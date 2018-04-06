GameStop: Its Time Has Come And Gone

Source: Google GameStop Image

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a stock that has slipped through the cracks amidst the market boom. Over the past three years, GME spiraled on a downward trajectory, with the company's stock price shedding close to 70% of its value since 2015. GME's decline was a byproduct of the rising popularity of online buying and digital game purchases. Investors reconciled GME's increasing vulnerability as online competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), Steam, and the Xbox store eroded market share and depressed GME's margins. GME is likely to encounter further headwinds in the future as the company struggles to adapt to a digital gaming retail environment. GME's inadequate business response, unsustainable dividend, and unclear vision make the stock a strong sell/pass. This article covers GME's 11.68% dividend yield, discusses whether specific company's troubles are temporary or amendable, or if GME is merely a dividend trap.

Business Deficiencies

Digital Buying/Changing Consumer Spending Environment

The most prescient concern facing GME is that digital game downloads will replace physical game copies that GME has traditionally sold. GME specializes in video game sales, accessories, and other gaming hardware, placing it in an already-competitive space. The company's large gaming product concentration subjects it to market share erosion as major retailers such as Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Amazon, and Best Buy (BBY) etc. offer the same gaming product lines in addition to having much broader revenue diversification. So, not only is GME facing market share erosion and margin compression from other retailers, the company also faces an online buying dilemma. GME's target clientele is young individuals ranging from adolescents to people in their 20s and 30s; GME's intended customers epitomize the convenience-oriented buying culture of 21st-century society. Young individuals are most likely to pursue the most convenient buying options, ex. why go to the store when in a matter of clicks, you can buy and download a game to your computer, game console (Xbox/PS4), or phone? This is extremely problematic to GME as online game purchases result in poor store revenue translations, increased market share erosion, and decreasing revenues. Below is a chart of U.S computer and video game sales from 2009 to 2016, by delivery format. The results clearly indicate that digital game downloads are the preferred and future method of game buying, provoking a question as to how GME will contend with this transition?

Source: Statista "Breakdown of U.S. computer and video game sales from 2009 to 2016, by delivery format"

Unfortunately, market pessimism surrounding the stock does not appear to be unwarranted. GME is not well-positioned to accommodate the transition to digital game sales, GME's digital game sales comprise only a marginal portion of the company's annual revenue. Furthermore, GME's revenues across new video game hardware, game software, pre-owned video game products have all decreased leaving only gaming-specific revenue segments such as game collectibles and technology brands to offset revenue losses.

Source: Statista "Net sales of GameStop worldwide from 2014 to 2016, by product category (in million U.S. dollars)"

These statistics affirm GME is experiencing market share erosion from competitors and illuminates the reality that the company is unprepared to capitalize on the changing digital purchase environment. In fact, examining just the digital sales alone, GME's digital sales exhibited year-over-year decreases.

Source: Statista "Net sales of GameStop worldwide from 2014 to 2016, by product category (in million U.S. dollars)"

Inadequate Business Response

Management has displayed a lack of proper execution and misaligned vision for the future. Management's decision to suspend investments in new businesses and acquisitions and instead focus on video games, collectibles, and technology brand businesses will result in reduced product diversification. GME expressed the need to improve its value proposition but neglected to mention how this would be achieved. Furthermore, I anticipate GME's margins to face continued pressure as the store implements item bundling programs and continues to pursue collectibles, specialty items, and licensed merchandise. Additionally, although management expresses solace in the stores' value proposition to customers, the reality is that game/console trade-in programs at GME are very uncompelling, and other retailers such as Amazon have far better pricing. Also, an examination of the company's Glassdoor reviews reveals a largely negative business outlook, worse ratings over time, and low managerial and work culture approval.

Dividend Sustainability

GME's dividend of 11.83% is very enticing; however, this is a situation where if it looks too good to be true, often times, it probably is. In this case, GME's dividend yield is unsustainable at is monopolizes 444% of net profits. If one examines GME's financials oddly enough, it appears cash and short-term investments increase in spite of the company's astronomical dividend payments; however, a closer examination of GME's financials reveals the company is financing growth and dividend payments through an increasing debt load. GME's long-term debt levels have skyrocketed over the past couple years. Although GME's level of debt (39.6%) compared to the company's net worth is satisfactory, it is important to note that debts levels have substantially increased over time.

GME Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Income Statement

Although GME has exhibited a slight increase in total revenue; the company has encountered jarringly low-profit margins, elevated cost of goods sold, and slightly depressed net income.

GME Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Does GME's Cheap Valuation Justify its Business Disadvantages?

Despite GME's business deficiencies, it is worthwhile to point out that the stock trades at a very favorable valuation. GME trades at a moderate PE ratio of 17.4, a great price to book ratio of 0.60, and the company's current share price of $13.01 is far below GME's future cash flow value of $28.01.

However, GME's attractive valuation does not justify the company's inherent business advantages. GME's dividend payment is unsustainable, the company's debt load is skyrocketing, margins are being decimated, competition is increasing, and management's response to market developments is unlikely to precipitate growth and increased revenues. The preeminence of high-speed internet in homes has eliminated the need for GME's high overhead (5,466 U.S store presence) and tangible brick and mortar store collection of games and accessories. Management's efforts to drive other products such as collectibles, mobile phones, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products, and mobile phones fail to address the business's deficiency in digital game downloads. GME lacks a business moat. The company is being encroached on by retail and digital competitors. Although GME is heavily discounted and may offer some appeal to risk-tolerant investors, the company is a strong pass. GME does not possess the defensive characteristics necessary to warrant investment. Although GME may not suffer the same fate as Blockbuster (BBI.B), the company's future prospects are discouraging.

