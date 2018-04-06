Tesla Under Fire

What do you think? Will "Magic Musk" pull another rabbit out of his hat and fix the Model 3 problems for good?

Tesla's junk bonds recently suggested that a Tesla bankruptcy is possible by 2025. But there are many other issues plaguing the company as well right now.

Tesla's stock has been on a roller coaster ride the past few weeks. Following an acute 30% correction, Tesla's shares surged by 20% in just days.

Source: GeekWire

Tesla (TSLA) has certainly seen better days. The company is currently battling various challenges on several fronts. Tesla’s fatal car crash, its “voluntary” 123,000 Model S recall, a credit rating downgrade, continued Model 3 problems, amongst various other issues have caused the company’s stock price to crash by roughly 30% in recent weeks. In fact, it’s gotten so bad Elon Musk is sleeping at the factory again.

Source: StockCharts.com - Tesla's stock rebounds sharply following its 30% drop and is currently fighting to break through $300 resistance.

Throughout all this turmoil, Tesla’s market cap remains relatively high and at $50 billion, the Silicon Valley startup is already valued at more than Ford (F). And with around $2 billion in losses just last year alone, a lot of people are beginning to ask why.

Despite the recent bounce-back to $300, fundamental problems, negative news flow, and worsening sentiment issues persist and could prevent the stock from recapturing its uptrend in the immediate future. Furthermore, if the onslaught of negative developments continues Tesla's stock could conceivably go a lot lower from current levels. After all, even with a $200 stock price, Tesla would still sport a formidable $35 billion market cap.

What about long term? Will Tesla ultimately prove to be a successful, viable enterprise? Or will the company continue to self-destruct and implode going forward?

Tesla’s Perpetual Model 3 Problem

The elephant in the room remains the perpetual Model 3 problem. By the company’s own guidance, Tesla should be rolling out 10,000 Model 3s weekly for the mass auto market by now. Unfortunately, Tesla is nowhere near that. By some estimates, the company is at slightly over 1,000. But the company’s most recent data suggests that peak production is around 2,000 per week right now.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Regardless, Tesla is well below the revised 2,500 Model 3 per week estimates. Moreover, Tesla’s advertised $35,000 Model 3 is nowhere in sight, as the current “base” model will run consumers roughly $49,000.

It isn’t so much the issue of simply producing fewer cars or ramping up full production capacity slower than anticipated. The true problem lies in that Tesla is losing an exorbitant amount of money while the Model 3 production ramp-up lingers. Tesla lost approximately $2 billion last year.

What’s worse, $1.3 billion in losses came in the last 2 quarters of last year, right when Tesla was “ramping up” Model 3 production. Now the company is set to report another gigantic loss this quarter. At least $500 million in losses, some speculate Tesla’s Q1 loss can come close to $1 billion. (consensus estimate $545 million.) So, the key question remains, will Model 3 production continue to lose money?

Cash Burn, And Debt Concern

Tesla has been hemorrhaging cash at an alarming pace in recent quarters, roughly $200 million per month, and could be approaching a $250 million per month loss this quarter. Apparently, this is what happens when Model 3 production doesn’t go exactly as planned, it equates to massive losses for the company. How long will this persist? How long can Tesla afford to perpetually lose money?

Tesla's Cash Burn

Tesla can probably afford to continue to operate in the red a lot longer than many market participants perceive likely. Skeptics have claimed for years that Tesla is on the brink of bankruptcy, but they have been proved wrong time after time. Tesla has the ability to access funding markets in a unique way, unlike any other company for that matter. Tesla is a Silicon Valley startup at its heart and the company is vastly different from other companies in the automotive space.

Source: Reddit.com

Tesla does things differently. The company seemingly puts things together in such a way that results in the creation of amazing products in the process. This is a unique ability and Tesla has the potential to drastically influence and improve the vast automotive industry in time. So, there are numerous investors who have essentially aligned themselves with the company’s vision of the future.

Why People Want To Invest With Tesla

Contrary to some popular belief, there are plenty of people that want to invest directly in Tesla, and with Tesla at the same time. Just as people want to be stock holders in the company, there are those who want to be lenders to the company as well.

Elon Musk is a great promoter, and Tesla's products kind of sell themselves. Tesla makes amazing vehicles, and many consumers that drive them love them. No one in the automotive world thus far has been able to offer a final product EV that has been packaged quite like a Tesla Model S, Model X, or a Model 3.

Tesla has been able to combine range, practicality, performance, and design much better than any one of the competing automakers in the 100% EV space. Tesla has also managed to deliver its products to consumers in an unconventional way that challenges the status quo in the auto industry.

In addition, the automotive world is just such a vast market. Last year Tesla produced merely 100,000 vehicles for a market that had roughly 80 million unit sales last year. That is a 0.125%, just 1/8 of 1%. This is not including the market for the Tesla Semi, or any of the company’s energy segments either. What will happen when Tesla sales account for 0.5%, or 1% of global sales? The stock will probably go a lot higher.

Source: Tesla.com

By 2022/2023, Tesla could conceivably be producing 1 million cars per year. This equates to slightly over 1% of global light-vehicle sales and would likely translate to about $50 billion in revenues, possibly more. Many people want to see Tesla's vision of the future materialize and numerous investors have shown a strong willingness to invest with the company.

So, Who Owns Tesla?

Massive owners of Tesla’s stock include:

Fidelity owns 9.75% of the shares worth roughly $5 billion.

Baillie Gifford & Co. owns about $4.5 billion.

T. Rowe Price owns over $3.5 billion.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (the giant Chinese internet/tech conglomerate) owns close to $3 billion.

For reference, the top four institutional holders own approximately 30% of Tesla’s outstanding shares.

Even Goldman Sachs despite its analysts’ negative coverage of the stock has about $300 million invested in Tesla (start of Q1 2018 numbers).

Tesla’s Debt Load

Despite its institutional ownership, Tesla has accumulated a significant $12 billion debt burden. In part due to the continuous Model 3 difficulties, Tesla’s widening losses, and the company’s growing debt load, Tesla’s credit rating was cut from B2 to a B3 recently. Tesla’s 8-year junk bonds maturing in 2025 traded at 90.8 cents following the cut, suggesting the bond market is giving Tesla about a 1 in 11 chance of going bankrupt by 2025.

The Debt Market Has Been Friendly To Tesla

Despite Tesla’s numerous issues, the company has continuously showed a keen ability to access the debt markets and secure financing on relatively favorable terms. Tesla had no problem tapping the debt market earlier this year as the company sold $546 million worth of auto lease-backed bonds yielding between 2.3-5%.

Incredibly, investor demand was 14 times what Tesla ultimately offered in the deal. Prior deals also show strong demand for Tesla’s debt, and because of this phenomenon, Tesla will likely be able to access the debt market for as long as it needs.

Q1 Production And Delivery Data

Tesla reported its Q1 production and delivery metrics recently, and for the most part, it was a miss by conventional standards. The company delivered fewer cars than consensus estimates called for. This concerns the Model S/X segment, and the Model 3 vehicle.

Nevertheless, the stock managed to rally on the news, perhaps because the numbers were just close enough to the revised estimates. Apparently, Tesla is at around 2,000 Model 3s per week right now. Yes, that’s weaker than the 2,500-revised forecast, but for Tesla attaining 80% of a production goal appears to be perceived as a short-term victory. Once again, investors seem to be content with the fact that Tesla is increasing production and growing revenues for now.

In total, Tesla produced 34,494 total vehicles in Q1, which is roughly a 40% yoy increase. 24,728 were Model S and Model X vehicles, and 9,766 were Model 3s. Model 3 production was up around 4-fold over the past quarter. Q1 deliveries were 29,980 total vehicles, of which 8,180 were Model 3s. The 21,800 Model S/X deliveries for the quarter is a 13% yoy decline.

Source: Electrek.com

The Good News

Elon Musk is sleeping at the factory again. The CEO will personally oversee the alleviation of the numerous problems plaguing the all-important Model 3 line. Elon is undoubtedly a very determined, creative, and capable individual. I believe that if there is anyone who can greatly improve the efficiency and productivity surrounding the Model 3 effort, it is the company’s CEO. The move also serves to reassure market participants that the CEO has the situation flagged as a top priority.

Technical Issues

We can clearly see that $280-$300 had been resistance for years before Tesla’s most recent leg higher. Well, that level got breached decisively in recent weeks but Tesla is fighting hard to win back the $300 level right now.

In the short term, the various negative factors surrounding Tesla could cause confidence and sentiment to decline further temporarily. However, despite all the negative elements, Tesla's stock has surged by 20% in the last three days. Technically, it would be bullish to see TSLA recapture the uptrend above $300 in the days going forward.

Things Begin To Look Better Long Term

Current issues at Tesla are hardly lethal developments for the company long term, and will likely cause only transient inconveniences for the company and its shareholders. Tesla has been a highly controversial company since inception, and is likely to remain so going forward.

Nevertheless, it is completely plausible that Tesla becomes profitable within the next few years. Tesla is a unique company that can continue to defy skeptics going forward. Therefore, Tesla can very well prevail and the company has distinct potential to capture immense market share eventually. This phenomenon should continue to keep investors interested in the stock going forward.

This year the company is likely to generate about $20 billion in revenues, roughly an 80% increase over last year. Moreover, Tesla's incredible revenue growth is likely to continue for years going forward and many investors rightly want to be along for this ride.

Ultimately, the company's shares should be worth significantly more than they are today. If the company continued to grow revenues at a similar pace (80%, which is largely consistent with growth from past years) over the next 3 years, Tesla would produce about $36 billion in 2019, almost $65 billion in 2020, and roughly $117 billion in 2021. I am not saying Tesla's revenue growth will follow such an aggressive trajectory, but this example illustrates what Tesla can achieve in the future.

Whether Tesla ever becomes profitable remains to be seen, but I am confident they will figure it out eventually.

Note: SA has introduced a new feature. Hit the "Like" button if you enjoyed reading my article. Also, feel free to hit the "follow" link to receive updates about my future ideas. Thanks for reading!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

To receive real time updates, and get more information about this idea as well as other topics please visit the Albright Investment Group trading community. Join us and receive access to exclusive content, trade triggers, trading strategies, price action alerts, and price targets. Theses value adding features are available only to members of our trading community, and are not typically discussed in public articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.