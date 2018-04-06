Should You Buy Home Depot And Its Consecutive Years Of Dividend Growth?

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) is well managed with efficient operations. In fact, its operating margin has improved considerably in the past decade. The company is expected to continue to benefit from strong economic growth in the United States. The company also has a good track record of dividend growth in the past. Its shares are slightly undervalued. Hence, I believe Home Depot offers a good opportunity for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Reasons why we like Home Depot and its business

Improving Operating Margin

Over the past 10 years, Home Depot has done an excellent job improving its operating margin. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating margin has improved from the low of 6.1% in its fiscal 2008 to 14.6% in 2017. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to improve its operating margin due to its supply chain improvement initiatives and its scale.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Growth in E-Commerce

Home Depot's online sales continue to perform well with 21.5% growth rate year over year. Its online sales now represent about 6.7% of its total sales. Its strategy to integrate its online and in-store sales is working well with about 46% of its online orders in Q4 2017 picked up by its customers in store. This is advantageous because consumers will likely purchase more items when they come to pick up their online orders. Looking forward, Home Depot's online sales growth is expected to continue in the next few years.

Favorable Economic Data

Home Depot's business continues to benefit from strong economic growth rate in the United States. The good thing is that this growth is likely to continue. Below is the chart that shows the Private Residential Fixed Investment as a percentage of GDP in the United States in the past 70 years. As can be seen from the chart below, Private Fixed Residential Investment only represents about 3.9% of its total GDP. While this number is an increase of about 50 basis points from prior quarter, it is still below the 70-year average (about mid-4% range). Therefore, it is likely that this ratio will continue to trend higher in the next few quarters. Home Depot should be able to benefit from this trend.

Private Residential Fixed Investment as a percentage of GDP (Source: St. Louis FED)

A Good Track Record of Dividend Growth

Home Depot has a good track record of dividend growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend grew from $0.68 per share in its fiscal 2007 to $3.56 per share in its fiscal 2018. Even during the Great Recession when Home Depot's EPS declined significantly, the company did not cut its dividend at all. The company's dividend is secure with a payout ratio of about 49% in its fiscal 2017. Looking forward, I expect Home Depot to continue to increase its dividend by double digits for the following reasons. First, management recently raised its target payout ratio to 55% from 50%. Second, the tax reform will accelerate its EPS growth rate.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

However, we are concerned about the following

Debt load is worrisome

Home Depot has been taking advantage of the historically low interest rate environment in the past few years to load up its debt. Its long-term debt at the end of 2017 was $24.3 billion. It has a long-term debt to equity ratio of 516%. Fortunately, it still has an excellent interest coverage ratio of 15.9x in 2017. Its long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.44x is also quite good.

Valuation

We have included in the table below the PE ratios of Home Depot based on the consensus estimates of its 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Home Depot's price to 2018 EPS ratio of 18.8x is about 1.8x below its 5-year average PE ratio of 20.6x. Similarly, Home Depot's price to 2019 EPS ratio of 17.4x is below its 5-year average. This indicates to me that Home Depot is slightly undervalued.

Share Price ($) on April 4, 2018 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE Home Depot $177.44 $9.45 18.8x $10.19 17.4x 20.6x

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Home Depot is well managed with efficient operations. The company continues to benefit from strong economic growth in the United States. The company also has a good track record of dividend growth in the past. Its shares are slightly undervalued. Given its good growth prospect, I believe Home Depot offers a good opportunity for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

