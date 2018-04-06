Jump On The Brixmor Growth Train While Tickets Are Still Cheap

BRX is starting from a very low performance baseline but appears to be making rapid progress, though the market is slow to catch on.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is like an old beat up train that recently got a more powerful engine installed, promising much improved speed and performance. However, tickets are still priced for the old engine, giving investors an opportunity to get on board to lock in long-term lucrative income and principal appreciation.

BRX suffered from a significant accounting scandal back in February of 2016 which tarnished the brand image and pushed shares down. Though shares bounced back briefly following the installation of new management, they have plunged since on fears of the growing dominance of Amazon-led e-commerce replacing traditional bricks-and-mortar retailing, now standing at a steep discount to even their post-scandal levels:

Meanwhile, revenue and the dividend have continued to grow in spite of e-commerce's continued rise, implying a disconnect between price and performance.

With a dividend yield of 7.33% and a FFO yield of over 13% on top of 3% FFO/share growth in 2017, BRX offers investors the rare opportunity to buy a stock that offers both high current income and strong growth prospects.

The reason shares offer such an attractive yield simultaneously to FFO growth is the steep discount the market assigns to BRX's cash flows: BRX only pays out 55% of its FFO in its dividend. This frees up nearly half of their income to spend on acquisitions, redevelopments, and share buybacks (there is currently a $400 million buyback authorization on a $4.5 billion market cap, implying nearly a 10% float reduction at current prices). Management has also been responsible with the retained cash thus far: delivering redevelopment projects in the fourth quarter under budget at an impressive 11% yield as well as beginning to accelerate share buy backs at a current cash flow yield north of 13%:

Expect to see us shift our emphasis towards share repurchases on a relative basis...we think one of the best acquisitions today is our stock...the levels indicate a clear buy from our perspective.

Both of these activities promise to further bolster FFO/share growth by boosting total FFO generation through redevelopments and rapidly reducing the share count through buybacks. This isn't the only benefit posed by their low payout ratio, however. It also strengthens Brixmor's balance sheet by minimizing their need to access credit markets to fund growth projects. Additionally, Brixmor has been able to optimize portfolio performance by disposing of its lower quality properties at decent valuations, a feat that larger property retailers have struggled with (i.e., big-box mall REITs such as CBL, WPG, and SPG). Its smaller-sized, grocery-anchored assets require much less capital to acquire and are viewed as more e-commerce resistant than malls, so the pool of potential buyers is much larger. Kimco Realty (KIM) has reported similarly strong demand for its grocery-anchored properties, adding to the believability of management's projections for further asset dispositions, which in turn will be used to buy back shares, fund higher-quality growth projects, and strengthen the balance sheet. BRX's long-term goal is to reduce the total portfolio size from 498 properties (84 million square feet) to a range of 375-400 properties (75 million - 80 million square feet), while using buybacks, improved portfolio quality, and redevelopments to significantly grow FFO/share, a goal that seems much more reasonable and achievable in the current over-built state of the retail market than growing merely through increasing the property portfolio size. In today's retail industry, leaner and meaner is certainly preferable to sheer size.

With only $185 million of debt maturing over the next year, 96% of all debt at fixed interest rates, 79.1% of the property portfolio unencumbered, and no money drawn on the $1.2 Billion credit facility on top of its strong after-dividend cash generation, Brixmor enjoys tremendous balance sheet flexibility, freeing management up to focus on improve BRX's credit rating (BBB- S&P and Baa3 Moody's) and reducing its weighted average cost of leverage (3.8%) while simultaneously further shifting debt from secured to unsecured. In 2020, BRX has $654 million in secured mortgage debt maturing at a weighted average interest rate of 6.2%. With plenty of flexibility to handle this payment, BRX should be able to take a sizable bite out of its secured, high-interest debt by either paying it off outright or refinancing it into an unsecured, lower interest rate agreement.

Finally - and most importantly - Brixmor's model is generating strong growth, making its valuation seem even cheaper. First, it is gaining market share among retailers that are actually growing their store count (including recession resistant retail powerhouses TJ Maxx and Ross) while trimming troubled Sears exposure from 21 stores to 13 stores and bringing total ABR exposure to a mere 0.6%, improving rent amounts, terms, and quality simultaneously.

Simply put, our proven ability to sign better tenants at better rents and better intrinsic terms, not only stands apart within the open-air sector, it underscores how this platform continues to grow in this environment. -- CEO James Taylor

This factor, driven by Brixmor's economies of scale and track record of execution compared to its smaller-sized competition in the space, combined with its low average occupancy cost and increasing focus on holding profitable locations has led to robust growth (comps of 2.6% in 2017 and 3.6% in Q4 2017). Prior management had run a very low-cost, low-quality operation (hence the old beat-up train analogy), giving it a pre-IPO ABR of 13.28. Since then, however, new management has grown the ABR steadily to a present day level of 15.44 (Trailing Twelve Months), enjoying industry leading 33% lease spreads (including backfilling bankruptcy-driven vacancies at 30% spreads) over the past year, beating even KIM's 29% spreads and reflecting strong demand for BRX's properties. Despite these strong growth metrics, BRX still enjoys a very low relative ABR, indicating further strong upside as management projects 3-4% NOI comps for 2018.

Investor Takeaway

BRX is extremely cheap as evidenced by its single-digit P/FFO multiple and all-time high dividend yield:

With plenty of balance sheet flexibility, low exposure to Sears, improving tenant mixes and balance sheet metrics, and demonstrated tenant and investor demand for their properties, BRX's business model appears to be escaping many of the ill-effects of e-commerce. Furthermore, management's promise and capability to invest heavily in share repurchases and demonstrated capability in redevelopment projects should provide significant additional tailwinds for FFO/share and dividend/share growth in the years to come. The main risks facing BRX today consist of its placement in the retail industry (currently under attack from e-commerce growth) and its relatively low credit rating. However, its strong organic growth and the demand for its properties implies that its niche is somewhat e-commerce resistant and its tremendous balance sheet flexibility should enable it to improve its credit rating. BRX is a strong buy.

