Omeros Corporation: Setting The Record Straight

We believe Omeros has never been in a better position to renegotiate their CRG credit faculties to: (1) eliminate/lower the revenue requirement for 2018 and/or (2) eliminate/lower market capitalization requirement.

Starting in Q4 of 2018, we anticipate ASC/hospital usage of OMIDRIA to EXPAND on a YoY basis, both from an aggregate number of ASC/hospital, and surgeries performed per ASC/hospital perspective.

Our conservative top-line expectation in 2018 is over $40 million from OMIDRIA alone and that the company will achieve FCF generation in 2019.

I find the relationship between the fundamental progress a company makes as it pursues its various initiatives and manifestation of that progress in the stock price to be quite a fascinating subject. (OMER) has seen an incredibly wild stock price over the years; it's no secret that short-sellers have meaningfully impacted the extent of that volatility. By injecting fear into the marketplace, the architects of the chaos cause the stock price to decline, which in turn puts the company in a weaker position to raise equity capital, which feeds the negative feedback loop that short-sellers use to profit from the decline of the security. And the cycle continues.

Notably, there is never a solid narrative being told by any short-sellers with respect to the quality and depth of the pipeline – the science is clear and the potential revenue streams are vast. The narrative tends to be all about key financial fundamentals. The level of sophistication behind the attacks have increased as the company continues to move its pipeline closer to the FDA approval of OMS721, and as OMIDRIA grows into a substantial franchise.

Critics recently put forth a negative narrative around OMIDRIA, claiming the drug would essentially lose just about all of its revenue because of a loss of CMS pass-through status. This revenue loss, they argued, would generate an existential, cascading crisis, stretching into the company's ability to remain in good standings with their credit providers and would cause the company to need to dilute at low valuations to fund the progression of the OMS721 franchise. They even called into question the strategic decisions the company made as they continued to pursue legislative and administrative solutions for OMIDRIA.

Our opinion is that the core elements of their thesis have been disintegrated, and the purpose of this article is to explain our reasoning.

We believe the company will be free-cash-flow generative in 2019 from OMIDRIA alone. Considering an Accelerated Approval of OMS721 in TMA and/or IgAN in 2018 is also on the table, we believe free-cash-flow generation, on a quarterly basis, could occur as early as Q4 of 2018. Under this scenario, we do not believe the company will be forced to issue any equity, and will be able to do only if the stock is trading for a favorable premium.

According to Omeros's recent 10-K, they generated $64,826,000 in 2017 from OMIDRIA product sales:

(In thousands) Revenues 2017 2016 2015 Product sales, net $64,826 $41,444 $13,264 Grant revenue 0 173 245 Total revenue 64,826 41,617 13,509

Using Q3 of 2017 as a baseline and proxy for Q4 2018 sales (although the number of cataract procedures in Q4 has been stronger than Q3, historically), we can infer that the level of growth from Q3 of 2017 will continue, at a minimum, at the rate it did in Q3 in 2017. We are not using Q4 as a baseline because the expectation of the loss of pass-through substantially hindered sales.

Here's an excerpt from the 2017 Q3 conference call transcript:

During the third quarter, OMIDRIA sales continued to climb. Net revenue in the third quarter were $21.7 million, an increase of 26% over the second quarter of this year and up 92% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Units sold to our wholesalers, or sell-in, also increased substantially, 26% quarter-over-quarter and 125% year-over-year. We continued to see growth across all dimensions of our market during the third quarter. Sales increased meaningfully in both ambulatory surgery centers and in hospitals. Market penetration of OMIDRIA also increased in both breadth and depth, with a number of purchasing facilities expanding 8% versus the previous quarter and the average number of vials purchased per facility up 12%.

Let's now explore the range of viable revenue scenarios for Q4 with and without intra-quarter ASC and hospital commitment growth under two scenarios, the first being that no additional market place commitments to use OMIDRIA occur until October of 2018 (highly unlikely) and the second being that commitments to use the product in October have been accelerating during 2018 - especially since pass-through status has been resolved. We will explore different rates in each scenario.

Scenario 1: Q4 of 2018 revenue relative to Q3 of 2017 @ 0%, 8%, 16%, and 24% assuming growth only occurs in 2018 during Q4

2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 0 $21,700,000 Market Place Commitment Increase 0% 0% 0% 0% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $21,700,000 2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $23,436,000 Market Place Commitment Increase 0% 0% 0% 8% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $23,436,000 2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $25,172,000 Market Place Commitment Increase 0% 0% 0% 16% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $25,172,000 2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $26,908,000 Market Place Commitment Increase 0% 0% 0% 24% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $21,700,000 $26,908,000

Scenario 2: Commitments to use OMIDRIA in Q4 of 2018 will accelerate in Q2, Q3, and Q4. We do not believe there was any material commitment increases made in Q1 since the Omnibus Bill wasn't signed until late in the quarter. We believe the implications to OMIDRIA's pass-through status from the signing of the Omnibus Bill is what reinitiated interest from current and prospective OMIDRIA users.

2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $27,335,750 QoQ Compounded Commitment Rate 0% 8% 8% 8% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $23,436,000 $25,310,880 $27,335,750 2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $33,871,443 QoQ Compounded Commitment Rate 0% 16% 16% 16% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $25,172,000 $29,199,520 $33,871,443 2017 Q3 Baseline Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Recognized Revenue $21,700,000 0 0 $13,000,000 $41,373,741 QoQ Compounded Commitment Rate 0% 24% 24% 24% Implied Revenue Under Pass-Through Active Status $21,700,000 $26,908,000 $33,365,920 $41,373,741

Omeros has a revenue recognition policy which prohibited them from recognizing revenue on wholesaler inventory past what the company expects the hospital and ASC demand to be eight weeks out. Since there is now 100% clarity on pass-through extension, the company should be able to recognize the revenue that was not recognized in Q4 of 2017, in Q3 of 2018. We conservatively estimate that total to be about $13 million, net of any product returns.

Therefore, we expect sales in anticipation of OMIDRIA's October return to CMS pass-through status, including the aforementioned non-recognizable revenue in Q4 of 2018, as well as the sales that will take place in Q4, to be between $34.7 million and $54.3 million by yearend. Using the mean of these assumptions, total revenues in 2018 would be $44.5 million, or about a 30% decline in revenue when compared to 2017.

Notably, that $44.5 million figure does not include the distinct possibility of an upfront cash infusion resulting from a EU OMIDRIA partnership, selling that would occur as soon as a result of a CMS reclassifying OMIDRIA as a separately reimbursable product, or the "selective and off-label use" of the product before pass-through is restored.

Now that clarity has been restored with respect to OMIDRIA's upcoming pass-through status, we believe it is realistic to see the amount of ASC's and hospitals that will use OMIDRIA, starting in Q4 of 2018, EXPAND on a YoY basis, both from an aggregate number of centers, and the percentage of surgeries performed utilizing OMIDRIA within each center.

Omeros sales teams now has 6+ months to continue to inform the market of OMIDRIA's proven efficacy, and prepare ASC's and hospitals to begin usage again it in October, or perhaps even before then. Given the slow-moving, methodical nature of ophthalmologists generally, we see this 6+ months as an incredible opportunity to broaden the base of expected users in order to maximize the revenue received during the 2-year pass-through status extension.

As a reminder of the products wide acceptance within the community, here's a list of some of the academic centers which used OMIDRIA while it was on pass-through status:

New York Eye and Ear, which performs more cataract surgery than any other hospital in the United States

Duke University

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

University of California at San Francisco

Wake Forest University

Yale University

Cornell Medical Center

the Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah

Emory University

The University of Virginia

Hackensack University

Ochsner Medical Center

University of North Carolina

The University of Connecticut

The amount of new data and material sentiment change around OMIDRIA that's now behind the company as they "re-launch" the product positions the company for an incredible advantage which, relative to their initial launch, cannot be understated.

Here are just a few examples:

Here is an excerpt from the 2017 Q1 conference call transcript where Gregory A. Demopulos, when responding to a question asked by Elemer Piros Ph.D., a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, talks about the sentiment change he observed in the last American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery 2017 Annual Meeting:

It was very telling at ASCRS this last weekend. I remember 2 years ago at ASCRS when, frankly, the initial reaction from a number of the ophthalmologists was almost somewhat hostile regarding this new product that was coming out and the pricing of that product. That definitely lessened in the last ASCRS, meaning last year. This year, I left that ASCRS, frankly, highly energized about the product because of the number of positive comments from the podium, from the panels, the presentations around OMIDRIA, but even more so from the unsolicited comments from physicians, nurses, administrators, coming by the OMIDRIA booth and talking about the importance of OMIDRIA to their practice, their expanding use of the product and their belief that what we're doing is ultimately good for their patients. It was a stark comparison clearly to 2 years ago and, frankly, a pretty significant difference from even a year ago.

Recall that the next American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting takes place this year in DC on April 13th - 17th. This event, widely considered one of the most important events in the industry, will be a wonderful opportunity for Omeros to reorient the industry with the plan for OMIDRIA moving forward, now that pass-through has been restored. Considering the extent of support OMIDRIA received from patients, surgeons, ASC and hospital administrators during the process of securing the pass-through legislative fix, we anticipate this meeting to represent a celebratory opportunity, just as much as an informative one.

Lastly, we have independently interviewed surgeons who have used OMIDRIA and the major takeaways from the conversations were: (1) they recognized the superior efficacy of the product, and (2) will continue to use it when pass-through is reinstated (which will apply starting October 1st, 2018).

We believe Omeros has never been in a better position to renegotiate their CRG credit faculties to: (1) eliminate/reduce the revenue requirement for 2018 and/or (2) eliminate/reduce the market capitalization requirements

Lets take a look at these loan "constraints" more closely. Here's what is needed to avoid a default, per the terms of the loan agreement with CRG:

The CRG Loan Agreement requires Omeros to achieve either (a) certain minimum net revenue amounts through the end of 2021, which are $65.0 million and $75.0 million for the 2018 and 2019 calendar years, respectively, or (b) a minimum market capitalization threshold equal to the product of 6.4 multiplied by the aggregate principal amount of loans outstanding under the CRG Loan Agreement determined as of the fifth business day following announcement of earnings results for the applicable year.

It should be noted that Omeros met its revenue requirement for 2017, pushing the reassessment of the requirements until the fifth business day following the release of the 2018 10-K, which should come in March of 2019. If we just look at our expectation for OMIDRIA revenues in 2018, in all likelihood, the company would need to satisfy the requirement through the minimum market capitalization requirements, if either requirement exists at all come March of 2019. Additionally, an Accelerated Approval of any indication of OMS721 and/or an EU Omidria partnership could easily generate enough revenue to meet the minimum revenue requirement.

Assuming Omeros elects to use the full $45 million tranche that's available to them, the principal total used in the market capitalization equation would amount to about $130 million at the time of assessment. With the multiple of 6.4x, their market capitalization would been to be $832 million. At the time the mark would take place, the company will have had 6 months to ramp up sales of OMIDRIA, which will be in pass-through status, and a more developed pipeline, which could also include one or more OMS721 approvals.

CRG understands how meaningful the pass-through legislation victory was. Given the fact that Omeros was able to secure pass-through extension for two more years starting in October of 2018, our independent research suggests that a total refinancing of the line and/or elimination or substantial renegotiation of the two major covenants is a considerable possibility. We believe it is plausible that, if they don’t offer Omeros more favorable terms on the credit line, the company could find a new provider for a facility which could be used to take CRG out.

Please see Page 2028 of the 2018 Omnibus Bill for the full text

Omeros management has proven their ability to act strategically and independently, which has proven to protect long-term shareholder value

Omeros management faced quite a few difficult decisions over the past couple of years with respect to OMIDRIA. Firstly, after being dealt, what we suspect to be recognized shortly as, an initially unfair hand by CMS when CMS classified OMIDRIA as a surgical supply, Omeros management had two routes to consider:

Does the company, given its need to intelligently allocate capital and emphasis on moving its OMS721 franchise closer to approval in various indications, accept the outcome of that CMS decision, suffer the financial consequences, and dedicate itself to simply growing OMIDRIA market-share under the surgical supply classification while furthering the progression of the pipeline? If the company pursues the route to engage in discussions with CMS about a reclassification of OMIDRIA, what cost-effected strategy, if any, could be implemented to mitigate the plethora of risks associated with a prolonged conversation with CMS, while simultaneously pursuing what best for future OMIDRIA patients, physicians, administrators, and the 100,000's of patients and their families who are counting on the company to move OMS721 across the finish line?

The answer to the first question is that they chose not to accept the decision issued by CMS. I suspect a great many Chief Executives would have folded here. Dr. Greg Demopulos did not, and has been rewarded; the company elected to pursue a legislative solution which would extend OMIDRIA's pass-through status for an additional 2 years. They were successful. Now, the company continues to pursue the CMS fix, as they should.

Another route that we are pursuing is administrative meaning a direct fix by CMS to ensure separate payment for OMIDRIA and potentially other drugs that are currently packaged as part of the surgical procedure fee. CMS has packaged OMIDRIA by characterizing it as a surgical supply. This characterization is inaccurate. A surgical supply is something that is necessary and integral to the procedure, a drape a gown, a glove, a sponge a lap, OMIDRIA is not a surgical supply. It is an FDA-approved drug with a therapeutic indication that is used at the discretion of the surgeon based on the specific characteristics of an individual patient. It's a drug that reduces complication rates and improves outcomes.

It is our view that Omeros is comfortably positioned to continue conversations with CMS for as long as 30 months (although we expect a favorable outcome will arrive far earlier) as the company helps CMS understand that an FDA-approved drug with a therapeutic indication is not the same thing as a sponge. As previously noted, starting in October of 2018, Omeros will have 2 more years to sell OMIDRIA with pass-through status, giving Omeros ample liquidity, even more data, and a solid foundation to pursue the CMS conversations.

Now that pass-through is solidified, we assess the OMIDRIA revenues will be (approximately) as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 $43,000,000 $175,000,000 $200,000,000 $110,000,000

Again, these assumptions do not include a separate reimbursement solution before pass-through extension in October, which we believe to be a distinct possibility.

The Real Story is the PIPELINE.

We suspect the short-sellers ability to predict the outcome of pass-through legislation is the same as their ability to assess the approval timeline surrounding OMS721 in its various indications.

As with many emerging biopharmaceuticals, Omeros has had to be judicious in their R&D budget and right now they have been rightfully be pouring the vast majority of their resources into the obvious potential of OMS721. But Omeros is far from a one-trick pony. It’s easy to lose sight of the fact that, Omeros is first and foremost, a platform company with access to hundreds of G protein-coupled receptors (Omeros), corresponding effectors of those targets and a unique and patented antibody platform for generating effective monoclonal antibodies.

OMS405 could address a very relevant need in the market for Opioid addiction. The FDA and its new director in Gottlieb has placed a high priority on the opioid epidemic. Omeros will likely have access to public funds when they decide to begin the development for OMS405 and their preliminary research indicates that there is potential here (Omeros - Press Release)

OMS906, like OMS721, has tremendous potential to address disorders of Complement immunity hyperactivity, especially those where the Alternative pathway has been implicated such as Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, PNH.

It was interesting that the short-sellers did not dispute the value of OMS721, but rather simply pushed out the development well past the reality that one or more of the indications being pursued will be approved and generating revenue by 2020. It’s true that the aHUS trial will recruit slower since there is already and FDA-approved drug in this indication. Soliris (Eculizumab) works, but requires antibiotics, a vaccine against Menningitis, and IV administration. But for IgAN and HST-TMA’s, there is no approved therapies in either indication, so those trials should recruit quickly. Regarding Alexion, it’s a true David and Goliath story. OMS721 is the rock that could bring down the giant.

Conclusion

Omeros has turned the corner in an epic fashion. The company has an immensely strong pipeline and OMIDRIA, a valuable tool to finance the progression of that pipeline. As a result of the company's leadership and determination, which brought the OMIDRIA solution, the company will trudge forward towards bigger and better triumphs -- the most substantial of which will be the approval of OMS721 in its various indications, and the lives that will be saved as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.