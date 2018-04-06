Sony A Buy Before Earnings Announcement

Sony (SNE) has continued to out-perform analyst expectations in the last two years. Analysts have consistently under-estimated the benefits of the successful re-organisation under CEO Kazuo Hirai. The company generally is not extensively covered in the USA and tends to fly under the radar somewhat. The next earnings are due out on April 27th. The figures will be further boosted by Sony's stake in Spotify (SPOT).

The recent dip in Sony's stock price is as a result of the general market malaise due to the Trump Administration's protectionist rhetoric. Sony would be affected by a major trade war, like everyone else. Specifically as a Japanese company it looks to be less severely affected than many. This represents a good opportunity to buy the stock at a discount before earnings. Valuation metrics are very favourable.

Earnings.

Sony's Q3 earnings were impressive at almost every level. The extent to which analysts have mis-read the company is illustrated by the history of earnings surprises. This is shown by the graphic below:

Of course, the past is no guarantee of future performance, but the omens look good for Sony. This does not just relate to Q4 but if one looks further ahead.

In Q3, five out of eight divisions had double-digit sales growth year-on-year. Operating margins went from 3.9% to 13.1%. The company cautiously only held revenue expectations steady, at equivalent US$77 billion. This was despite the fact they predicted an increase of 14% in operating profit from the figure they had given in Q2.

At the Q3 analyst call, forecasts were optimistic for the full year, division by division. Compared to the operating income forecasts made at the time of the Q2 results there was a series of upgrades.

* Music + 16 billion yen (US$150 million) to 110 billion yen (US$1.03 billion).

* Home Entertainment & Sound + 4 billion yen (US$37 million) to 80 billion yen (US$750 million).

* Smartphones unchanged.

* Image Sensors +30 billion yen (US$283 million) to 850 billion yen (US$8 billion).

* Financial Services upped to 175 billion yen (US$1.65 billion).

* PS4 was unchanged at 180 billion yen (US$1.69 billion).

* Pictures was unchanged, but since the Q3 call the Pictures division would appear to have exceeded expectations with some film successes.

* Semiconductors + 5 billion yen (US$47 million) to 155 billion yen (US$1.46 billion).

Business risk contingency amounts were reduced substantially.

Operating income in total was upped by 90 billion yen (US$840 million) to 720 billion yen (US$6.79 billion). It should be noted that the Board are consistently conservative in their forecasts.

Stock Price.

I have been recommending the stock for several years now and the 3 year graph shows the almost continuous upward curve since the beginning of 2016 as below:

It is interesting to note that the dip in September/October last year was partially caused by an erroneous downgrade in the stock by Credit Suisse. That was just one of numerous calls by analysts which proved to be wrong.

The stock price is still very favourable on a valuation basis as per figures from Charles Schwab (subscription required).

Taking Sony's figures as against the S & P 500 average:

* PE Ratio: Sony = 12.28. S & P = 21.8.

* Forward PE: Sony = 15.5. S & P = 16.9.

* Price to Book: Sony = 2.1. S & P = 3.2.

* Price to Sales: Sony = 1.0. S & P = 2.2.

* Price/Cash Flow: Sony = 5.7. S & P = 14.0.

Price to Earnings Growth (PEG Ratio) is just 0.15. In general any number below one is regarded as being favourable.

In my view, Sony can still be seen as a growth company. That makes the company stock price even more under-valued. On performance and profitability, the stock should continue to rise.

Possible Negatives for Sony.

Despite the positive indicators, as with any companies there are potential risks. These could be summarised as below.

* Effect of a Trump-led trade war. These are likely to be more indirect rather than direct risks for Sony. They are likely to be a short-term negative for the stock price rather than a long-term negative to the business model.

* New CEO makes some wrong turns, in comparison to outgoing CEO Hirai's series of positive strategic moves.

* Currency risks of the Japanese Yen against the US dollar. This is often cited, but in fact both production and sales revenue is spread around the world. The graphic below illustrates the geographical spread of revenues for Sony in Q2 2017:

This shows a well-diversified revenue picture in geographical terms. A decline in the value of the yen would increase revenues brought back to Japan in revenue terms. An increase in the value of the yen might impact sales as much of Sony's production is located in Japan. In my view currency fluctuation is as likely to be a positive as a negative.

* PS4 revenue declines as gaming becomes more mobile.

* None of the new product areas meet expectations. Sony needs to remain a company at the forefront of revolutionary innovation rather than purely evolutionary innovation.

Sony Strength in Depth.

Hirai's re-organization has enabled all the divisions to be firing on all cylinders. Just over a year ago I wrote about why Sony was a good buy for 2017, and so it proved to be. At that time I focused on the high profitability and growth rates of their PS4, Image Sensor and Music divisions. That story continues into 2018.

The company is riding the wave of being a gaming play but without the dangers of being a pure gaming play. This gives plenty of opportunities. For instance the in-house developed game "Fate/Grand Order" is reputed to have made US$1 billion in 3 years. Sony also has a successful partnership with games specialist Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) for global development and publishing of games.

There are however changes coming up in the gaming world as the industry moves from console or computer based gaming to cloud gaming. This is a potential threat to Sony's PS4 profitability. "PlayStation Now" is a first step in re-alignment, and the company is working on other cloud gaming services. The silver lining could be that cloud gaming should lead to a further growth spurt in gaming which is already a fast-growing sector. Sony will be launching a PS5 but that may be the final act in the hugely successful PS console story.

A vital element of Sony is their well-diversified but connected offering. They have put together an Internet of Things programme and an offering of games, music, virtual reality, and movies. This appeals strongly to the youth dynamic. Games and Music are expected to contribute 32% of sales in the current fiscal year. This is backed up by their state-of-the-art and market dominating Image Sensors division and their strong semiconductors products.

In Music, Sony is the world's largest music publisher and second largest music recording company. It makes good profits from recording, from publishing and from virtual media (animation and games). The latter is the high growth business in Music. Sony's turnover in this has increased 109% in the past 3 years.

The partnership with Spotify has been going from strength to strength. This was illustrated by the news this week following the Spotify listing on the NYSE. Sony will take an approximate 105 billion Yen (US$986 million) non-operating profit in Q1 2019. Sony will continue to hold shares in Spotify apart from the realised gains for the shares. The company has sold 17.2% of its 5.71% stake in the Swedish company. The story illustrates the acumen of Sony buying a stake in the company, and also the benefits of being a leading player in the growing music industry. The fact that the Sony stock price did not move upwards on the news also illustrates the further unrealised potential in the Sony stock price.

The company owns 40% of EMI Music and will soon have a decision to make on this. Holding company Mubadala Investment Co. wants to sell its stake. Sony will need to decide whether the price is right for them, or exit EMI Music entirely by selling their own stake. Buying Mubadala's stake would probably cost about US$2 billion. Sony has approximately US$12 billion on its balance sheet, but is investing in quite a few new product areas already.

It is not just the analysts who don't always understand Sony's advantage of its complementary divisions. For instance an article here is typical of many you see from business web-sites. While praising the Music and PS 4 divisions, the writer suggest Sony is unattractive to investors because of its less well-performing divisions.The opposite is in fact true. Other divisions are performing well, and give a complementary advantage to the whole.

The Movies division is on the up-trend and is part of the general mobile and gaming offering. Releasing movies is always a hit and miss business. However the company has made strides with its premium video on demand services and its Television Products & Media Networks arms. The company has an ambitious FY 2018 target of US$9.34 billion for this division.

The TV division is also on the uptrend and fits in to the whole offering. The Finance/Insurance division is a proven long-term revenue generator and provides some earnings stability should market conditions deteriorate. The Image Sensor division is the market leader and develops products across the divisions.

Sony New Growth Divisions.

By definition, there is no certainty to success in new growth divisions. Sony is well set to thrive in various areas though.

In Robotics they are a strong potential player in a country where robotics is much more advanced than in the West. For instance, the Japanese Government has launched a comprehensive plan to increase radically robotic care for the elderly in an ageing nation.

The company recently re-launched its famous robot dog Aibo, pictured below:

The new CEO is on record as saying this is his favourite product. It is too early to say whether this presages increased concentration on this division. Robotics has good complentarity with the image sensor division, which last year developed its IMX382 high speed vision sensor for specific use in robotic applications.

In the auto sector, their A1 unit is actively involved in developing self-driving capabilities. It has a co-operation agreement with Japanese AI company Line Corp. It recently signed an agreement with Daiwa Motor Corporation and 5 taxi companies to provide their AI technology for ride-sharing for 10,000 taxis in Japan.

In Artificial Intelligence in general, they are working on a swathe of product areas. Smart car sensors and drones are at the head of this. Again they are leveraging on their market-leading position in Image Sensors.

In Virtual Reality Sony have a head-start over their rivals due to competitive pricing and the customer base from PS4. VR has perhaps not caught on as quickly as some had thought it would. This year two laggards in VR are launching new VR products, the HTC "Focus" and Oculus "Go". Rather than taking business away form the more competitive, PS4 based Sony product, this may well just give VR a higher profile and increase sales for all to Sony's benefit.

In Music, this month Sony is launching their new "Xperia Ear Duo" product. This has revolutionary new technology which allows for music and ambient sound to be heard at the same time. Though targeted at their "Xperia" range of mobile phones, the product is compatible with those from Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL).

Late last year they launched new smart wireless speakers and a new Home Theatre Projector, combining gaming and music attractions to the youth dynamic. This gradual organic growth business is set to continue.

Conclusion.

New CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has taken over as CEO as from 1st April. Time will tell if he can match Hirai's performance. The outcome should be positive. The two have worked closely together over the past few years, and Hirai is staying on as chairman.

The company is a leader in the Internet of Things and as a Digital Entertainment Hub aimed at the youth market. This puts it at the forefront of secular trends. It has a strong foothold in both the West and of course in Asia. In some ways this makes it a Japanese equivalent to Chinese giant TenCent (OTCPK:TCEHY), another music and gaming company that often flies under the radar of Western investors.

Sony is a company enjoying strong growth with low valuations. The stock price has been slightly artificially depressed by political factors. Its history of earnings beats make it a strong Buy.

