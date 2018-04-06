Piedmont Lithium: Busy Few Months Ahead With Full Nasdaq Listing Any Day Now

Since my last post on Piedmont Lithium (OTCPK:PLLLY) in November, the company has focused on delivering upon promises that it made at the time of its well-timed equity raise in Australia last October which means that next few months will be important in terms of news flow, with a full US listing due in a matter of weeks, updates on drill results, and a maiden resource announcement, to be followed by the publication of a scoping study for the development of a mine and concentrate plant by the end of the summer.

PLLLY is currently in the middle of the company's Phase 3 drilling program on its property in North Carolina, which will consist of 20,000 meters of drilling, 13,000 meters of which will be in-fill drilling close to already drilled, mineralized holes. It has started to announce the results of this work which have been encouraging, indicating a pegmatite deposit grading 1.5-1.8% consistent with grades in highly profitable commercial mines presently operating in Australia. Soon after the completion of this drilling campaign, PLLLY is expected to announce the details of its mineral resource, by the end of June.

Following its resource announcement, we can expect to see a full scoping study by the end of the summer. Ahead of the publication of that study we should also learn more about the work the company is carrying out on costs and technical considerations such as metallurgy, which it will need to understand better ahead of making a Final Investment Decision. Piedmont is also beginning necessary permitting work and may acquire more land, as it did in January.

Piedmont filed its form 20-F with the US SEC on 16 March, which means it can only be a matter of weeks before the company achieves its goal the full listing on Nasdaq. This listing will make it only the second lithium pure play listed on a US exchange, in addition to Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), which listed in January. Later this year, FMC plans to spin off its lithium interests into a pure lithium vehicle listed in the US, which is likely to refocus some interest in the sector.

The full listing of PLLLY shares on the Nasdaq should improve liquidity in the US. Piedmont shares, like many lithium producers and developers, have been buffeted by worries about future oversupply from new mines, which I regard as overblown.

The recent worries about future lithium oversupply have come from Wall Street rather than the industry itself. Wall Street has a poor track record in calling trends in the lithium industry, and for the moment I would recommend investors listen to the industry instead, which is more concerned about undersupply. In a speech in February, Paul Graves, CFO of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) correctly characterized the investment plans of new players (such as PLLLY) as inherently risky and thus hard to count upon collectively as a source of new supply, while observing that the expansion plans of the established players such as FMC will not be sufficient to respond to the anticipated increases in demand in coming years. As he put it, "In our view, there is very little our industry can do between now and 2025 to move this supply curve, other than bring on supply that is uneconomic at current price."

As an exploration company with no income stream (and no debt) investors should carefully weigh the risks associated with investing in PLLLY but I believe these risks continue to be outweighed by the potential rewards that it can deliver, as the company is well funded with US$12m in cash at the end of 2017, more than enough to carry the company though its spending program for the next year or so. The company is operating in the heart of historic lithium country in North Carolina, and managed with input from Australia's Apollo Group (for more detail on them see my past postings), and as its project progresses, PLLLY can achieve valuations comparable to other lithium juniors, notably Global Geoscience, another ASX listed company with US assets that currently has a market cap of AUD612.7m or USD470.6m, compared to PLLLY's current market value of AUD77.56m or USD60m.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLLLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.