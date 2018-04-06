I Don't See The Magic In Disney

There is not enough clarity if the investments Disney has made in Media Networks segments can grow my future dividend.

In Fiscal 2018, Disney expects its earnings to be negatively impacted by the consolidation of BAMTech, which will be used to stream ESPN.

In 2017, Disney received $23.5 billion from media networks, while the second largest revenue division of Parks and Resorts only brought in $18.42 billion.

There are many positive areas of Disney's (DIS) business. The Parks and Resorts along with the Studio entertainment segments own rights to many iconic brands, and have a huge base of enthusiastic fans. There is an enormous amount of potential for international growth with these business segments. Unfortunately, the media network division is the market segment that provides the most revenue for Disney.

The landscape of the television viewing is evolving so fast that I am not confident Disney can keep up with the new competitors such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that are disrupting the entire industry. New technology - such as the ability to receive updated sports news, could continue to be a factor that negatively affects sports networks such as ESPN.

Company Fundamentals

The 2017 year disappointed many Disney shareholders, as they saw soft earnings and a stagnant stock price - while the S&P 500 gained 22% for the 2017 calendar year. Disney had some great numbers in some divisions, but they lack clarity in their largest revenue provider. This is the reason I see many investors wary of buying into this company. The entire Media Network segment is evolving, and will become more competitive as consumers may be less willing to spend money on entertainment when so many other options are free, or come with other services - such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime.

This company has mastered the art of monetizing brands they own, this is one of the reasons their fundamentals are so strong compared to their peers. This also creates a strong moat with many ways to expand on the popularity of these brands Disney owns.

With a current dividend of 1.66%, and a payout ratio of 27.41%, this company looks attractive for dividend growth, since it appears they are investing more capital into growing the business. Earnings growth of 22.87% shows they have been able to achieve growth. Total cash is 4.67 billion, which is a great sign for investor, and shows this company has a lot of potential to increase shareholder value.

The Good Stuff

A recent article by Kyle Gunn made a good case for the positive areas of Disney’s growth prospects. A comment by Nerd rage described the Star Wars Series in two sentences.

“The new Star Wars movies are uninspired corporate fodder that make a billion at the box office every time.”

This statement sums up a lot of Disney media, as this company is one of the all-time leaders in monetizing assets. The revenue from Parks and Resorts grew by 8%, and many expect this area to be a strong driver of growth with the opening of Disney in Shanghai, and improved results in Paris.

As a dividend growth investor, I am looking ahead to the ways Disney will be able to grow their future dividends. There are many possibilities within the Parks and Entertainment, and merchandising segments. The business plan for dividend growth in this area is easy for me to understand, and as last year results show, Disney is extremely capable of expanding these segments. They could grow internationally, and find innovative ways to monetize their existing assets

Uncertain About Media Network

The crown jewel of Disney’s biggest source of revenues is a 40-year-old company that started on landfill in Bristol Connecticut broadcasting local sports. Now the future of ESPN will be BAMTech, which Disney will use to stream ESPN for 4.99 a month.

Neil Macker of Morningstar shares many of my concerns about ESPN. Neil states:

“ESPN garners the highest affiliate fees of any basic cable channel, and a decrease in pay-TV penetration would slow revenue growth. The cost of sports rights may continue to skyrocket, putting pressure on margins.”

One factor I see cable rates declining is the other options in entertainment. When cable TV was at the height of its popularity there was no YouTube, Netflix, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV, etc. I also believe the rise in popularity in gaming has had a negative impact on ESPN. I don’t understand why somebody would pay large sums of money to watch ESPN when they can get the same information in real-time updates to their iPhone.

Many of my younger coworkers get real-time sports updates as we are working, then go home and play interactive video games. Gone are the days when sports fans came home from work - sat down and watched ESPN nonstop. I don’t see any reason to believe Disney can bring ESPN back to its former glory. Although, Disney Leadership could find other ways to monetize the popularity of ESPN - I am not seeing a clear path that will enable ESPN to continue being the Crown Jewel revenue provider it has been in the past.

Conclusion

Disney owns phenomenal brands and has a plan to expand on these assets, which will create huge value for their shareholders. I am uncertain if they will be able to continue the success of their Media Networks segment, and their investment in the Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) acquisition compounds the lack of clarity in this market segment. As a dividend growth investor, I want to see more clarity in this market segment before I invest in Disney stock.

