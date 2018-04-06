Lifeway Foods: Still Not Cheap Enough After An Ugly Q4

There's still hope for a turnaround or a sale, but LWAY doesn't look particularly cheap and hasn't taken a step in either direction.

The market didn't react to fourth quarter numbers that were a notable step-down - but from here, the results don't look priced in.

I'm quite surprised the market shrugged off Q4 results from Lifeway Foods (LWAY). It may be that some investors missed the news, given that LWAY released its results on Good Friday, when markets were closed. The release itself was light on details, which additionally might have obscured what a disappointing report it was. And, there's also the possibility that a rough quarter already had been priced in:

Whatever the cause, even a nine-year low at $6 doesn't look cheap enough. Q4 performance provided an exceedingly disappointing end to a difficult year. The core drinkable kefir product looks stalled out, and Lifeway hasn't been able to grow ancillary offerings - or control costs in response.

There is a potential turnaround and/or M&A case here, as I detailed back in September. But Lifeway hasn't really taken a step in either direction, despite the fact that a strategic sale would make sense, as my fellow contributor Detroit Bear wisely argued in January. With the valuation not particularly attractive at this point, Lifeway at least has to take one step in a positive direction before getting interested, even at these levels.

Q4 and 2017 Results

As frustrating as LWAY has been since clearing $20 in 2015, its growth hasn't been that bad. Revenue doubled between 2010 and 2014 and then stalled out. 2015 sales declined 0.3% before a modest 4% increase in 2016.

That profile continued through the first three quarters of 2017, with overall revenue down just 1.1% for the nine months. Drinkable kefir sales actually grew (albeit by less than 1%), according to the 10-Q. The top-line figures were disappointing, to be sure - but at least were stable.

But sales fell off a cliff in Q4. Revenue dropped 13% year over year. And what's more concerning is how that decline occurred. Lifeway changed its category reporting between the 10-Q and the 10-K, so it's difficult to determine Q4 performance from drinkable kefir. But given that the category drove 76% of full-year revenue, it's likely Lifeway's primary product saw at least a double-digit decline.

Even worse is the fact that Lifeway paid up for sales in the quarter and paid up big. Through the first nine months, according to the Q, lower trade promotion (which is subtracted from gross revenue, not assigned to COGS) had boosted net sales by 2.2% year over year. For the full year, however, trade promotion reduced net sales by 0.8%. That 3-point swing seems to imply a substantial ramp in promotion during the quarter, as does the fact that gross profit for Q4 plunged 900 bps to 19.5%.

Not only did promotion increase but Lifeway sharply increased marketing expense as well. The K cites increased marketing spend as being "skewed toward our fourth quarter", with higher "non-TV advertising". Backing out nine-month results from full-year figures shows that selling expenses jumped a stunning 32% Y/Y in the quarter.

All told, for Q4, gross profit dollars dropped 40% year over year, and operating income swung from a $1.2 million profit to a $3.2 million loss. That's an enormous swing in a single quarter for a company with an enterprise value just south of $100 million. As a result, full-year EBIT actually was modestly negative (-$526K), and adjusted EBITDA (my calculation, adding back share-based comp) dropped by two-thirds to just over $3 million. Combined with a 4% revenue decline, that means revenue now is flat over the last three years, it's hard to see 2017 as anything but negative and Q4 as anything but a disaster.

Can Lifeway Execute A Turnaround?

Lifeway does have time to execute a turnaround. But the problem with expecting a turnaround is that to fix its problems, a company needs to understand those problems. And in LWAY's limited commentary (the company discontinued conference calls in 2016), it's hard to see that understanding.

In both the Q4 release and the K, Lifeway attributed the weakness to the industry as a whole. The company wrote in the K that lower volume "is consistent with the overall volume decline in dairy and cultured dairy product categories generally." Is that the case? An industry report seems to argue otherwise:

[Yogurt] sales increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2012 and 2017. In recent years, U.S. consumers have embraced not only Greek yogurt, but have also taken to authentic, clean-label, and organic versions, and to yogurt drinks, which are becoming more accepted with sales growing rapidly.

Kefir isn't yogurt, admittedly, but it shares many of the features attracting yogurt and (in particular) yogurt drink customers. And given the steep deceleration in Lifeway Foods growth between 2010 and 2014 (19.4% CAGR) and 2014-2017 (~0% CAGR), blaming the industry seems a bit far-fetched.

There's a clear problem with the core drinkable kefir product. One issue for Lifeway, perhaps counterintuitively, is that it basically has the market to itself, with a reported 95% market share. That means Lifeway basically is the category. And that category isn't growing - perhaps because Lifeway's execution isn't good enough:

Source: Google

The same company ramping "non-TV advertising" has no advertising presence in a search for its primary product. The summary for the website describes a "tart and tangy cultured milk smoothie," which might be accurate but hardly sounds like the most widely appealing description of kefir. Even the shopping link seems to name the product "low fat milk", which could confuse consumers unfamiliar with the product.

Lifeway simply isn't marketing the product well enough. And, again, if it doesn't, no one else will. In the Q4 release, the company did cite a "focus on creating new customers in expanded demographic sets". But it doesn't appear to be satisfying existing customers. On the last conference call Lifeway held, after Q3 2016 results, CEO Julie Smolyansky cited a 28% increase in household penetration. The ongoing disconnect between sales and penetration suggests that Lifeway might have attracted new customers, but it didn't keep them.

In Q4, Lifeway clearly spent up to try and get new customers through trade spend and advertising. But there's not a lot of reason to think the outcome necessarily will be different this time around. And if it's not, with EBITDA margins below 3% and the stock trading at ~30x EV/EBITDA, it's tough to see much fundamental upside.

Meanwhile, if drinkable kefir doesn't rebound, Lifeway's overall growth probably stays stalled out - at best. A series of category changes (the company switched from reporting gross sales to net, and then added categories in this year's K) makes yearly comparisons imperfect, but it's clear that Lifeway hasn't been able to find a second winner. The ProBugs line targeted at children saw sales decline 6% in 2016 before a 28% decline in 2017. More concerningly, performance worsened as the year went on, with sales dropping 46% Y/Y in Q4.

Frozen kefir sales have been falling for years, dropping 16% to just 1.4% of total revenue in 2017. Cheese revenues have been stable, as have cream and byproducts sales. But those categories, combined, generated just 15% of 2017 revenue and appear to have lower margins than drinkable kefir.

Lifeway has launched some new products of late. Lifeway Elixir organic probiotic sparkling beverages are targeting the sparkling water space led by LaCroix (owned by National Beverage (FIZZ)). Plantiful is a plant-based probiotic drink. Late last year, the company launched Skyr, an Icelandic yogurt competing with industry leader Siggi. And the one bright spot in 2017 was "other dairy," including Cupped Kefir (more along the lines of Greek yogurt) and Skyr, where revenue more than tripled.

But there's a lot of pressure on that category. "Other dairy" drove just 4% of 2017 revenue. Margins there too appear lower. And Skyr, per Lifeway's own website, isn't available in Chicago - the company's home market. It's asking too much for those products to drive overall growth. Lifeway still needs to get drinkable kefir turned around - and still hasn't shown much ability to do so.

Can Lifeway Sell Itself?

To be fair, Lifeway could start reversing the narrative in Q1, if there is some ROI from the Q4 spend. And from a longer-term standpoint, Lifeway still has time. The company did disclose in the 10-K that it was in violation of loan covenants, but with just $1.3 million in net debt and $5 million in revolver ability, that seems a technical issue (and the covenants have been waived until the end of this year).

Lifeway owns four manufacturing facilities and a distribution center near Chicago. There's likely at least some excess capacity which could lead margins to expand if volumes rebound. And an acquirer could strip costs, not least among them $1 million in annual consulting fees (and possibly $600K in royalties) paid to chairperson Ludmila Smolyansky, a co-founder of the company and mother of the CEO.

The problem is that the Smolyansky family owns 50.2% of the company, leaving minority shareholders at their whim. Julie, Ludmila, and COO Edward Smolyansky combined made over $5 million in 2016 (the 2017 proxy hasn't been filed yet) and, as such, may not be in much of a rush to sell. The New York Post reported in 2015 that the company had hired investment bankers to explore a sale, but the Post, in my experience, has been hit-and-miss in terms of M&A speculation, and, clearly, nothing came of that interest if it did exist at the time. A sale in the single digits - less than half late 2015 levels - would seem unlikely at this point.

It is possible down the line, though the Post also reported that Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY), which owns ~22% of the company, wasn't interested then. But it's most likely going to take a turnaround first. And at 30x EBITDA and 0.82x revenue, it's not as if LWAY is particularly cheap on its own. Even a rebound to 2016 performance - which suggests that EBITDA ~triples - still values LWAY at a reasonably pricy ~10x.

Stepping in now is a bet that Lifeway's Q1 results (likely due next month) will be notably better than Q4 was. And that's a tough bet to take. 2017 wasn't a great year on the whole - but performance got worse as the year went on. That suggests both a negative trend and tougher comparisons in the first half relative to the last six months. Unless cupped kefir finds a real niche, or the Q4 spend pays off, anything better than ~flat performance seems a stretch. And even at a multi-year low, ~flat performance looks priced in.

