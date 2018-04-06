YogaWorks: More Trouble Looms Ahead

Shares have hit a new all-time low since the August IPO and are down more than 50% from the offering price.

Profits, on the other hand, deteriorated quickly - even though integration is still underway, it implies the company may not be scaling efficiently.

YogaWorks (YOGA) can never seem to catch a break. The newly public operator of yoga and fitness studios has yet again sunk to new all-time lows in the low $2s after reporting a lackluster fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 earnings, showing both tepid growth on the top line and mounting losses. Since going public in August at $5.50 a share, early YogaWorks investors have lost more than 50% - putting the company about neck-and-neck with Blue Apron (APRN) for worst-performing IPO of 2017.

YogaWorks has always been quite a strange IPO - and now, it's somewhat of a cautionary tale against investing in small-cap IPOs. At the time of writing, YogaWorks has a market cap of just $39 million - more appropriate in the portfolio of a small or middle-market private equity firm than in the public markets. It's faced tremendous public scrutiny as well as regulatory costs and complexities from being a public entity, so one must wonder - was the IPO worth it? Certainly, with sinking shares, it was not. With the company selling 7.3 million shares at $5.50 apiece (slightly less than half of the total equity), the $40 million in gross proceeds raised from the IPO is more than the entire market cap now - though in a way, that can be read positively as the company raised the maximum amount of capital possible.

But despite the recent pummeling, YogaWorks isn't a hidden gem awaiting a rescuer. The company's fundamentals, never pretty in the first place, have gotten even worse with questionable growth prospects. With a terrible track record for executing against its own targets as well as lackluster guidance for the coming year, YogaWorks remains a stock to avoid. It's not about to run out of cash and enter bankruptcy anytime soon - like fellow 2017 IPO duds Blue Apron and Tintri (TNTR) - but the company's growing losses will eventually force it to raise capital when public sentiment against it is already negative.

Why can't studio acquisitions drive growth?

One of the underpinning drivers behind a bullish thesis for YogaWorks is that the company is a hungry acquirer. As one might imagine, the yoga industry (if you can call it that) is highly fragmented, with yoga studios generally operated as sole proprietorships. The idea behind YogaWorks is that a highly centralized, efficient company can run a large, national chain of yoga studios and generate premium growth and profitability.

The results, thus far, are mixed. I was hopeful that YogaWorks' large count of studio acquisitions (16 in the fourth quarter, bringing up the company's studio total to 66 locations) would foster growth, but this was not the case. See the company's fourth-quarter results below:

Figure 1. YogaWorks Q4 results

Source: YogaWorks investor relations

Revenues grew 10% y/y to $14.5 million. Granted, this is a lot better than last quarter, where revenues were flat; it's better to see some growth than none at all. Still, YogaWorks missed consensus expectations of $14.6 million by a hair.

Considering the company added 16 studios in the quarter (and versus last year's Q4, that's 17 net studio adds), it's shocking that these additions contributed to producing just 10% y/y revenue growth. The studio count, after all, increased nearly 40%. And though the timing of the acquisitions within the quarter can affect how much they actually contributed to Q4 results, it still begs the question: why not more?

Even more puzzling - YogaWorks' guidance for FY18 calls for $57-59 million of revenues. At the very top end of that range, that's only 8% growth over this year's revenue of $54.5 million. What gives? There are a bunch of new studios in the mix, and the assumption is that YogaWorks will continue to acquire even more in 2018. The guidance almost implies that per-studio revenues will take a nosedive.

Growing losses call liquidity into question

The other paradox - YogaWorks' uniting premise is that a corporate entity with operational efficiencies and industry expertise can run a chain of yoga studios much better than the studios can on a standalone basis. It stands to reason, then, that YogaWorks should be able to wring more profits out of the studios it acquires. But with YogaWorks' profit comps dipping into the red with each passing quarter, this assumption gets thrown into question.

For the full FY17, YogaWorks' adjusted EBITDA sank to a loss of -$1.2 million - and that's down from a profit of $1.7 million in FY16. Net losses widened to -$23.4 million (a -43% net margin), more than twice the loss of -$9.5 million in FY16. Adjusted EBITDA is also forecast to get worse in FY18, with a range of -$3 million to -$4 million.

What this is essentially telling investors is that, no, YogaWorks can't quite expand efficiently nor run its studios more profitably. You might argue that the company might require some more time to integrate its new studios into its operations - but at the end of the day, these are yoga studios, not complex technology companies with separate salesforces and back-end IT that needs to be stitched together. Tossing a studio under YogaWorks' ownership should have minimal disruption on business - so why can't YogaWorks make good on its promise to generate more profits from its acquisitions?

Cash from operations was slightly positive for FY17, but after taking out -$1.8 million for capital expenditures, free cash flow was actually -$1.2 million. After also adding in cash paid for acquisitions, the total cash burn in FY17 was -$7.2 million.

As of YogaWorks' year-end balance sheet, the company has just $23.2 million of cash left. With losses widening in FY17 and forecast to continue widening in FY18, YogaWorks may have to tap the capital markets soon - at a time when its stock is very low and sentiment against it extremely negative. Having cleared the debt off its books, it could try to approach lenders - but it's unlikely that any credit officer would be too keen to sign off on a money-losing company with sprawling operations and ambitious expansion plans.

Final thoughts

If you search the term "YogaWorks IPO" into Google, the first query result is a Bloomberg article entitled: "YogaWorks is a Meditation on Painfully Premature IPOs". I couldn't agree more.

Prior to going public, YogaWorks should have tightened the screws on its acquisition strategy and shown an ability to drive both growth and increased profits through its studio additions - both of which are painfully missing from FY18 guidance. With such a dim outlook and a poor history for execution, YogaWorks remains a stock to avoid at all costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.