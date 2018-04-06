Aptose Biosciences: An In-Depth Look At Valuation

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) is a small biopharmaceutical company, worth approximately $100 million, with shares that trade for ~$3 a piece. Since their lead drug candidate, APTO-253, was placed on clinical hold due to a manufacturing issue, the stock price has been subdued as institutions have avoided purchasing shares. Since then, however, Aptose has added an incredibly promising candidate to their product pipeline, CG'806, and per company management, have identified and solved the manufacturing issue at the source of APTO-253's clinical hold.

I hope to contribute to the ongoing discussion behind Aptose Biosciences by taking a granular approach to valuing the company's stock. This DCF model will break down patient incidence/prevalence data (present and projected figures), mortality data, second-line treatment rates, drug pricing, and market share data. For more information on company management and the pharmacology behind CG'806 and APTO-253, I would recommend checking out what "Dr. KSS" (@KSSMDPHD on Twitter) has to say, as he was the first (as far as I'm aware) to cover this company and bring awareness to the investment opportunity.

As a standard throughout this article, I am maintaining a constant $120,000 annual cost for both pipeline assets, slightly below the current standard of care, Imbruvica, which costs $130,000 annually.

CG'806

CG'806 is a unique FLT3-Inhibitor that Aptose is seeking approval in AML, CLL, MCL, and DLBCL and constitutes a massive market opportunity. Here, CG'806 will be at competition with the likes of AbbVie's (ABBV) blockbuster drug, Imbruvica (ibrutinib) and other B-cell cancer drugs with triable indications. To put this into perspective, ibrutinib was purchased for a staggering $21 billion in 2015. While it's important to approach the investment with realistic expectations, it's hard to avoid feelings of excitement when looking 5-7 years downline and grappling with a potential opportunity for a propitious investment.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The first indication for which CG'806 will be tested is acute myeloid leukemia (AML). CG'806 and APTO-253 for that matter are known as "second-line treatments". This means that the medication would be used in "refractory" or treatment-resistant patients who do not respond to chemotherapy. In the case of AML, approximately 20% of patients become refractory and require second-line treatment. This patient group constitutes the total addressable market (TAM) of CG'806 in the treatment of AML. The market share figure we used, in this case, is 25%, is a reference to the share of CG'806's TAM, not the entirety of the AML market. To address new patient accumulation over the next several years of drug development, I used the following calculation:

(incidence - mortality rate) x second-line treatment rate x market share %

This represents the annual net number of new patients added to the total addressable patient population. For AML, I expect 521 new annual patients that can be treated by CG'806 (based on prevalence/incidence data). These figures are accumulated over time and incorporated into future sales. I anticipate this drug hitting the market in 2025 with peak sales of $1.23 billion in 2030.

Using these estimates in the discounted cash flow model would yield an outrageous share price, as these cash flows need to be weighted by their probability of success (POS). To calculate this, I'm using the standard POS for a drug successfully completing phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials, with those rates being 63%, 36%, and 60% respectively. When multiplying all three together, we derive a 14% POS for CG'806. Keep in mind, this represents the standard statistical probability of success and does not account for market sentiment or an option model weighing in on internal developments to determine probability of success.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

For the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) indication, the process of calculating will be the same as it was for AML. CLL affects 130,000 Americans and represents a growing economic burden on healthcare costs. 20,000 new patients are diagnosed every year, while 4,660 patients will die during this time frame. Of these patients, 30% are refractory to first-line treatment. I am projecting a 25% market share in CLL for CG'806 of these refractory patients. Therefore, annual new patient accumulation that is addressable by CG'806 is 1,151. Given these inputs, I am projecting $2.96 billion in peak sales, come 2030, while maintaining 2025 as the target launch year.

Mantle cell lymphoma

Next in the possible spectrum of treatments is Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). MCL constitutes 5% of all Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma patients or 33,000 total US patients. 3,600 patients are estimated to be diagnosed every year and 1,005 are estimated to die in the same period. Unfortunately for MCL patients, refractory rates are high and second-line therapy is used in 65% of patients. Assuming 25% market share again, I'm estimating net annual patient accumulation at 422. Given this patient data, I project peak sales in 2030 to be approximately $1.65 billion.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Last, I'll be projecting sales for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). DLBCL represents 30% of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma patients, a total patient population of 220,000, with 21,000 new diagnoses annually and 6,000 annual deaths. Second-line treatment rates are moderately high, at 30% of patients. Assuming 25% market share, I'm estimating net annual patient accumulation of 1,125. Using these inputs, I derive a 2030 sales projection at $3.74 billion. If CG'806 proves efficacious in DLBCL, it should have massive implications on share price.

APTO-253

APTO-253 is an inhibitor of c-Myc, which is overexpressed in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. This drug has the potential to be a first in class treatment for AML, as successful c-Myc inhibition has evaded bio-pharmaceutical companies' clinical stages.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Again, AML sees 21,000 new cases a year, against a staggering 10,900 deaths. 20% of patients require second-line therapy, of which, I expect APTO-253 to take 30% market share in this segment. Net annual patient accumulation is calculated to be 606 patients. These inputs yield 2030 projected sales at $1.45 billion.

Operating Costs & Dilution

The road to getting a drug approved for commercial use is daunting and expensive. For my R&D expense projections, I used the following figures:

Phase I oncology clinical trial cost: $5 million

Phase II oncology clinical trial cost: $11 million

Phase III oncology clinical trial cost: $22 million

Post-Approval COGS, SG&A, and marketing:

Annual product marketing spend: $50 million

Annual product sales related costs: $75 million

Mature SG&A cost: 19% of sales

Tax rate: 21%

Cost of goods sold (COGS): 12% of sales

Dilution & Financials:

Assumption of OS count increasing from 33 million to approximately 54 million, assuming dilution following both phase I and phase II results are baked into the model. These are rough estimates based on share price projections made by adjusting POS to the level it would be following positive phase I and II results.

Aptose currently has approximately $10 million in cash, sufficient to fund operations through the end of 2018, based on their quarterly burn rate of approximately $3 million. While an offering would be destructive to shareholder value at these levels, CFO, Gregory Chow, has arranged an ATM agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald to sell up to $30 million worth of shares at market value over the coming years. Although this will be dilutive, it allows the firm to strategically and sparingly sell shares to fund trials and operations beyond 2019. Based on my cash burn projections, an additional $30 million in funding gives the firm runway through to 2020 (assuming an accelerated rate once APTO 253 and CG'806 are in the clinic).

Valuation

So, what are the shares worth? Running the discounted cash flow model yields a price target of $8.87, with my fully diluted share count estimate of 54 million. Without dilution, using the current share count of 33 million, the price target is boosted to $14.73.

Breaking this down by pipeline assets, I derive a current value of approximately $6.12/share for CG'806 and $2.75/share for APTO-253. Keep in mind that this model assumes APTO-253 will return to the clinic, though, there is always a chance this will not end up happening.

Risks and Considerations

While I remain optimistic and I look forward to seeing this firm advance to human studies, buying shares of Aptose carries with it significant risk. Although pre-clinical data points towards these molecules being versatile and unique agents, pre-clinical studies should be taken with a high level of skepticism. As mentioned earlier, only 14% of drugs are expected to make it through phase I, II, and III trials, which can take 3-5 years to complete. Failure at any stage will likely result in shares losing significant value.

Investors with a high-risk tolerance and conviction in this investment will incur outsized returns over the long term for the outsized risk of an investment in shares at this point in time (assuming Aptose is successful). For those who are not willing to take on such a risk, I would recommend waiting for Aptose to publish human data which is likely to arrive by 2019 and to re-assess the valuation at a later point in time.

While the projections made in this article are based on publicly available data, I took the liberty of assuming the price of this drug, along with a market share figure I determined to be reasonable. These agents will take time to develop, and the rapidly shifting landscape of oncology could have implications on the future pricing power such a therapy can reasonably command.

I'm looking forward to the future of this young company, and I plan to own this stock for years to come.

