Hi-Crush: Short-Term Pains, Long-Term Gains

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) stock has been crushed over the past month as bearish concerns are weighing heavily on all the sand players in regard to persisting rail concerns and incoming supply concerns both real along with the hypothesized long shots like the latest Antero Resources Corporation (AR) scare that recently shook all the sand players. However, with sentiment at just about as low as it can possibly go as long as oil prices hold over $60, now might be a great time to buy into the company as its growing distribution announcement should be coming soon, which might help define the most recent bottom. Earnings on May 1st should continue bearish concerns over rails and incoming supplies, but these concerns should not be enough dampen the fact that there still might not be enough sand to meet the demand over the next couple of years. This means further potential price appreciation in sand prices, which is great for companies like Hi-Crush's contribution margins.

Hi-Crush's distribution announcement should be coming any time now that the company has set its next earnings report for May 1st. This announcement may help mark the most recent bottoming out of the stock as previous distribution announcements have been met with positive investor actions considering the distribution yield currently on the stock sits at approximately 7.25% at today's unit price. According the company's last conference call, it expects to continue growing this juicy distribution at a 10% quarterly clip for the foreseeable future. Here's what the distribution approximately looks like over the rest of the year at different unit prices.

Hi-Crush Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Distribution $0.20 $0.22 $0.24 $0.27 $0.29 Yield $10/Unit 8% 8.8% 9.6% 10.8% 11.6% Yield $12/Unit 6.67% 7.3% 8% 9% 9.67% Yield $15/Unit 5.3% 5.9% 6.4% 7.2% 7.7% Yield $20/Unit 4% 4.4% 4.8% 5.4% 5.8%

Table by Trent Welsh

As gravity tends to gradually pull things down over time, so too does a rising distribution tend to pull yields up over time. As you can see from the table above, it won't take long for the distribution to pull distribution yields close to a 9%-10% range if unit prices continue to hover in the $10-$11 range, which would be ridiculous in my opinion for a company with as much free cash flow as this company has that it can dedicate to buybacks, distributions, drop-down payments, debt repayments, and potential expansion a year or two from now if oil prices hold up. With its most recent Kermit plant finished up in the Permian Basin late in 2017, there are no significant capex concerns for the foreseeable future, which means the company can focus its tremendous cash flows on creating additional unitholder value.

A recent article by Kallanish Energy emphasizes the continued fact that Frac sand needs are significantly growing with laterals across the U.S. This means that companies continue to need more and more sand to do the same frac jobs as in the past with the pounds of sand used per lateral-foot increasing considerably. Sonny Randhawa, a director and senior research analyst at Seaport Global Securities, expects frac sand demand to increase to 100 million tons in 2018, and 115 million tons in 2019, up from 82 million tons in 2017. This means that a lot of sand supply can come into the market over the next couple of years and demand might still healthily outstrip supply if oil prices continue to hold over $60 a barrel.

Because of this massive need for additional sand across the U.S., most especially in the Permian Basin, where Hi-Crush has a first mover advantage, Dan Debelius, an analyst with The Freedonia Group, notes that he is currently aware of 16 companies, some with multiple mines, with announced plans to add additional frac sand capacity in the Permian Basin. There is currently around 55 million tons of frac sand capacity scheduled to come online in the Permian by the end of 2018. This projected incoming supply, along with continued rail issues, are the main reasons that companies like Hi-Crush can be crushing revenue numbers with tons of distributable cash to reward unitholders with and still trade at a paltry trailing-twelve-month P/E ratio of 11.78 while sporting a distribution yield of approximately 7.5%. That and a lot of investors are still licking their wounds from the fall of the company from its 2014 highs when units traded around $60 a unit when oil traded over $100 a barrel.

However, I am thinking it will be harder than a lot of people think to bring this new sand supply to market as the barriers to entry are potentially larger than most people think. First, getting the land and permits in order is an ordeal in and of itself that can take substantial time. New companies coming into the market have to convince bankers to lend them money just a few years after the industry crashed in 2014, which should be very challenging with all the supply scheduled to come online and oil prices that can spike up or down at any given time. Also, don't count out issues like the dunes sagebrush lizard, which environmentalists have raised concerned about along with the possibility of prolonged litigation to protect the lizard from incoming companies in the Permian Basin. Lizard concerns might even help put a cap on production in the area depending on how things play out.

I don't think the market is bullish enough on Hi-Crush as it should continue to bring in high levels of distributable cash flows to grow its distribution at an aggressive 10% per quarter rate easily over the next year along with buying back units and addressing debt and dropdown issues. With no major capex concerns going forward, it is in a prime position to reward unitholders even with rail concerns, which should be mitigating with the weather, and additional supply concerns, which might have a harder time coming online than many people would think. With frac sand demand growing by leaps and bounds because of technology along with transportation concerns, prices should continue to rise over at least the next couple of quarters helping to healthily grow the company's contribution margins. I think the upcoming distribution announcement will help mark the most recent downturn in Hi-Crush's stock as investors will find it harder and harder to ignore the stock as yields continue to rise to ridiculous levels with lots of free cash flow still available to the company for additional shareholder value creation. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.