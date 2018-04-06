A New Compensation Structure Won't Fix Mannatech's Problems

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) is trading about 15% higher since the company reported FY17 results last week. However the stock still trades at a steep discount to peers that is justified, in our view. The price bounce reflects renewed optimism that Mannatech's new compensation structure will catalyze business development, but an underpaid/unmotivated sales force is not the core issue with MTEX. We see limited long-term upside potential in this company.

Business Description

Mannatech develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company organizes its products into three broad categories: Health, Weight & Fitness, and Skin Care, and currently sells its products in three regions: Americas (36% of revenues), EMEA (8%), and Asia Pacific (56%).

Mannatech primarily sells its products through a network marketing system. This business model is more commonly referred to as “multi-level marketing” or “pyramid selling”. Whatever term you use, the premise is the same: “associates” working as independent contractors purchase the company’s products and then refer the products to prospective customers. Associates earn commissions based on the amount of product purchased in their down-line (either from people they have recruited directly or from those who joined through someone else they recruited). As of December 31, 2017 the company had approximately 215K individuals who had either purchased company products and/or received payments from the company within the last 12 months.

Mannatech also operates a non-direct selling business, Meitei Daily Necessities & Health Products, in mainland China. MTEX formed Meitei in 2016, and unlike Mannatech’s business operations in other markets, Meitei operates under a cross-border e-commerce platform, where consumers in China can buy the company’s products manufactured overseas via Meitei’s website. Meitei is currently not a direct-selling company nor will it operate under a multi-level marketing model.

Valuation

Mannatech currently trades at a steep discount to direct competitors Herbalife (HLF), Natural Health Trends (NHTC), NuSkin Enterprises (NUS), and Usana Health Sciences (USNA) (Figure 1). But a discount to peers isn’t a new trend for MTEX: the company has traded at an average discount of ~50% to peers over the last five years, so MTEX isn’t any cheaper than usual.

Figure 1: Peer Group Valuations

There’s not a whole lot that distinguishes these companies in terms of their business models, the products they sell, and their customer bases, so there must be some deeper issues going on at Mannatech that continue to suppress its valuation.

If you look closely, it seems that there certainly are. First, the company isn’t growing. Sales at the end of 2017 were actually slightly lower than they were in 2013, and membership levels (i.e. the number of associates and preferred customers in the company’s network) have declined significantly (Figure 2). Membership is the crux of any network marketing model: if you can’t attract people to the network to sell your products, you can’t grow, and it appears that MTEX has managed to keep revenues flat only by raising prices.

Figure 2: Total Active Associates and Preferred Customers (thousands)

Peers on the other hand are experiencing healthy growth for the most part. HLF, NHTC, NUS, and USNA have increased revenues at an average CAGR of 13% over the past 5 years, and membership levels are growing or at least stable at each of these companies.

The second issue with MTEX is weak profitability. The company has a median operating margin of just 2.7% over the past five years, compared to an average of 15% for the peer group. Operating at these margins destroys shareholder value, and you could make the case that MTEX should actually trade at a discount to net assets (currently the P/B is 1.2).

MTEX’s low profit margins are a strange thing. The company’s commission rates are very similar to peers, and these are a network marketing company’s biggest expense. Mannatech’s Meitei business could be a factor: competitors are almost exclusively direct selling companies and e-commerce has lower margins than network marketing, but the Meitei segment is too small to account for the large gap between MTEX and peers. The only other explanation is that MTEX’s products sell at much lower margins than its competitors’ products.

Product Issues

Mannatech has a history of false claims and lawsuits tied to its leading product Ambrotose, a nutritional supplement that the company claims can improve brain functioning, treat chronic diseases, and slow down ageing, among other things. There is no evidence that Ambrotose does these things, and we are certain that MTEX’s questionable history is a key factor in its inability to grow the network. One of the first things you consider before joining a company like Mannatech is whether the actual products provide any value. You read up on this history and check out the customer reviews. If it’s been shown that the products don’t do what the company claims, it’s less likely you’ll try to sell them, especially when there are so many other options available to you.

Figure 3: Advanced Ambrotose Sales

FY17 Results

Shares advanced more than 15% last week after the company reported FY17 results, but the increase doesn’t really make since. Sales did increase 9% in Q4 but the increase was mainly driven by “limited-time offer promotions and China-ecommerce”. The core business continues to struggle and MTEX had a bad year overall: the number of active associates and preferred customers decreased from 222,000 to 215,000, sales declined 2%, and the sales decrease would have been twice as big if it weren’t for favorable FX movements.

Sales in the Americas region declined 8.5%, reflecting a 5.1% decrease in average revenue per member and a 6.9% decline in active associates and preferred customers. The company did add new members in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, but average revenue per member in EMEA decreased 13% (the decrease was bigger in constant currency terms), and the majority of the increase in average revenue per member in Asia Pacific was thanks to FX.

Gross margin was basically flat at 79.8% but declined in constant currency, and the 130 bps increase in operating margin was entirely due to a decrease in miscellaneous costs such as accounting/legal/consulting fees, office expenses, and travel/entertainment costs. But commissions, the most important cost item, continued to inflate. Commissions and incentives as a percentage of revenues increased 100 bps to 42.2% last year, and are now almost 300 bps higher than they were in 2014, which is pretty bad considering that the company is losing members.

Management says that the increase is mainly due to costs associated with the transition from a legacy compensation plan to a new compensation structure. You can read about the new plan here, but it basically involves changes to the incentive/commission makeup, new leadership levels and titles, and modified volume requirements for associates. Management’s claim about the transitory increase may be true, but given that MTEX is having troubling attracting people to, and keeping people in, its network, we don’t expect compensation rates to fall either. Margin upside appears to be very limited.

We suspect that an increase in average order was the main reason for the price bounce after Q4. Average order increased by 28.6% compared to Q4 last year and 13.1% sequentially, and investors interpreted this as a sign that the new compensation plan is working. The numbers are encouraging, but it’s difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from this data without knowing the degree to which FX was responsible for the increase. If, for example, you assume that FX was responsible for half of this increase (which seems reasonable given that last year’s FX impact was about as big as the organic sales decline), then average order would have increased 14% in constant currency, which is basically the same rate as last year.

Conclusion

MTEX is trading at its highest level in over a year but still trades at a steep discount to peers that is justified, in our view. The company has deep issues that seem to stem from a lack of trust in the core product, and while I’m not suggesting that the products of MTEX’s competitors are much better, at least their businesses are growing and are reasonably profitable. Investors are hoping that the new compensation structure will turn things around, but underpaid or improperly incentivized workers aren’t the real issue, and we think the benefits here are limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.