Farmers & Merchants: Performing Well But Valuation Testing Limits

The bank's small markets pressure growth as the next phase will require the company to compete for deposits to fund new loans.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) reported net income of $1.38 per diluted share for 2017, an increase of 8.6% over 2016 results. The bank's return on average assets (ROA) during 2017 was 1.18%, a small improvement over the 1.14% posted in the comparable period of 2016, but one that shouldn't be overlooked as it's difficult to even reach this important 1% milestone.

Information Sourced from 10-K

Unlike most financials, this year's results weren't affected in a material way by the tax change that sent one-time valuation adjustments rippling through deferred tax assets and liabilities. Asset growth of 4.84% was only slightly more than the four-year CAGR of 3.47%, and due to a 9.16% increase in deposits, we find the loan-to-deposit ratio actually fell slightly to 88.7% from 89.2% in 2016. Over time, FMAO has been growing loans by more than 2X deposits, which has increased profitability by lifting the loan-to-deposit ratio from as low as 73% in 2013.

Improved profitability in 2017 was due primarily to a slight increase in net interest margin, which increased by 5 basis points YOY to 3.61%, and an 80% drop in provision charges (to $222 thousand). I do think provision charges are heading higher (lowest charge in five years; compares to five-year average of $803 thousand), but charge-offs are almost nonexistent, and this year's "artificially low" provision charge actually added to the balance of the allowance account. In five years, only $1.022 million has been charged-off. At year-end, the nonperforming loan coverage ratio was high at 684%.

Total loans increased 8.63%, which is slightly below the four-year average of 9.37%. The company credits its three newest branches for this year's loan growth (opened within last three years). Leading the way was an 8.3% increase in commercial real estate loans, a 15.6% increase in commercial and industrial loans, a 13.8% increase in consumer loans, and a 12.5% increase in agricultural loans. These are all positive developments, but they appear to have mostly come from drawdowns in unused commitments, so I'm interested to see how growth progresses in the upcoming quarters.

In my last article, I was concerned that the market was starting to price changes in asset composition as if its loans could all of a sudden grow past 100% of total assets. The second bullet point in that article said "Shares could stall as incremental earnings start to track closer to the rate of incoming deposits."

In 2017, deposits increased by 9.16%, which is higher than the four-year average of 4.31%, and in line with earnings growth of 8.66%. But note that 8.66% is lower than the four-year average earnings growth rate. Shares are up 5% since I last wrote, and thinking that earnings will advance less than 10% in 2018 means the stock still needs more time to grow into the current valuation. At $39.91 per share, the company trades with a sky-high P/E ratio of 28.78 (3.47% earnings yield). This is a quality name, but if earnings are dependent on deposit growth, I'm either missing something major or right on, and the sideways trajectory will continue.

I'm harping on deposit growth because the portfolio is near capacity.

Based on location, FMAO is a dominant player in the smallest markets that it services. But in larger counties, growth in deposits and deposit share are both uninspiring. 9.16% growth in deposit this year was a major plus, and the bank is small enough to hit double-digit growth in deposits again in 2018, but a long-term solution has yet to materialize. Said another way, I just don't think a branch a year, when the average deposit per branch is ~$35 million, is going to support market expectations.

Data Downloaded from FDIC

Bottom Line

Farmers & Merchants deserves a higher valuation because of quality, but the company is operating at capacity and earnings growth may be limited by the small markets that the company services. This is a safe bank, but the current valuation makes for risky shares. This may sound negative, but this is probably a good time to take profits (which is something I view as a positive; like insiders have been doing). Fundamentals are sound, but is the company really worth more than 2X the price that it was trading for at the beginning of 2017?

FMAO data by YCharts

