stores with higher rent paying tenants like dining, entertainment and fitness which is increasing the overall foot traffic to their properties.

Spotify IPO (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify listed last week but it was not the usual IPO process. The company chose to list the shares directly, barely had any interviews and there was no roadshow either.

In the direct listing process, the company's shares are not diluted and whoever wants to sell can do so as there is no lock up. This is a rare deal and since institutional buyers do not have pre-IPO shares, the first day rally was not artificial. CEO Daniel Ek gave his employees and investors easy way to sell the stock.

The company has 159M active subscribers and their revenue grew 39% last year. It trades at 4.2 times earnings while rival Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) trades at 4.9 and Netflix at 8.1 times revenue. If Spotify were to have similar valuations, the stock has much room to go higher.

Cramer said he'd buy the stock if it goes lower.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): There could be lot of things wrong at the company. There is not catalyst for it to go up and hence calling out a bottom is futile.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG): This is in the group of short-sellers. Cramer needs to work more to take an opinion.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD): There are lot of negative things going on with the company and the stock has come down a lot. Start a position.

