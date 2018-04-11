Buy This Blue Chip BDC, Yield 9.6% At A Discount, Insiders Are Buying

Priced at a 9.6% yield, this is a great opportunity to join insiders and buy this blue chip BDC.

The recent increase in the investment capacity of its SDLP opens the way to greater utilization of its 30% bucket.

With 90% of the loan portfolio being floating rate, ARCC stands to benefit from rising interest rates.

Ares Capital (ARCC) is the largest business development company (BDC) and is known as the "blue chip" of the sector. Recently, the stock traded at $15.87 for a 9.6% yield and sells at a 5% discount to NAV (which stood at $16.65 as of March). This attractive valuation, combined with rising interest rates and other internal growth drivers, makes this a strong buy.

A Little History

ARCC went public in 2004 and has consistently turned out solid returns for investors. Since 2004, ARCC has paid out $20.21 per share in dividends, much more than its IPO price of around $15.00. Because of conservative management, ARCC quickly recovered after the 2008-09 Crash and continued to pay a high level of dividends (unlike many other financial companies that stopped paying dividends or never saw their price recover).

ARCC was able to use its financial strength to acquire a large but troubled BDC named Allied Capital (which had fallen on hard times) on very advantageous terms. More recently, it acquired American Capital (formerly known as American Capital Strategies) (ACAS) with that deal closed in 2017. ARCC is in the process of digesting the ACAS assets and business. In short, ARCC is the responsible older sibling in an industry with some cowboys. It has been able to use its size, low leverage, and strong reputation to make acquisitions on very advantageous terms.

Business Model

The continuing decline in total number of US banks has created a tremendous backdrop for BDCs like ARCC to finance high yield transactions with smaller companies which otherwise would not have access to such capital. ARCC is a leader in middle market direct lending with an $11.8 billion portfolio spread over 314 companies.

ARCC's portfolio is primarily based on first and second lien senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and to a small extent, equity in private companies. ARCC's portfolio has little or no exposure to risky investments such as Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLOs), or "Pay in Kind loans" (PIKs), which gives it a conservative risk profile. CLOs only represent 1% of total assets, while there is no apparent exposure to PIKs.

While it is diversified over many industries, its highest exposure is to healthcare and business services, which together make up more than 40% total assets:

Its debt investments' typical range is from $30 million to $500 million each. Its portfolio of companies have an average yield of 9.8% and reported weighted average debt to EBITDA of 5.4 and 2.3 coverage, with EBITDA growing 6% in 2017 compared to 4% in 2016. The bottom line is that the portfolio diversification is nicely coupled with strongly performing assets.

A Battle-Tested BDC

ARCC has had a cycle tested with a disciplined and repeatable investment process and long-term historic outperformance. The company has managed to maintain its dividends at around $1.5/share per year since the year 2005. This is despite all the market corrections, economic cycle changes, and the financial crisis in 2007-08.

Since inception, ARCC has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index returning 358% to shareholders compared to 204% for the S&P 500 index.

Also, since inception, ARCC has outperformed its BDC peer group and high-yield asset class by a wide margin generating average annual returns of 11%:

Most recently, ARCC has paid a consistent $1.52 dividend for the past 5 years. Following the ACAS acquisition, management took a shareholder-friendly measure by waiving management fees of $10 million per quarter for ten quarters following the acquisition, in order to help with dividend coverage. It has consistently covered its dividend payouts through core earnings and net realized gains, as seen below:

Such a strong historical performance has led many to call ARCC a blue chip BDC. What is the secret behind its success?

Strong Active Management

The 9.8% investment yields at ARCC are considerably higher than the 7.3% middle market yields and 5.2% leveraged loan yields.

In spite of the higher yield, ARCC management has used active management to limit its average non-accrual rate to 2.8%, which is considerably lower than the high yield bond default rate of 5.1%.

The success of ARCC management can be attributed to several factors:

ARCC is the largest BDC company, and it has the advantage of going after large attractive deals that small-sized BDC companies cannot finance.

This BDC company has significant direct origination platform and, thus, bypasses in the vast majority of cases intermediaries, thus resulting in savings such as not having to pay a commission.

Due to its large market cap, ARCC is able to negotiate better financing terms with the banks.

The ARCC investment committee has an average industry experience of 22 years. They are extremely selective on all the potential cases they review, only closing on 4.3% of reviewed cases in 2017 and about 4% average for the last seven years. Furthermore, 91% of loans are directly sourced in order to improve due diligence and control of contract terms.

Due to their strict investment standards, they have consistently recorded higher net gains than their BDC peers by a wide margin:

Conservatively Managed Balance Sheet

Management has nonetheless strived to maintain a conservative balance sheet, with debt to equity remaining low at 0.66 times and their weighted average interest rate on debt coming in at 3.87%. With Trump's $1.3 trillion budget passed, business development companies will be permitted to operate with up to two times debt to equity. While we do not expect ARCC to use this extra leverage irresponsibly, this does give them the flexibility to moderately increase leverage when appropriate.

Near-Term Internal Growth Drivers

ARCC has multiple levers for internal growth in the next year.

First, ARCC has been aggressively rotating assets acquired in its acquisition of American Capital. It has noted that it still has $900 million of assets yielding 6.7% which can be reinvested. If these can be invested into similar 9.8% yields seen across the rest of the portfolio, then this would result in approximately $28 million more interest income.

Second, in this rising interest rate environment, ARCC has a portfolio positioned not only to survive but also to potentially benefit. It has been repositioning its debt towards fixed rate debt, with 87% of debt now being fixed rate. Furthermore, 90% of its loans are floating rate. This combination means that it may stand to benefit from internal growth as interest rates rise. Small moves in interest rates higher would lead to significantly increased interest income, as seen below:

Finally, it has an outsized opportunity with its "30% bucket." Due to the Investment Company Act, BDCs must invest 70% of its assets in so-called "eligible portfolio companies." This means that it can invest up to 30% into "non-qualifying" assets, which tend to have higher yields. ARCC has historically utilized this through its Ivy Hill Asset Management (IHAM), Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), and more recently, its Senior Direct Lending Program (SDLP).

In July 2017, ARCC and GE Capital dissolved the SSLP. While this created near-term headwinds, it creates an opportunity for the future because this increases space in the 30% bucket to invest in higher yielding ventures. As of June 30, 2017 (prior to dissolving the SSLP), it had approximately $2 billion invested in the SSLP at a 5.8% yield. By contrast, as of December 31, 2017, it had $315 million in fair value in IHAM and received 2017 dividends of $40 million for a rough yield of 12.6%. The opportunity management is most excited about is the SDLP, which is a joint venture formed with Varagon to make first lien senior secured loans, including "stretch senior and unitranche loans" to U.S. middle market companies. As of December 31, 2017, ARCC had $487 million funded towards SDLP at a 14.5% yield. With its recent announcement that it is increasing the investment capacity of the SDLP from $2.9 billion to $6.4 billion, it appears that it will be able to increase its SDLP investment significantly. Whether it chooses to allocate its 30% bucket to SDLP, IHAM, commercial finance or private asset-backed securities, having this flexibility is a clear plus for ARCC and is an important internal growth driver in the near future.

Attractive Valuation

Investors who buy into ARCC are buying into the largest BDC with a market cap of $6.7 billion, in addition to the proven track record and reliable dividend distributions. A large market cap has another plus because typically it tends to be less volatile than smaller cap ones. Today, ARCC trades at a 5% discount to its Net Asset Value and around its 52-weeks lows. We consider that the current valuation is attractive and would not be surprised to see the stock trading at a premium to its NAV. Investors tend to reward reliable dividend payers with higher prices as in the case of Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) which trades at a hefty 57% premium to NAV.

Furthermore, if the discount to NAV persists, then ARCC may utilize its share repurchase program to narrow this discount. Investors buying today would be buying into a proven blue chip BDC and be paid handsomely while waiting for shares to trade at a premium to NAV.

Price Target - 13% Upside Potential

Based on the latest data from the Wall Street Journal, there were 16 analysts who cover the stock with an average consensus price target of $17.95/share, suggesting a ~ 13% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

Risks

While a rising interest rate environment does potentially raise ARCC portfolio yield due to its heavy floating rate exposure, this also may increase non-accrual rates due to greater interest charges. That said, its history of low non-accrual rates suggests that management is well prepared to handle any potential increasing credit risk. Furthermore, the improving landscape due to tax reform serves as tailwinds for a strong economy, decreasing risks to BDCs overall.

Buyback Program In Place, Insiders Are Buying

ARCC has extended its $300 million share repurchase program to February 28, 2019. This creates a natural support as management has shown willingness to use this program in the past. Furthermore, there have been many insiders buying, notably Co-Chairman Michael J. Arougheti buying $390,000 worth of shares in the open market on March 15. The table below highlights all insider purchases for the past 6 months. Note that there were no insider sales.

We like it when insiders start buying in large amounts as it signals confidence in the company's prospects, and ownership in its shares in turn gives management an incentive to make the company profitable and maximize shareholders' value.

Bottom Line

ARCC is a solid, long-term holding for any investor who is building a dividend portfolio. No wonder, this company is often referred to as the "Blue Chip" of the BDC sector. Those who invest now may experience the benefits of some or all of the short-term prospects highlighted above. But these prospects are really "icing on the cake". The real reason to invest in ARCC is the long-term solid track record it has established of paying dividends through thick and thin and ARCC's solid portfolio of assets. ARCC is a strong buy and should be a core holding for high-yield investors.

