Capstone Mining: A Forgotten Copper Producer?

However, as the capex starts to trend down from 2019 on, the free cash flow result could increase to C$0.14-0.15/share.

Introduction

I used to keep an eye on Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) here on Seeking Alpha, but much to my surprise, only one article was written in the past 2.5 years. Surprising indeed, as Capstone remains one of the larger copper producers in North America after its acquisition of the Pinto Valley project in Arizona. It produces a less copper than HudBay Minerals (HBM), which I discussed yesterday, but whereas HudBay is operating in the riskier parts of the Americas (Peru), Capstone's operations are in Canada, the USA and Mexico.

Perhaps the fact the company doesn’t have a full listing on a large American exchange isn’t doing any favors either. Although there is a decent volume on the OTC-listing (17,500 shares per day), the TSX-listing is definitely more liquid with an average daily volume of in excess of half a million shares. The ticker symbol in Canada is CS, and the current market capitalization is approximately US$365M.

A very decent free cash flow result in 2017 strengthens Capstone’s balance sheet

Capstone Mining is a relatively marginal copper producer. The volumes are pretty good as the company produced 87,300 tonnes of payable copper (which is approximately 192 million pounds), but its main issue are the production costs. With a C1 cash cost of US$1.92/pound and an AISC of $2.49 in 2017, the net margin is still just half a dollar per pound of copper, assuming a copper price of $3/pound.

In fact, Capstone was planning to close its Minto mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory but has now updated the mine plan on the back of the higher copper price, enabling the copper production to continue for 3 additional years.

The total revenue in 2017 was approximately$542M, a slight increase compared to the previous financial year. That’s a good result considering the total production was much lower, and the average received copper price of $2.85/pound was a big help (compared to an average realized copper price of just $2.27/lbs in FY 2016). The operating income came in at US$121M (compared to a loss of $141M in the previous year). The explanation for this huge difference is pretty simple: back in 2016, Capstone recorded an impairment charge of almost $190M, whilst in 2017 it reversed a part of this charge ($20.6M) as the Minto mine won’t be closed after all. Excluding the impact from these impairment charges, the adjusted operating income would have been $48M in 2016 and $84M in 2017. I think this gives you a better understanding of the underlying operating income movements.

Despite paying almost $29M in taxes (on top of the $5.4M in royalties), Capstone remained profitable as it reported a net income of $55.1M or 14 cents per share. Which indicates Capstone Mining is trading at a P/E ratio of just 7. But again, this includes a $20.6M impairment reversal as well as a $17M gain on the sale of the Kutcho copper project (see later). On an adjusted basis, the net income would have been approximately $30M, or 7.8 cents per share.

The income statement doesn’t always provide a fair overview of how a mining company is performing, and the cash flow statements usually offer a better view. Capstone reported an operating cash flow of $130M after reversing the working capital changes, but we still need to deduct the $14M in interest expenses and the $13M difference in ‘taxes owed’ and ‘taxes paid’. The result: a fully adjusted operating cash flow of $103M. That was sufficient to cover the $74M in capital expenditures, but the final free cash flow result of $29M (which is actually in line with my adjusted net income calculation) appears to be relatively weak, considering a free cash flow yield of 8% for a copper producer with a high production cost isn’t exactly too exciting. And this excludes the final payment for the zero cost collar contracts which hedged a part of its copper production.

Selling the Kutcho asset to optimize its balance sheet

Fortunately Capstone Mining also banked $17M on the sale of its Kutcho Copper project to another Canadian company, and this helped to protect the balance sheet as Capstone also repaid $54M of its debt.

As of at the end of 2017, Capstone had a cash position of $116M and a total gross debt position of approximately $271M for a net debt of $155M. This appears to be low, but we also shouldn’t forget the company’s liabilities side also contains a $130M provision (predominantly related to the reclamation and closure expenses). But taking everything into consideration, Capstone’s balance sheet remains relatively robust – as it should be, considering its cash flows will always remain under pressure.

2018 won’t be much better for Capstone. The copper production won’t change (the company is guiding for a production of 90,000 tonnes, with a 5% variation), whilst the total amount of capex will increase to $100M (a 35% increase from the $74M in FY 2017). That being said, I think it’s fair to assume the average realized copper price will also increase to $3/lbs from the $2.85/lbs received in FY 2017. If I’d take this into consideration, I am expecting the adjusted (after-tax) operating cash flow to increase by $17-18M to $120M. I think using an average realized copper price of $3/lbs is very reasonable considering the prices on the futures market are showing copper prices of $3.07-3.10 for the remainder of this year.

And as a rule of thumb: for every $0.05 change in the copper price, Capstone’s after-tax operating cash flow will be impacted by $5-6M. So should the average realized copper price be $3.10 this year, the free cash flow will very likely remain stable at $30M despite the higher capex.

Investment thesis

Taking everything into consideration, I expect Capstone Mining to generate US$20M in free cash flow this year. As long as the copper price remains at $3 per pound (or, ideally, higher), Capstone Mining should be fine as I expect the capex level to decrease from 2019 on. This could pave the way to generate $50M per year in free cash flow as the lower interest expenses will also have a positive impact on the operating cash flows.

Capstone Mining appears to be a high risk/high reward investment. At the current copper price, the company will be just fine, but should the copper price fall back to $2.5-2.75 per pound, Capstone won’t be generating a lot of free cash flow.

