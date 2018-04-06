IMF March Buys: The 20 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund "IMF" is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~100 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-25 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

First up, some housekeeping business. The brokerage platform Motif, where I've run this account since January 2016, has changed its commission structure.

Formerly, you could buy up to 30 stocks at once anytime during the trading day for $9.95. You would create a basket of stocks, pick the allocation for each holding, and be charged one $9.95 commission regardless of the number of stocks in your overall transaction. Given that set-up, historically, I built a monthly motif with the latest purchases, paying $9.95 to put $1,000 to work.

Going forward, Motif now charges $19.95 for this service if you want real-time execution. You can still get the $9.95 rate if you are willing to wait until the market open next day for execution - which is alright though, obviously, it was nice to be able to put the order in when the market was dropping during the trading session.

However, Motif has now also started offering free individual stock trades (like Robinhood), provided you are willing to wait until next market open for execution. Given that I can either get a degraded service for the same $9.95 price point as before, or I can buy stocks totally for free (if I wait until market open), it's not hard to see which is more advantageous. Instead of building a motif, now I can just put in a bunch of individual free stock orders and create my monthly basket at no charge. As for why I don't move the account to Robinhood - Motif supports fractional shares, which is great when you want to buy a basket of stocks with a limited amount of capital.

Going forward, I'll still be buying the 15 or so stocks each month that I find most attractive at that time. Just that they'll be individual commission-free orders rather than a packaged Motif.

With that out of the way, let's get to March's buys - as there has been quite a bit of excitement in high-yield names, and energy, among other stocks, leading to several new holdings for the portfolio.

Here's the complete list of buys for the month - $87 each for all these positions (there's more capital than usual due to several portfolio sales earlier in March). And, to reiterate, all these trades were commission-free. Columns = shares purchased, share price, capital outlay.

This month's buys include $142 for HRL this month, as it is funded out of dividend reinvestments rather than my new capital. Coincidentally, the IMF's total reinvested dividends have just crossed the $1,000 threshold - representing a full month's worth of my own capital.

We have fully six new names for the portfolio this month (four net, considering that Dine Global (DIN) and Oak Valley (OVLY) were sold). Let's start with the one that may be the most surprising. I'm adding Facebook (FB) to the IMF.

Now, to be clear, I personally loathe Facebook's management team, and dislike the effect the company is having on society. That said, I invest to make money, not express my political opinions. And let's be honest, FB stock is surprisingly cheap - at 18x forward earnings - for a company estimated to be growing earnings in the 20% range compounded over the next five years. Analysts see Facebook hitting nearly $10 of EPS in 2020 - shares should be well over $200 by then unless the company badly misses the mark on earnings.

Sure, the political scandals are bad. Facebook will have to pay fines, hire more human editors, and cut off some revenue sources to better police the platform. But the fact remains, digital advertising is a two-company game, with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) share at 32%, Facebook at 20%, and the next nearest player, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), under 5% of share. Companies have to advertise, and there are not many other places to go; it's not like Google is totally spotless when it comes to political manipulation either.

Continuing with new mega-cap positions, I'm also a buyer of Exxon Mobil (XOM). Rather remarkably, shares have now fallen back to near 2016 lows - when oil was trading around $30. I've long theorized that American oil companies were overpriced versus European peers due to being included in US indexes which were roaring. As such, I bought international oil. Since then, IMF holdings such as BP (BP) have moved well into the green, while Exxon Mobil heads back to the lows. Relative valuation is much closer between the European and domestic oil companies now, and investors have rarely gone wrong buying Exxon with a yield in the 4s.

Another position in a big name - the IMF has started picking up Kraft Heinz (KHC). Buffett/3G excitement has given way to pessimism as 3G has cut costs but achieved minimal growth. Of course, if people liked the story at $90/share, they should love it here in the low-60s. Instead, they're running scared.

To be certain, Kraft Heinz has not achieved the sort of organic growth investors expected after 3G took over, nor has it managed to make another big M&A purchase. As such, KHC has a low-cost high-margin platform, but no immediate pathway to meaningful revenue growth. However, at 15x forward earnings and a more than 4% dividend for one of the efficient food companies out there, you could do a lot worse.

Moving back to the energy patch, the FERC decision that hits pipelines has created even cheaper prices in that space. The IMF doesn't have much exposure in this area yet, so it's a fine time for some buying. I tried to decide between Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP) but ended up wanting to buy some of both. With both stocks hitting 52-week lows, it's not a bad time to go value hunting - the IMF managed to get in ENB for example under 30, representing a solid entry point.

Finally, we have the new position in Brighthouse Financial (BHF) that I discussed in a recent Ian's Insider Corner Weekend Digest.

Moving to purchases that add to existing positions, we start with dividends. All funds were put into Hormel Foods (HRL), which remained attractive at $33/share. Subsequently, the stock has started to break out, as commodity prices are starting to move in the company's favor.

I also added to the position in Molson Coors (TAP). This is the most attractive alcohol name out there today. I'm happy to keep picking up shares under the $80 mark.

Sticking with consumer staples stocks, I picked up more Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF). I was planning on passing on all Mexican stocks this month, given my mounting concerns about the upcoming presidential election. However, Mexico and South America's leading coke bottler back at 52-week lows ultimately ended up being hard to overlook. When political risk rises, I'm more inclined toward defensive stocks like Coca-Cola Femsa as opposed to the more ambitious Mexican growth names such as the banks or airports. I continue to see the whole Mexican market minus a few of its large-cap names as attractive, but for now, it's best to stick with more conservative companies such as consumer staple names until the presidential election risk resolves this summer.

Sticking with Latin names, I added to the IMF's already sizable holdings in Colombian banking firms Bancolombia (CIB) and Group Aval (AVAL). Bancolombia's quarterly report was better than Aval's, but ultimately, macro is what matters here, and things are pointing upward. I foresee the Colombian banks really starting to spike after the presidential election winner is decided this summer - along with economic growth finally accelerating.

Subsequent to March's purchases, strong polling data for the pro-business candidate in the upcoming election led to multi-year highs for the Colombian Peso and a surge in Bancolombia stock - next stop should be the 50s:

As US bank valuations have run up over the past few quarters, my interest in buying more of them has waned to a degree. That said, TFS Financial (TFSL) remains absurdly cheap and is rapidly becoming one of the IMF's top sources of dividend income. As long as shares stay at 15, this stock will be bought every single month. I see TFSL going to 25 over the next two or three years, and it's paying a juicy 4.5% dividend along the way.

Turning to Britain, I added to two positions there this month. BT Group (BT) is the first, as shares have hit new 52-week lows. This appears to be a telecom sector problem, as many stocks in the industry are hitting new 52-week lows, ranging from Canada to Europe and Asia. If you've wanted to buy non-American telecos, this is a good time to go looking. Also, I added to WPP Plc (WPP), as concerns about the effectiveness of agency advertising have pummeled the industry.

Finally, let's round out the month with higher-yield names. I added to the IMF's tiny position in the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA). I realize this ETF is quite controversial on Seeking Alpha, with 11 in-depth articles published year to date. Some people question its allocations within the MLP space or how its option writing strategy is working. However, for my purposes - getting some diversification and yield without any more complicated tax consequences, AMZA is fine. Along those lines, I also added to the position in Tallgrass Energy (TEGP), as shares were down 13% since the FERC decision to new 52-week lows. Since then, Tallgrass has announced a plan to buy back its LP and raise dividends, popping the stock and giving investors reason to think the bottom is in.

That does it for energy for the month, just leaving the REITs. The sector continues to get battered. While stronger names have held up somewhat, it's carnage out there for many REIT stocks. Public Storage (PSA) is the IMF's best-performing REIT as of late, as it is largely treading water due to its impeccable balance sheet and the relative appeal of storage versus other REIT types for this stage of the economic cycle. I continue to find PSA attractive as long as the yield is above 4% and added again this month.

Now, to the more controversial names. Kimco (KIM) is supposed to be higher-quality than many of the other struggling retail REITs. But the market hasn't cared. KIM keeps dropping, and the yield has blown out to 8%. Community shopping centers should be better positioned than malls, and Kimco claims that few of its tenants are greatly internet exposed. I've erred in this area before with the mall stocks, however, Kimco has now fallen so far (nearly 60% off 2016's high) that it's worth taking a shot.

I also added to EPR Properties (EPR). The death of the cinema theme is overplayed - ticket sales aren't that bad. Sure, the price of the cinema stocks have plummeted over the past year, but as a group, they don't appear at significant risk for bankruptcy over the next few years. Besides, EPR has successfully diversified into a bunch of other types of tenants.

Finally, Global Net Lease (GNL) has gotten absolutely trashed. It's unclear why European offices and industrial properties are particularly out of favor with the market. The company has a top-notch group of leading tenants with generally long-term locked-in contracts.

With the yield up to as high as 13% recently, the possibility of a cut must be considered, but this could well be a major market overreaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.