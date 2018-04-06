Sandstorm Gold Posts Strong Gold Production For The First-Quarter 2018

The company should be accumulated on any weakness, especially under $4.50. Of course, the gold price is of paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

Revenues will be quite high and probably above $19 million in 1Q'18 due to a high gold price which is up 3.8% sequentially.

The Company has sold approximately 14,650 attributable gold equivalent ounces during the first quarter of 2018.

Investment thesis

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) generates cash through two types of arrangements: royalties and streams. Its output is on a similar model used by Franco-Nevada (FNV). It is an exciting lending business model that provides a few benefits (reliability and fewer risks) for the company and potentially for its shareholders.

The company should be accumulated on any weakness, especially under $4.50. Of course, the gold price is of paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of 175 streams and royalties, of which, 21 of the underlying mines are producing gold or precious metals.

However, one caveat attached to a junior streamer such as Sandstorm Gold is that the company is often expanding its assets portfolio at the expense of its existing shareholders. The company has used its shares extensively to finance its expansion and turned this investment into a mediocre venture, at least while this expanding phase is still going on.

If we look at the recent acquisitions concluded in 2017, it is easy to see what I mean. The result is that the stock has not moved higher on a yearly basis, and shares outstanding are now close to 190 million.

I do not recommend investing long-term in the company until we see a change in the Sandstorm's investment strategy, which is not likely in 2018. I believe that SAND is instead an excellent mid-term trading tool.

The company should be accumulated on any weakness, especially under $4. Of course, the gold price is of paramount importance and should always be part of the investment decision.

SAND data by YCharts

M. Nolan Watson, CEO said in the 4Q'17 conference call:

We're pleased to see that 2017 was another record year despite 2017 being slightly harder than 2016 for mining companies to raise capital. This year, there were over 500,000 meters drilled on Sandstorm properties, which is an incredible amount of exploration. And again, our investors get the benefit of that exploration, with no additional payments.

News today

Today, April 4, 2018, the company announced that the company has sold approximately 14,650 attributable gold equivalent ounces during the first quarter of 2018.

Gold price averaged $1,330 per ounce in 1Q'18.

Quarterly Production of GEOs - Historic.

Production in 1Q'18 is down 5.8% compared to the same quarter in 2017 and 21.8% sequentially.

I have estimated revenues of $19.4 million in 1Q'18, based on a gold sale of $1,325 per ounce and assuming that the company has sold the entire production.

Revenues will be quite high and probably above $19 million in 1Q'18 due to a high gold price which is up 3.8% sequentially from $1,284 per ounce to $1,330 per ounce. Thus, I expect the market to respond positively to the next quarter results.

As a reminder, the company indicated a 2018 Guidance as follows:

Based on the company's existing royalties, attributable gold equivalent production for 2018 is forecast to be between 50K oz. and 60K oz. The company is predicting gold equivalent production of approximately 125K oz. per annum in 2022.

Debt, shares buyback, and potential dividend

One strong element is that the company had virtually no debt ($7.5 million used from the $150 revolver) and was able to repay its debt by issuing equity and cash flow. However, the caveat for shareholders as I explained it above is that by issuing equity, the stock suffered some immediate dilution.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call that the company is still focusing on its share buyback program versus paying a dividend. However, the company may start paying a dividend after all:

Meanwhile, our board has begun actively analyzing the potential of becoming a dividend paying company by 2019. We have moved out of the phase of haphazardly thinking about it into the phase of actively analyzing it. This was also one of the motivations for us changing and updating our revolving debt facility.

Becoming a dividend paying company is an essential step in my opinion and should be something that Sandstorm Gold should be focusing on that issue. I am hopeful the company will announce the payment of a dividend starting 2018.

Commentary:

As I said many times before, Sandstorm Gold is an excellent choice even if the risk of dilution remains high.

Let's put it this way; the company has no debt and a good growth prospect until 2020. Risks of an extreme downside are limited to an eventual crash in gold price under $1,000 per ounce, which is remote at best. The company is debt-free, and its streams and royalties portfolio is well diversified. Thus, the strategy is quite simple for an average investor, just accumulate when the stock crosses $4.50.

Technical analysis:

SAND is forming a falling wedge pattern. The Falling Wedge is a bullish pattern that begins wide at the top and contracts as prices move lower.

The potential positive breakout can re-test $5.65 (double top, sell flag). On the downside, I see one pattern support at $4.50 (buy flag) and a second support at $4 (strong buy flag).

It is hard to recommend a long-term strategy with SAND because I have been disappointed by this unpredictable volatility that comes as a surprise. However, I see an opportunity for the long-term if the stock trades below $4.50. Of course, the gold price is of paramount importance and should always be part of your investment decision.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciated it. If you liked this article, do not forget to click the button below as a sign of encouragement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade SAND