Ep. 64 - Value-Based Options Strategy And Overview Of Asset Management Space With Chris Abraham, CVA Investment Management

For this episode of Planet MicroCap Podcast, I spoke with Chris Abraham, Chief Investment Officer of CVA Investment Management. I met Chris at an LD Micro conference, and wanted to learn more about how he looks at the MicroCap Market. In this interview, we discuss Chris’ value-based option strategy and his thoughts on what’s been happening in the asset management space. The goal is to learn about how Chris runs his fund and how that has guided his MicroCap investing strategy.