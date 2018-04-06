The Bullish Case For Lowe's

Investment Thesis

Due to the return of market volatility in 2018, many blue chip leaders have been hit hard to start the year. Through the first quarter of 2018, Lowe’s (LOW) has retreated about 8% YTD. This drop in the stock has presented a great buying opportunity for this dividend growth stock. Fundamentals have remained strong, the housing market continues to soar higher, and the company’s investment in e-commerce is resonating well with consumers; as such, the recent pullback seems like a great opportunity for those who have been looking to invest in this home improvement giant.

Recent Earnings Results

The home improvement industry has long been dominated by The Home Depot (HD), but Lowe’s Companies has been making great strides in numerous areas of their business. Though they appear behind when comparing many metrics, the opportunity for growing efficiencies is what makes Lowe’s so appealing. When it comes to this home improvement leaders, the threat from Amazon does not appear to be too glaring. However, company management does understand the importance of e-commerce, which is why they have invested heavily in this area. Both LOW and HD, their largest home improvement retail competitor, have rolled out options to purchase items online and pick them up in the store same day, which has been a huge success with consumers. The consumer is constantly changing and LOW is looking to change with them, rather than standing pat. Refer to my recent article on HD, The Home Depot On Sale, and I will follow up this article with a comparison of the two. Let’s take a quick look at the company’s most recent earnings results.

Year to date, the company is down about 8%, lagging the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY), which is down about 4% on the year. As of the company’s most recent earnings release, which was the company’s Q4 and 2017 full year earnings, the company reported the following:

FY '17 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 68,619 5.5% Gross Margin % 34.1% (50) bps Operating Income $ 6,586 12.7% Net Income $ 3,447 11.4% EPS $ 4.09 17.9% Adj EPS $ 4.39 10.0% SSS Growth 4.0% 20 bps # of Transactions 953 M 0.8% Avg Ticket $ 72.00 4.6% Sales per SqFt $ 319.16 4.6%

Source: Derived from Company 2017 10-K

As you can see, the company continues to perform at a high-level year after year. The company opened 23 new stores throughout 2017, which helped lead to an increase in revenues of 5.5% compared to prior year, while operating income was up 12.7%, and net income was up 11.4%. The company continues its strong growth trend, as they have grown adjusted EPS double digits for 5+ consecutive years now.

The Case For Lowe’s

Lowe’s Companies has been a key holding for DGI portfolios for a number of years now due to their Dividend Aristocrat status, meaning they have grown their dividend for 25+ consecutive years. Over the course of the past two years, the stock has gained about 15%, while increasing its dividend 20+% for the past four years. The market has become more volatile in 2018 due to rising interest rates, concerns around trade wars, and tariffs, just to name a few, but the fundamentals for LOW remain intact, so why the selloff in the stock?

The company’s investment in e-commerce is an area I would like to briefly discuss. For a number of years now, LOW management has continued to build their e-commerce section of the business to meet consumer demands. They rolled out the option to purchase an item online and pickup in store the same day. Overall, online sales are up a staggering 33.0% in 2017, and make up 4.1% of total sales now. Growth in this area has actually increased every year since 2015. This is an area I believe LOW is leading over HD, one of the few albeit, but leading nonetheless. Not only do they have the buy online pick up in store option, but they have designated parking spots up front for these customers, and actually have employees bringing out the items upon your arrival. Everything is about speed these days with consumers.

Lowe’s continues to make huge strides in terms of efficiencies, something HD has excelled at for years and is the gold standard in the sector. However, this is what makes Lowe’s so appealing is the fact they are making strides year in and year out, and compared to where HD is now, the gap between the two really speaks to the potential of the company. If metrics such as Return on Assets, Operating Margins, SG&A expenses, continue to move forward, the potential in big blue is loaded. I expect management to continue to look for ways to improve the business and lessen the gap.

Economic and Retail Risks

One risk I associate with the home improvement sector is a weakening housing market. Now obviously this is not the current case as housing continues to remain strong, which is one reason I am bullish on the home improvement sector still. LOW and HD alike are both influenced by the strength of the housing economy, which has been on a tear for several years now since hitting rock bottom lows in 2009. Housing starts, completions, and building permits have been hitting all-time highs, according to recent February data from the Census Bureau. However, even with homebuilders building as fast as they can, they cannot keep up with demand, as inventory levels remain tight, which have boosted the large rises in price.

As interest rates continue to rise, with the Fed expecting at least another two to three rate hikes (depending on who you talk to), due to the strengthening in the US economy. Rates should eventually add some downward pressure to housing prices, which I expect to normalize in the second half of 2018. Many folks are used to rising rates causing housing pricing to fall, but the inventory levels must open up before we expect to see that. With that said, I do not see the rise in rates effecting LOW or housing for the next couple of years.

Another risk to home improvement retailers is the threat of Amazon (AMZN), something investors seem to peg to all retailers, which to me is overblown in the home improvement sector. As I alluded to in my HD article, I do not envision, and maybe I am wrong, a consumer ordering their 2x4s on Amazon anytime in the near future. Hey, maybe Amazon is perfecting their flying drones, that will deliver these 2x4s to you in the future, but who knows.

In July 2017, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) entered into an agreement to sell their Kenmore appliance products on Amazon.com, which had home improvement shares plummeting. After this announcement, home improvement shares tumbled in the subsequent trading days. Do I think Amazon will affect some appliance sales at the home improvement retailers? In short, yes, but overall I do not think the Kenmore brand alone can disrupt sales much. According to the J.D. Power 2017 Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study, LG took home seven of the 11 awards, while Kenmore was only mentioned in two rankings, cooktops and microwaves. As of the end of the company’s most recent fiscal year, appliances made up 11% of total revenue, which was its second largest department segment, behind lumber.

What Do The "Professionals" Think

At the conclusion of my stock research, I like to compare my thoughts with those of the “professionals”, to see where I stand. First let’s take a look at HD’s valuation using FAST Graphs.

Source: FAST Graphs

Using the estimate’s tab in FAST Graphs, this chart uses a standard reference price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.4, which is shown by the orange line on the following chart. The black line shows LOW’s actual price. LOW’s price appears to have gotten ahead of itself at the end of 2017, hence the downtrend we have seen to start 2018. As the stock currently trades above the orange fair-value reference line, meaning that by this method, Lowe’s appears overvalued.

Again, the chart ahead uses a standard reference point, which does not tell the complete story, as such, let’s take a look at the FAST Graph using LOW’s normalized information.

Source: FAST Graphs

I tend to lean more towards this chart as it is more apples to apples by comparing LOW’s P/E multiple against its own long-term average P/E. This gives us a picture based on the stock’s own long-term market valuation instead of the market’s standard valuation.

Here, the historic fair value line is in dark blue. Looking at this chart, LOW stock appears to be undervalued compared to its long-term trading range, which could present an opportunity to buyers.

Lastly, I like to compare the stock I am researching to recent research reports. First, let’s take a look at how Morningstar values LOW.

Source: Morningstar Equity Analyst Report

Next let’s take a look at both the Argus Analyst Report and the CFRA Analyst Report.

Source: Argus Analyst Report

Source: CFRA Analyst Report

Based on the two reports above, they expect average upside of 14.7% from current levels.

Conclusion

To wrap things up, we discussed some of Lowe’s strengths and some risks, areas for improvement and areas they excel at, but overall the company continues to have strong fundamentals combined with a strong growth plan that does not warrant the sluggish start they have had in 2018, in terms of stock price. Currently trading at a price of $88.06, the stock has a P/E ratio of 20.06x and a Forward P/E of 15.5x, when using CFRA’s 2019 EPS estimate. The company has strong momentum right now, as same-store sales continue to climb and growth in online sales have connected with consumers. The company yields an annual dividend of 1.9%, which as seen average growth of 20+% over the past five years, which is plenty safe backed by a payout ratio of only 40%. In addition, analysts continue to be bullish on LOW and the home improvement sector and I would look to initiate or add during the next pullback because you know it’s coming.

