U.S. Treasury - German Bund Yield Premium At Multi-Decade High - Will It Continue?

It may seem insignificant but I believe determining the likely path of US Treasury - German bund yield spreads can answer a lot of questions in the ever more turbulent and confusing world of financial markets. One of the most important points about this topic is Euro area yields are much lower than in the United States. This can be attributed to a couple reasons. One being, the Eurozone economic recovery particularly inflation and employment has lagged the United States and the second is contrasting monetary policies. The ECB is still providing huge stimulus to its economies even with gradually reducing QE. The Fed is actively pushing up short end yields and unwinding the balance sheet exerting pressure on the longer end as well.

Eurozone inflation recently printed at 1.4% and unemployment is still high. Spain has an unemployment rate of 16% and the entire Euro area is at 8.5%. The only Euro nation with a lower jobless rate than the U.S. is Germany at 3.6%. One could argue, unemployment in the Eurozone is naturally higher even before the financial crisis, but it is still an issue the ECB needs to address with continued accommodative monetary policy. Another issue for the ECB is dealing with different and varying economic performance among the Euro nations. Germany is outperforming where Spain and Greece among others are lagging. Though, with yields rising, the Euro appreciating and global risk increasing, Germany as an export driven economy may not continue on its upward trajectory as strongly in the near term. At a minimum, the ECB has room to push unemployment lower without causing high inflation. Just look how many times the Fed has revised their non-inflation-accelerating rate of unemployment or NAIRU. Any deterioration in Eurozone economic performance, would push the ECB to become more accommodative and prolong its easing cycle. The Federal Reserve would be more inclined to look through any global slowdown as the U.S. economy leads and outperforms. This divergence in economic performance and monetary policies is responsible for the appreciation in the U.S. dollar against the Euro since 2014. While the DXY is on a downtrend recently, I think it is too early to call it a multi-year long term downtrend and I believe a move higher is more likely.

Exiting a massive QE program although currently ongoing is not unprecedented. We can look at what happened in the U.S. and Fed's exit strategy to gain an edge in anticipating the Eurozone process. Bond traders in the U.S. thought the Fed tapering QE would lead to higher yields, yet that did not happen and yields continued to fall and reach new lows over the process. The reason was the Fed was still continuing to hold a large stock of assets on its balance sheet which weighed on yields. The same concept can be applied to what will happen in the Eurozone. Everyone seems to think ending QE in Europe will lead to a stronger Euro and higher yields but the opposite may hold true. As Marion Amiot of Oxford Economics, and Bloomberg, states:

"The stock effect is more persistent than the flow effect...as long as market participants expect the central bank to continue to hold assets on its balance sheet and maintain bond scarcity, the ECB's stock of assets will continue to weigh on bund yields and the euro."

The Federal Reserve is proceeding to reduce the assets held on its balance sheet in the form of no longer reinvesting all maturing Treasuries and mortgage backed securities. These assets were bought in the QE program, and is in essence a reverse QE. The balance sheet asset unwind is going to gain velocity as the year goes on and incrementally increases each quarter. Meanwhile the ECB is still increasing the assets held on its balance sheet through continued QE purchases. After QE ends, the ECB will maintain a large balance sheet and delay raising rates, which is not constructive for Euro area yields or the euro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently own long term put options on metals stocks.