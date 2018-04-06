Shorting Tesla Is A Risky Move, The Timing Has To Be Right

Even after falling 30% from their 52-week highs last week, Tesla (TSLA) shares remained grossly overvalued. Eventually, the Tesla share price must collapse under a burden of staggering losses and a huge debt load. However, since Tesla released its Q1 production and sales figures this week, the stock price has jumped by 20% even though the company missed all its targets for Model 3 production and sales of the higher-priced S and X models fell well short of expectations.

The good news in the April 3rd announcement was that Tesla had, by shifting personnel from the Model S and X lines and working extra shifts on the Model 3 line, produced for a brief period, at a rate of 80% of its targeted 2,500 cars per week. Tesla made a similar move at the end of Q4 2017 claiming a production rate of 1,000 cars/week, but that rate was never sustained, and nobody except the most ardent Tesla bull can reasonably expect the 2,000/week rate to be sustained through Q2.

What the share price move does show us is that if Elon Musk can keep the growth narrative alive and maintain the illusion of future profits, then fundamentals don't matter, and there is no way to predict the share price. It is this disconnect that makes Tesla such a dangerous short.

In the third quarter of 2016, Tesla delivered the first and only profitable quarter in the company's history. Boosted by $139 million in ZEV credit sales, the company posted a profit of $22 million, providing shareholders with a bit of a boost ahead of a proposed vote for the merger with Solar City. This was followed by a wider-than-expected loss in Q4 of 2016 and ever-increasing losses since.

I can see Tesla using a similar tactic again this year. A fourth quarter profit in 2018 would give the shares a boost ahead of a capital raise in the first quarter of 2019. This is how I see that scenario developing.

In Q4 2018, Tesla will be selling the most expensive version of its Model 3 car, the long-range all-wheel-drive option with the upgraded interior. Depending on the other options a buyer selects, the price will range from $54,000 to $64,500, which is a long way from the $35,000 mass-market electric vehicle that was the originally advertised Model 3. In the table below, I have estimated the average selling price and gross profit for the cars that Tesla will make in Q4 of 2018:

I have started with an assumption of zero gross profit on the base model. The enhanced autopilot and self-driving options carry a 100% gross margin, since the hardware is installed on all vehicles, and there is no extra cost for adding the necessary software. The percentage of buyers choosing each of the options comes from a survey of reservation holders on the Tesla Motor Club website. The data may be biased towards a higher selling price since it comes from a site that is populated mostly by car enthusiasts, who are probably willing to spend more per car than the average person. However, the point I am trying to make is still valid. Tesla will be able to create the illusion of profits by manipulating its production schedule, so that it sells only the most expensive and highest margin cars in Q4.

If Musk's recent statement that reservations are "stable" holds true, then there will be enough demand to support a full quarter of production of AWD cars with upgraded interior and long-range battery. The estimated average selling price for that vehicle works out to $58,830 with a 24% gross margin.

Several SA contributors have made forecasts of losses for Tesla, but the one who consistently seems to get it right is Montana SKeptic's friend Coverdrive. In a recent article, Montana and Coverdrive forecast a loss of $535,000 for Q4, with sales of 46,000 Model 3 at $45,000 ASP and 9% margin.

It is possible that Coverdrive may have overestimated the loss by not considering the product mix and selling price that Tesla will likely have in Q4. Substituting my own sales price and margin figures and increasing sales to 50,000 would result in a roughly break-even case. Add in a few more ZEV credit sales, which tend to be higher in Q4, and it is possible to develop a credible scenario where Tesla could show a profit for the quarter. Q4 2018 financial data will be published in February of 2019, at which time I expect Tesla to go to the market with a stock issue which will be sold to investors as providing financing for the development of the Model Y and Semi truck, since Elon will be able to claim that the Model 3 is now profitable.

However, that Model 3 profitability will not be sustainable. Once the pent-up demand from the reservation list is exhausted, the demand for cars costing in the region of $58,000 cannot sustain a production rate anywhere near 50,000 cars per quarter. At that point, Tesla will have to start producing the lower-priced variants of the model 3, and even the market for the low-priced variants cannot support a 5,000/week demand once the reservation list has been exhausted. This recently published SA article explains that fact very clearly.

It is also very likely that capital expenditures during 2018 will have been cut to a bare minimum to conserve cash, so there will have been very little progress on developing the Model Y and the Semi, both of which will be at least two years away from production.

From early 2019 on, Tesla will be facing at least two years of declining revenue and increasingly negative income as it tries to chase a market that does not have enough demand to match the plant capacity that it has built.

In the end, Tesla will fail, but it may take some time for that to happen. I am using 2020 puts to short the stock, and I will probably add to my position when the 2021 puts are available.

