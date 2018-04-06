Why April's Box Office Earnings Could Give Investors A Boost This Summer

That type of success would be a step in the right direction for industry investors and executives who are nervously anticipating the annual (and increasingly unstable) summer box office battles.

The next few weeks present equally interesting possibilities, as a $20+ million opening is possible in each, leading up to “Avengers: Infinity War,” which could reach $200 million or higher.

The potential combined performance of “Ready Player One,” “A Quiet Place” and “Blockers” shows audiences still have a box office appetite if they are given stronger options.

2018 thus far has yielded few hits, especially in comparison to this time last year, but this weekend gives Hollywood a rare shot at having three movies earning $20+ million.

The box office has always been a roller-coaster for investors, but every now and again shows signs of a positive upwards trajectory.

Anyone who invests in the film industry knows the sector has some troubles.

The rise of streaming, along with the rise in traditional ticket pricing, has created a situation where audiences are changing the way they’ve operated for decades. However, every now and again, we get a weekend where things begin to look like they are rebounding - even if just for that moment in time. This weekend is one of those times, and it is something which shareholders in the sector should pay attention to in advance.

I want to set the stage a little bit prior though, because it is worth repeating where we are at in the industry. Save for Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Black Panther, 2018 has been a very tepid year thus far for new movies. That’s not to say there haven’t been modest hits, but if you compare this year to last year, you can see moviegoers have been extra frugal... and with good reason.

Black Panther was a huge win for all involved, including rival studios, as it follows a road map of sorts that others can follow for how to win over audiences. Now whether others decide to take that road or stick to the safe and mundane model everyone is comfortable with is anyone’s guess, but at least we can see there is an alternative for those brave enough to tread.

And so far, we’ve seen Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) decide to blaze down that trail, to mixed success. The studio’s reboot of Tomb Raider failed to produce a lot of treasure (despite the appeal of its star Alicia Vikander), but the good news for investors was its big swing effects-heavy Ready Player One outperformed and gave the industry a renewed sense of hope ahead of the always unpredictable (and lately underperforming) summer season.

Ready Player One also helped give the box office in general a boost, and that momentum may well carry over to this week and this month. One opened to a strong $53.7 million over the full Easter frame, and even if it sees a week-to-week decline of 50% (as expected), that still puts it over the $20 million mark for week two.

Yet, that’s not the impressive part.

This weekend could also produce two other $20+ million films, which on paper wouldn’t seem like your traditional big hits. Paramount’s (NYSE:VIA) A Quiet Place, which was made for $17 million by director (and actor) John Krasinski, has achieved the rare feat of a near-perfect 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and that could propel it to a $20+ million debut.

Now you will always have those handful of critics (usually from outlets you didn’t even know existed) that will ding the film solely out of spite or an inflated sense of purpose, so a perfect 100% is not really achievable, but for a movie to get nearly 90 “perfect” reviews is amazing and a credit to Krasinski. The movie, which is about a family that outwits a band of monsters that hunt entirely based on sound, runs around 90 minutes with little dialogue. It’s the type of movie one would think would have made the great Alfred Hitchcock proud.

For Paramount and its shareholders, this will be a boost. The studio has already released two films (Annihilation and Sherlock Gnomes) this year, and both underperformed. While neither was a miss on a massive scale, both were expected to resonate with a specific demo, but instead, just fell flat in general. It’s a very disappointing start for a studio that seemed to be front-loading its 2018 schedule, but Place can keep investors placated until this summer’s Mission Impossible sequel hits in late July.

In addition, this weekend, you also have Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Blockers, a raunchy teen comedy starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. This is the type of movie that looks like it was greenlit back in 2000 when American Pie ushered in a very specific genre of movies, and then was forgotten about until now. Yet, Blockers has collected an (at press time) 85% fresh score on the Rotten Tomatoes service, and some believe that courtesy of strong word-of-mouth, it could also break the $20 million mark this weekend.

Of the three, Blockers is the one that could slip under the mark, but not by a lot, as it takes advantage of that same road map I mentioned earlier by offering audiences something different. It’s a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex category of movies that was written by Kay Cannon (who directed teen hit Pitch Perfect), and carries, as one critic called it, “surprisingly enlightened perspective.”

While Paramount opened the year with back-to-back misses, Universal has seen a lot more success. The studio has released three films, with two (Insidious: The Last Key and Fifty Shades Freed) being hits in general and the other (Pacific Rim: Uprising) being rescued by international audiences. Granted, that was the case with the original, though Uprising likely won’t break the same $100 million mark its predecessor just barely crept over.

Still, investors don’t have any big concerns with that situation, as they recognize Universal arguably has the most anticipated summer film (from a studio named Disney) in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Compared to many of its rivals, Universal is solid, and if Blockers performs as well as expected, it will give them an extra boost many shareholders probably weren’t counting on.

Now, should Ready Player One, A Quiet Place and Blockers all top the $20 million mark, it (or come close) it will be a nice win for Hollywood investors. For months, these shareholders have been preached to about the value of patience and how the best was yet to come.

Well, it may finally be here, or at least on its way.

Where my interest goes is a little further down the road, as we are looking at another three weeks of movies with the potential to top $20+ million or more. Next week, Blumhouse and Universal’s micro-budgeted Truth or Dare hits and is projected to earn nearly $23 million, with Warner Bros.’ Dwayne Johnson-backed Rampage slated to bow even higher the following weekend. Then, of course, Disney’s pet juggernaut Marvel Studios bows Avengers: Infinity War, which is expected to have an extra zero at the end of its gross for a $200+ debut.

That’s a nice way to kick off the summer box office battles that have been anything but consistent over the past few years. Again, given how hard the box office has fallen, investors need this type of weekend and subsequent carryover to feel good about their investments. While global box office totals have alleviated some of the concern, Hollywood makes movies (or made movies) primarily for domestic audiences. Though now that’s changing, as the spending habits of Stateside audiences have shifted.

Still, nothing beats that shared communal experience of seeing a big blockbuster on a big screen on the opening weekend with a big audience. It’s also validation for the cast and filmmakers, as well as investors, that this approach is still sustainable in today’s changing market.

If you have money in any studio, keep an eye on the box office this weekend, as three films topping $20 million used to be more common but is a luxury now - and one that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of Time Warner, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.