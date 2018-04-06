Retirement Strategy: This Is Becoming Ridiculous

I thought I made a decision to deploy some of my cash reserves, but now I am thinking outside the box.

Trump urges look at $100B more in tariffs against China; futures decline President Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to look at $100B more in tariffs against China, sending equity futures down.

"In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100B of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products on which to impose such tariffs," Trump says.

S&P e-Mini futures are down 1.3%; Dow futures are 1.7% lower, implying another 400-point drop.

Updated 7:32 p.m.: Gold is up 0.4% to $1,334; Silver is up 0.2% to $16.385.

Forgive me if I am getting fed up with all of this nonsense, but I also believe that Wall Street will be getting completely fed up as well. Yes, traders love volatility, and boy have we had some.

If I was a day trader, I probably could make some money in this market. As a dividend growth investor, I have been building cash reserves and am only 50% invested. With the absolutely ridiculous "yapping" going on within the administration I was going to buy some 3M (MMM). I was even looking at Exxon Mobil (XOM) to add to the model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio.

The model DKRP currently consists of Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Emerson Electric (EMR), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Lowe's (LOW), Hormel (HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Dover (DOV), and AT&T (T).

As I said just the other day:

For the record, 3M is selling for about $212 share (as of 4/2/2018) and yields roughly 2.50%. The current price is below the mid-point of the 52-week high and low (188-259) and is a combination technology, industrial, and consumer product company with a very wide moat as well as a stellar balance sheet. Its funds from operations at the end of 2017 were $5.62 billion and its free cash flow was at a very healthy $4.89 billion. Strong enough to continue paying and increasing its dividend as it showed back in late January by raising its dividend by a very generous 16.2%, from $1.17/share to $1.36/share. At the time, the yield was only 2.2%, so the drop-in share price and the increased dividend makes this a stock I would consider adding to, even in this wacko market.

Now it is selling for $218, and if the futures hold the way they are now, 3M will drop like a rock once again. I will be placing a limit order of $209/share, and if I get lucky in this dumb market, maybe I can do a swing trade if the trade war talk becomes sanguine again. If not, then I will have added 3M at a sweet price with a nearly 2.75% yield.

As far as XOM is concerned, today the yield was 4.11% and the share price was $76/share...about 7% off of its 52 week lows. As of this moment, the stock is off by about $1.00/share and that pushes the yield back up to almost 4.19%. Once again, I will be placing a limit order to add XOM to the model DKRP at an even lower price; $72.50/share. If the Asian markets get killed tonight, I am anticipating a huge selloff in the Dow tomorrow morning, but I will not be buying at just any price. At $72.50/share, XOM would yield roughly 4.25% and will be only 2% away from its 52 week low. I won't take a big bite because if it falls further I will add another bite at an even lower price. Oh, and yes, XOM is a Dividend King/Aristocrat.

To me the oil business is not going anywhere, ever. As for gasoline, it still has a solid 25 years to run full tilt in my opinion. Plus, the price of oil is going up.

If things really get nuts I can see this commodity going UP even more after an initial sell-off in some of the big oil stocks. Ergo, a low limit price for a small bite to add XOM to the DKRP and my finger on the trigger to add even more if it drops further.

Why Am I Doing This?

Well to be honest, I have the cash, and if the market keeps bobbing up and down as it has I think I can make a few dollars either with some short term trading, and or pick up some shares of some GREAT companies at a great price to increase my overall income.

Maybe I am just restless, and I would suggest that everyone else take a deep breath and do not do what I might do, unless you can handle the risk, have the spare cash, and YOU want to do it (or something like it).

I will repeat this: DO NOT DO THIS JUST BECAUSE I MIGHT. MAKE YOUR OWN DECISION.

There are other ways to trade this way, but it won't add any dividend income and that would be to sell a lower price put option, collect the premium, and if you get filled, you have the stock at a cheap price, plus the premium paid. I like the 4/20 put at $73.00....the premium right now is about .30/share.

It's a short-term trade that will tie up the value of however many shares you decide you want, so your money will not be tied up forever. If you get the stock, fine, you will also have a dividend monster. If not, you collect the cash premium and have a nice dinner, or whatever.

The Bottom Line

I know that this is not the type of article you will often read from me, but having spent nearly 45 years in the markets, sometimes I get an urge! I will get back to the boring old me after I see how this plays out.

What do you think?

