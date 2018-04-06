Expectations Seem Low For Swiss Re, But Not Without Cause

Casualty reinsurance has generally failed to earn an underwriting profit, and management has to improve its risk selection/management as casualty is now half of the reinsurance business.

Pressures created by the influx of capital into the property reinsurance market have pushed Swiss Re to grow its business in areas where its underwriting profitability is notably lower.

Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY), the second-largest reinsurance company in the world, has not had a very good run. Not only have the shares lagged the S&P 500 over the last one-, two-, five-, and ten-year periods, but also many of those performances compare poorly to sector peers/rivals like Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY), Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRY), SCOR (OTCPK:SCRYY), and smaller players like Everest Re (NYSE:RE). Comparatively weaker ROEs do explain at least some of the underperformance, but the more important question is whether Swiss Re looks placed to do better in the coming years.

Swiss Re should be poised to benefit from rate improvements, but it remains to be seen whether management can achieve the necessary margin improvements in its casualty reinsurance and primary insurance operations. Modest expectations are an advantage in that respect, as only modest improvements in long-term ROEs can drive mid-single-digit income growth and double-digit annual shareholder returns.

Property Has Changed For Good, And Casualty Needs To Change For The Better

As I have said in other articles on the insurance sector, I believe the influx of alternative capital has changed the property reinsurance market - maybe not permanently, but at least for what I'd call a reasonable investment horizon (10 to 20 years). With so much capital servicing the market, rates have dropped considerably (a third or more in some cases) and double-digit returns are no longer possible in the market as is. What's more, the large storm losses from 2017 haven't tightened the market as expected, with price increases at January renewals weaker than bulls had hoped.

Given that property reinsurance premiums used to make up more than half of Swiss Re's P&C reinsurance business, that has certainly led to some changes in the business - most notably a shift toward casualty/liability business. Swiss Re has generated strong premium growth in its casualty business since 2010, driving it from about one-third of the business to around 50% despite ongoing rate declines since 2013.

Unfortunately this shift has carried a significant cost. Due in part to structurally higher losses on casualty policies, longer durations on claims, and (I believe) underperformance on underwriting, Swiss Re has seen underwriting losses in nine of the last 10 years. That, in turn, has led to shrinking underwriting margins in the overall P&C reinsurance business, and a closing of the gap between Swiss Re and its peers - while the trailing margin spread is attractive (roughly 17% versus 9% for its peers) over the past decade, a lot of that was achieved when the property business was larger and much more profitable.

I believe Swiss Re must improve its underwriting results in casualty. Although management brags of its ability to allocate capital to the right risk pools and select risks at better economics, the numbers are what they are. Perhaps the company's investments in technology (including modeling the risks for cybercrime and loss/claim inflation) can help, but I think improving the underwriting profitability of the casualty reinsurance business needs to be a top-level priority.

Corporate Solutions - Growing Pains, Or Watering The Weeds?

Swiss Re's Corporate Solutions business is its entry into primary insurance. This business focuses on large corporations (generally with $750 million or more in revenue), offering insurance across a range of categories (property, casualty, credit, surety, etc.). Swiss Re has already built this business into a top-10 player in the excess layer market (a type of insurance that is, in some respects, a little like reinsurance), and management has talked up the potential to generate mid-teens ROEs with relatively modest capital requirements.

So far, though, that has not been the case. Expenses have tracked higher, though this is more forgivable given the company's desire to grow the business. The bigger worry has been in the losses - The combined ratio for the business was over 133% in 2017, 101% in 2016, and 93% in 2015, with the loss ratio (excluding cats) rising from 52% in 2015 to 57.5% in 2017. While it is true that a big chunk of the overall change from 2016 to 2017 was from catastrophes, the seven points of negative reserve development tied to man-made losses in 2015 and 2016 is more worrying to me.

Management is already working on re-underwriting liability lines and pruning undesirable business. The company is also lowering its reinsurance attachment points and buying aggregate cover. Those moves should help, and I still see the logic for Swiss Re wanting to be in this business. Still, the core underwriting profitability has to improve here - management likes to talk about how individual pieces of business need to earn their cost of capital, but I have a hard time seeing how that is currently the norm in this segment.

Life & Health And Life Capital Offer Ongoing Opportunities

In contrast to the P&C operations, Swiss Re's Life & Health reinsurance and Capital Life businesses are running well. Swiss Re is the #2 player in life/health reinsurance and has enjoyed good underwriting margins relative to its peers - the 4% or so margin over the past 10 years isn't robust, but it is better than the slight loss at which the industry operates at (on average). Life is about 70% of this business, and management continues to leverage its R&D investments into mortality, morbidity, and lapse trends to build and improve pricing models that allow it to select good alpha-generating business.

This expertise also applies to the Life Capital business, where part of the business involves Swiss Re buying closed-book life portfolios and running them off. In many cases Swiss Re is able to buy at low implied returns and benefit from sellers' desire (or need) to free up capital, but the company has also demonstrated its skill in running these books efficiently (taking advantage of a streamlined back-office operation) and maximizing returns such that its hurdle rate for new transactions is 11%.

Swiss Re has also been expanding this business into new open book opportunities, like group life and "white label" individual policies. The white label business, called iptiQ, is basically a "B2B2C" business model, with Swiss Re working with a dozen distribution partners.

Softbank Still A Wildcard

For a couple of months now, Swiss Re has acknowledged that Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is considering buying a stake in the company. Management has always maintained that this would be an open-market transaction (no new shares issued), but the contemplated size of the stake has shrunk from 25% to 30% to 10% as of Swiss Re's recent Investor Day (on April 4).

This transaction has struck me as an odd move ever since it was first rumored. Softbank does have existing insurance investments and Swiss Re has both extensive modeling capabilities and data, but it's not immediately obvious to me how Softbank would leverage that. On the other hand, I could see how Swiss Re might benefit from Softbank's investments and connections in the faster-growing markets of Asia, not to mention leveraging new technologies to improve risk modeling and distribution. With that, I really see no risk to Swiss Re from such a move - Softbank wouldn't exercise any control (nor really all that much influence) and it could, perhaps, open up some opportunities for the business.

The Opportunity

Most insurance companies talk about how they believe they are above-average at selecting and pricing risk, as well as allocating capital. In the case of Swiss Re, I'm not sure that's really true across the business - the company has a good track record in property reinsurance and life & health reinsurance, but the more recent results from casualty reinsurance and primary insurance argue that its capital allocation and underwriting isn't good enough. Time will tell, then, if ongoing investments in R&D and ongoing efforts to improve profitability will really bear fruit.

Still, there are some tailwinds that should help. Pricing may not be improving as quickly as bulls hoped, but it is improving. Also, as Swiss Re uses less retrocessional insurance (basically reinsurance for reinsurers) than Munich, Hannover, and SCOR, the stronger pricing in retrocessional versus reinsurance won't really hurt them. Higher rates should boost investment returns and the lower U.S. tax rates will benefit a company that generates about one-third of its premiums in the U.S..

All told, I think the biggest asset for Swiss Re may be relatively low expectations. If Swiss Re can generate just a modest 1% improvement in its long-term ROE, 5% earnings growth and over 10% annualized shareholder returns should be attainable. A sizable percentage of those returns are likely to come from dividends (the current yield is over 5%), but I don't think that's a bad thing.

But can the company generate that 1% improvement in full-cycle ROE? The property reinsurance business is unlikely to be as profitable again in the future as it was in the past (too much capital), so management has to start generating better returns from casualty reinsurance. They're saying the right things about investing in better modeling and focusing even more on profitability and risk management, and higher rates should benefit long-tail casualty lines. All told, I believe just a modest level of underwriting profitability in casualty would be enough to drive that full-cycle ROE improvement, and that's exclusive of improvements in the Corporate Solutions business (which I believe has to get better, or management will face serious pressure to shut it down or dispose of it).

The Bottom Line

My discounted earnings model and ROTE/TBV approaches together suggest that Swiss Re is around 5% to 10% undervalued today and priced to generate longer-term returns in the low double-digits. That's not a bad return, but it does come with operating risk - Swiss Re has got to do better in its casualty and primary businesses. I believe they can, but the uncertainty over that ability to execute is, I believe, the primary source of the discount in the shares today and the primary driver of better returns in the future.

