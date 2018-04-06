Chipotle has seen better days, but while the company is down, it is not out. We like new leadership at the restaurant.

By The Valuentum Team

Chipotle (CMG) had once been a darling-of-a-stock, but recent health issues regarding its food ("foodborne illnesses") have been more like a plague to consumer confidence. It's hard to fathom a company that prides itself on the slogan, "Food with Integrity," could come back from food scare after food scare, but we think Chipotle is finally getting back on the right track.

After a huge decline in comparable store sales in 2016 (-20.4%), Chipotle's 2017 results showed a solid 6.4% increase in comps, with total revenue advancing nearly 15%. Restaurant level margins bounced back during the year, helping to drive a recovery in net income, aided by the opening of 183 new restaurants (it closed or relocated 25). We would like to see traffic coming back to Chipotle more and more in coming periods, but we also liked that comps during the year "improved primarily as a result of an increase in average check." Being able to drive pricing higher is one tell-tale sign of a company retaining its competitive advantages, especially one trying to turn around its image.

Image Source: Chipotle (page 29)

There are a number of things Chipotle's stock may have going for it, in our view: new leadership to drive improving fundamentals, buyouts across the restaurant space to help support equity pricing, and significantly lowered expectations to jump over. Chipotle may have been one of the first companies to revolutionize the "fast casual" concept, but now it must embark on a new chapter of its story and hopefully put the food scares behind it...permanently. Let's have a look at 3 reasons why we like Chipotle.

A New Bold Visionary at the Helm

Image Source: Chipotle (page 89 of 160)

There have been personnel changes at the top of Chipotle recently, and we like them a lot. For starters, we've been mighty impressed with the innovation curve at Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Taco Bell division in recent years, with Taco Bell being a bright spot in the US. That’s why we were absolutely stunned when Chipotle landed Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as its new head honcho earlier this year. Given Niccol’s ability to breathe new life into Taco Bell and lead it to some nice same-store sales expansion, despite an aging brand, we think Chipotle is in very good hands. Actually, we think Chipotle is in great hands.

Brian Niccol was instrumental in Taco Bell’s turnaround efforts (the concept is now #4 in the US by total sales, passing up Burger King), and he might very well be the top executive in the restaurant business hands down. What we find most impressive about Niccol is that he had only been at Taco Bell since 2011, so his ability to generate a meaningfully-positive impact on the brand in less than a decade is a tremendous achievement, for anyone. Niccol was at the helm during Taco Bell’s launch of products in the breakfast daypart, too, capitalizing on the rapid growth of "breakfast," but that’s not all, however. The long list of new menu items introduced across the board kept Taco Bell lovers coming back.

Niccol brings this vision, experience and success to Chipotle, and it's hard not to get excited. For one, it may only be a matter of time before Chipotle starts hitting the ball out of the park with a new menu experience, and we won’t doubt initiatives as we hear about them. It didn’t take much more than launching all-day breakfast at McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), for example, to move the needle for that age-old brand, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Chipotle enter the breakfast daypart in coming years. When it does, it's going to shake up the industry as it brings in more and more customers at all hours of the day. The growth "story" at Chipotle may very much be in the early-to-middle innings, in our view, not only with respect to the recovery in comps and new store openings, but also from a product and daypart standpoint.

There's more to the executive bench, too. Just a couple weeks ago, Chipotle saw its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer walk out the door, and we were glad to see Niccol pick up some talent from Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Chris Brandt, who was chief brand officer across the Bloomin’ Brands portfolio (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s). Apparently, Brandt was Niccol’s go-to guy for the position, with the two working together at Taco Bell previously. Niccol says Brandt has the ability “to generate sales overnight and build brands over time,” and we don’t doubt this for a second. Perhaps needless to say, we’re pretty excited about the Niccol-Brandt duo, and new leadership at Chipotle.

Buyouts in the Restaurant Space Offer Price Support

The restaurant space is "hot" right now, and private equity has been all over it. Perhaps the biggest news has surrounded Panera and Buffalo Wild Wings, two companies that, while not perfect comparables to Chipotle, could be put in the same category with the burrito giant as it relates to growth potential during the past decade or so. Panera was bought out for a hefty premium in April 2017, and the deal for Buffalo Wild Wings last November could hardly have been anticipated. The best concepts are jumping into the hands of private equity at an alarming rate.

There is only one company left remaining public in this trio of restaurant growth "stories" of the past decade, and it is Chipotle. We'd only be speculating if Chipotle ever would accept the offer of any suitor, should it happen, but we cannot rule it out. In an environment of practically free capital (interest rates are still really low), why couldn't someone take a flyer on buying Chipotle and fold it into its collection of restaurants. Though this may not happen anytime soon, the idea that private equity is all over the restaurant space may be enough to provide ongoing support to Chipotle's equity price, even if operational troubles re-emerge.

The Market May Not Be Expecting Much

Image Source: Chipotle (page 27)

Things were looking great at Chipotle and expectations were sky-high heading into the middle of this decade. The restaurant's sales and operating income surged in 2015 to $4.5 billion and $763.6 million, respectively, while earnings per diluted share in 2015 leapt more than 40% from the mark just two years prior. But things headed south once the food scares took hold of consumer perception, chopping 2016 operating income to practically nothing and leaving 2017 operating income of $270.8 million still a fraction of its former self. At the end of 2017, Chipotle holds about $184.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and technically, the company doesn't have short or long-term debt on the books, but deferred rent remains a rather large portion of total liabilities. We're not too worried about Chipotle's rent-adjusted leverage, with free cash flow generation coming in north of $250 million during 2017.

If there may be one piece of silver lining to the troubles that have plagued Chipotle during the past couple years, however, it may be that the market has set the bar lower. Time and time again we have heard that Chipotle has put the food scares behind it, only to hear of yet another story of someone allegedly getting sick from eating at one of their restaurants. Though there may be no way to know for certain, with new CEO Brian Niccol at the helm, we're growing more confident that we'll start hearing more good things than bad in coming years. The company is serious about its food safety protocols; the health of the brand depends on it. Chipotle can ill-afford another misstep, and we don't think new management is going to drop the ball.

The bar set for 2018 seems reasonable, too. Management is targeting comparable restaurant sales in the low-single-digits, and it plans to open 130-150 new restaurants. We recently talked about how we thought the McDonald's brand was doomed following the Super Size Me fiasco, "5 Reasons McDonald's May Be Unstoppable," so bouncing back from negative consumer perception is not only possible, but likely probable for a company that was once a part of Mickey D's. We think the market may even be thinking that Chipotle may never get back to its "glory days," but all it takes, in our view, is doing things right over time to get the public back in its corner. Chipotle may be down, but it is not out of the fight.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We like the prospects of Chipotle making a big comeback, and we think it has the right people at the top to make it happen. Brian Niccol may be the most sought-after restaurant executive in the space, and he's now at what was once one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in the US. Recently, private equity has been all over the restaurant arena, too, and we think that will sit in the back of many investors' minds as they think about the price they would be willing to pay for Chipotle's equity and potential growth "story." The operational bar has been set low, too, with investors not expecting a "hockey-stick" inflection in comparable store sales, something that McDonald's has shown can happen with all-day breakfast, for example. We currently value shares of Chipotle at $372 each.

