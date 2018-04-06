Kush Bottles: A Unique Marijuana Play

Below I unpack this small-cap stock in order to get to the good stuff.

The stock is up over 150% since its IPO in the beginning of 2016, and is emerging as a serious player in the industry.

Investment Thesis

In a sea of competitive and budding companies, it can be incredibly tedious to choose a suitable investment within this "Green-Rush".

Well, until now:



I introduce to you, Kush Bottles Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) the premier packaging company in the rapidly growing legal, regulated marijuana industry.

From pop-top bottles to barrier bags, and child resistant canisters to tamper evident bands, Kush Bottles is "johnny-on-the-spot" with the industry's much needed packing solutions.

So follow along below as I pop the top off of this stock and peer inside to what could potentially be a lucrative long-term hold.

The Company

As investors, when we analyze a potential position to add to our portfolio, we seek a competitive advantage within an industry. What does this particular investment possess that other options within the green-rush lack or pale in comparison to?

Compatibility.



Kush Bottles is an ancillary product provider that is compatible with companies who essentially fight tooth and nail to steal or maintain market share. It doesn't matter whether "Company A" or "Company B" has a better product or sells more of this or that. Either way, both "Company A" and "B" require suppliers such as Kush Bottles to provide packaging solutions in order to simply do business; not to mention maintain quality control, inventory, and in most cases, legal status.

It's interesting, during the Great California Gold Rush of the 1800's, those who made the most consistent money with less effort (people such as Levi Strauss and Samuel Brannan) didn't actually mine for gold themselves, but instead sold supplies to miners - pickaxes, shovels, and jeans etc.

See, mining for gold was the more glamorous path but in reality resulted, in aggregate, to be a lower return on capital and labor than selling supplies.

Source

History tends to repeat itself in obscure forms as here we are in the "Green-Rush" of our time, where most are clamoring to find which pot producer has the stickiest of the icky, when in the meantime, all the smart money wants to do is focus on the real green, by supplying the "shovels."

Kush Bottles Financial Data

Looking at the company's most recent financials (Q1 2018) compared to previous quarters, I instantly pictured KSHB as a proverbial root-ball growing and anchoring itself to become more and more established within the industry.



For example, the company is flush with cash relative to the previous quarter; We're talking liquid dollars on hand ready to put to work. KSHB's cash balance was $5.5 million as of November 30, 2017 compared to $0.9 million at August 31, 2017. Doing some quick math this jump in cash represents a 511% increase compared to the previous quarter. The company plans to use a portion of this cash to improve its immediate inventory (lower cost bulk purchases) and continued development of proprietary products, which in my opinion is vital to continue to goal of market leader within the sector.



Gross margins were 30%, compared with 34% in the prior year period, Although the reasoning makes me feel good as it was simply a drop due to increased business in the lower margin vaporizer product segment. Base costs of electronic products and hardware are inherently higher when compared to (simple raw materials like plastic and paper) which forces companies to take a bigger bite out of the "apple" if they want to step up their bulk order volume. I imagine KSHB will be able to scale out of this issue eventually as we can see above that it has been able to prove its ability to increase cash on hand. Interesting, lets keep going...

Kush Bottles Business Model

As noted above, Kush Bottles derives its revenue mostly from the sale of cannabis packaging and ancillary products such as vaporizers, rather than the sale of actual marijuana. The company's primary customers are medical and recreational dispensaries and distributors, who acquire its products in bulk for retail sale. Kush bottles currently sells products in four major categories: bags, tubes, containers, and vaporizers.

Although its premier product seems to be the pre-rolled joint tube (a long and slender plastic container that holds a pre-rolled joint). The tubes are cost effective, priced as little as $0.11 per tube which is usually no more than 1% of the products price at retail, according to its July 2017 Investor's Presentation (available for download here). Recently the company was able to land a U.S. Patent on a unique child-resistant pre-roll tube (more on this later).

Source

In addition to supplying packaging, no product would be complete without robust design services for small and large cannabis companies in order to grow their brand within the marketplace.

Below are several examples of the of Kush Bottle custom design services:

Source

Kush Competitors

The company's main competitor is Marijuanapackaging.com- a privately held supplier based in California. The website offers a variety of products and solutions although its difficult for me to mention any hard data since the company isn't publicly traded.

One value add that helps differentiate Kush Bottles as a company is the fact that it was able to score a U.S. patent on one of its best selling child-resistant packaging-products.

Invention number US20160167844 represents the configuration of the company’s child-resistant tube, which enables characters and three-dimensional branded icons to be attached to the lids. This unique feature gives the product a competitive edge, as cannabis suppliers can further brand their packaging in a way that stands out from the rest.

State-mandated, child resistant packaging has been a growing trend in the sector for a while now, and it shows no signs of stopping. What this means for company's in the packaging space is if they want to be competitive, they will have to almost certainly deal, at some level, in child-resistant packaging.

Key Partnerships

As a veteran myself, I always enjoy reading about partnerships like the one KSHB just recently inked with FunkSac® LLC in in March of this year.

FunkSac, the Denver, CO based company which has been named one of “10 Cannabis Startups You Need to Watch,” was partially funded by Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital and is a veteran-owned operation that provides compliant packaging solutions used in both medical and recreational markets.

Source 1 & 2

Since KSHB is a market leader in this segment and serves over 1000 locations nationwide (noted in its website footer), FunkSac saw value in agreeing to have KSHB distribute the line of FunkGuard products to FunkSac’s existing customer base, as well as across Kush Bottles’ national platform.

Remember earlier when I mentioned one of the reasons marijuana companies use KSHB products is to maintain proper legal status? Well here's an actual example:



Kush Bottles was just recently selected by Future Farm Technologies Inc. (“Future Farm”) OTCQB:(OTCQX:FFRMF) to develop a suite of customized packaging and comprehensive compliance solutions to support its expansion into new territories.

Future Farm’s expansion requires much needed support to ensure the company maintains compliance with state-level regulations at all times:

"As we move forward with our plans to develop a diversified portfolio of cannabis investments in several states, it is important that we stay on the right side of state laws at all times, while also building strong brands as we penetrate these markets for the first time,” comments Mr. William Gildea, CEO and Chairman of Future Farms. “Kush Bottles offers a comprehensive suite of high quality cannabis packaging, branding and compliance solutions all under one roof, and has a strong track record of working with fast-growing cannabis companies, making them the right partner for us as we implement our strategy to scale the business.”

The above is a great example in my opinion of the trust and value (goodwill) Kush Bottles Inc. commands as we can see that companies within the industry are relying on Kush Bottles to keep them on the right side of the law when it comes to their packaging solutions. This further cements KSHB as an expert in its respective product field and could potentially lead to other marijuana manufactures following the path of Future Farm Technologies.

Expansion Activity

In addition to the above, it's apparent that others in the market see the value of KSHB too. For example, the company just released information that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Merida Capital Partners (“Merida”), and has received a $6 million equity investment to accelerate its growth strategy.

The strategic partnership will focus on building KSHB's east coast distribution platform, and expanding the company’s footprint in medical and adult-use markets on the east coast, where Merida has a strong presence.



KSHB quickly put its "money where its mouth is" so to speak, as it just brought a regional sales director by the name of Kyle Heverly on board to expand its physical presence in the rapidly growing east coast legal cannabis market.

The company also made it clear that it plans to open a new distribution facility in the Boston-area in an effort to streamline growth in the emerging marketplace. As an investor, I think this is a smart move if done properly as this would create an opportunity to reduce shipping costs for east coast businesses, and provide faster delivery of KSHB products.

Jeff Sessions - DOJ Marijuana Enforcement And Industry Outlook

An alternative title to this section could have simply read "Risks", but I thought I'd be a bit more descriptive.

Just this past month in March, Sessions briefly brought some information out of the dark on the Department of Justice’s current enforcement priorities after rescinding the Obama era “Cole Memo” which essentially discouraged federal action to be taken against companies in the marijuana industry.

Source

From what Sessions said, it seems like the DOJ will not waste its time or money on “small” or “routine” marijuana cases, but will instead turn their attention to drug cartels and larger drug rings and conspiracies. Here's a quote:

Federal prosecutors won’t take on small-time marijuana cases, despite the Justice Department’s decision to lift an Obama-era policy that discouraged U.S. authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday. Federal law enforcement lacks the resources to take on ‘routine cases’ and will continue to focus on drug gangs and larger conspiracies, Sessions said.

Okay, so, not bad....



Although despite Sessions’ comments on enforcement priorities, current federal law and the Sessions memo leave the door wide open for the prosecution of state specific law-abiding marijuana operations at any time. The fate of those operators in every state hangs on the prosecutorial whims of the U.S. Attorney in their districts.

With that being said, states still seem to be running full steam ahead as eastern states in the U.S. are eager to join in on the action:

Marijuana retailers are slated to open in Massachusetts on July 1 of this year, in addition to the state of Vermont voting successfully to lift cannabis prohibition within its borders. Also, New Jersey is expected to legalize recreational marijuana this year; and Maryland is continuing to expand its medical marijuana footprint.

Conclusion

For investors looking to get into the marijuana sector, Kush Bottles Inc. is worth a close look. The company doesn't touch the plant itself but rather operates in the "pic-axe and shovel" side of operations which massively opens its range of opportunity and lowers its risk of direct and heavy competition.

Although, with any newer industry comes many pending laws and speculation. Investors in this sector must understand that uncertainties will exist for quite some time.

The stock seems to have found support in the mid to low $4 range and has taken a breather since its impressive bull-run in January:

KSHB data by YCharts

Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, the company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

So, you have to ask yourself, in this great "Green-Rush" of the 21st century, do you want to invest in the miners, or the people who sell the shovels?

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.