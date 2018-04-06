E&P 2018 Roundup: Capex, Production And Some Easter Eggs

This is the time of year I like least, or is it most? The time when E&P companies provide all kinds of information about their reserves, financials, operations and guidance to investors, conference attendees and anyone else who might be willing to listen to a (hopefully) good story. Harkening back to the days before the internet, I used to prepare or supervise the preparation of summaries of much of that data, both as part of peer group analysis and for possible M&A opportunities. Now, I do it just for "fun" … or to force myself to do the fundamental analysis I often rely on to make investments during the coming year. Beer and Excedrin are involved when necessary, as the number of companies I follow has grown to nearly 70.

I must confess, though, that there is some satisfaction in being able to provide something that investment banking firms also compile for their institutional clients, only in my case to retail investors who receive this work at no cost to them. I am a research staff of 1, so even being able to mimic what I know those firms prepare using a staff of associates and interns gives me satisfaction.

This year's version of this article started off as a fairly simple undertaking, just compiling historical CAPEX and production numbers for '17 and comparing those to guidance for '18. Those are the two figures most often provided by firms early in the year as a barometer of activity compared to the most recent period. Once I got into compiling the numbers from a much larger spreadsheet I maintain, though, I thought it would be useful to also provide other metrics that firms and investors focus on when analyzing E&P companies on a fundamental basis.

Therefore, the data contained in the charts below is more extensive than planned and, because of the number of companies and the sheer volume of inputs, possibly less than entirely accurate. Despite double- and triple-checking figures and formulas, some errors undoubtedly still escape my eagle eye. However, in use for what it is intended for, which is a snapshot of certain current data points for use in screening for possible investments, it should be more than sufficient. Readers are cautioned to do their own research and analysis to confirm what is contained here and/or to construct their own strategies.

CAPEX and Production

Chart 1 below is divided into 4 parts (1) the Bottom of the Barrel Club (16 companies, and excluding a couple where major transactions are underway); (2) the Sweet Crude Club (36 companies, mostly just those that are not in the BOTB Club); (3) the X-11 Club (14 companies that were originally in the BOTB Club, declared bankruptcy and have now emerged as public companies again); and (4) larger companies like integrated majors and natural gas production and pipeline companies (which I do not follow closely). At the bottom of the chart are summaries for each group, the placement of which allowed me to highlight the top 10 (in green) and bottom 10 (in red) changes from year to year.

In some cases, these changes may be due to significant acquisitions or dispositions from year to year, but I find the overall picture interesting. Companies in the BOTB Club are more likely to be cutting CAPEX in '18, understandably so given their weak financial condition, while production may also be dropping off. On the other hand, companies in the Sweet Crude Club are almost universally projecting both higher CAPEX (excluding companies like Carrizo, Diamondback, Gulfport, and Parsley with major acquisitions in '17 and Laredo with a significant disposition) and higher production levels in '18. Overall production growth for this group of 12% is in line with other estimates I have seen, as is overall CAPEX growth on the order of 5%. The companies in the X-11 Club are interesting both for their large CAPEX increases (as they try to re-establish future growth), as well as for projected reductions in production (mostly due to property sales).

Of course, it is often useful to step back and remember that, for all the activity within these groups, larger companies like those in the final group are more likely to drive both CAPEX and production. While their numbers in some cases include international figures, it is interesting to note that the CAPEX from those 10 companies is essentially equal to the CAPEX from the other 66 companies in the chart above them. Production and production growth show a similar result, with similar changes as well.

Of course, investors interpret the same data in different ways. Readers who are interested in companies with production growth might be drawn to those companies highlighted in green, while others might be looking for value in companies whose stock price has been punished because of temporary production declines. While managements like to talk in terms of "adjusted production" or similar figures, excluding items like the impact of sales, I have taken figures straight from the financials, believing as I do that taking credit for "increases" while not acknowledging that the "decreases" provided the capital for the increases is misleading.

Chart 1

The "Easter Eggs"

Anyone who has played video games knows that the developers often include aspects of the game that are not apparent on the surface, called "Easter Eggs." Similarly, here I am including several metrics for E&P companies that are not referenced in the title specifically. Readers who decided not to read the article based strictly on the title will miss out …

Chart 2 contains several different data points, including (1) free cash flow; (2) reserves (including changes year-over-year and % oil and Proved Developed reserves); (3) SEC values (and changes yoy); (4) Debt (including % relationship to SEC value); (5) Total Enterprise Value (and relationship to EBITDA); (6) and Cash Flow (with its relationship to Debt). Rather than take '17 annual figures for EBITDA and Cash Flow, I use 4Q '17 figures and annualize them (i.e. multiply them by 4) to give more representative results based on the most current data. No matter what approach is used, the data themselves can often lead to strange results that can be explained with a more detailed review, but that is not the purpose of this article.

As it turns out, 30 of the 66 companies posted positive Free Cash Flow in '17, well in excess of what I expected. Most of those were clustered in the Sweet Crude Club, and many of those with negative cash flows had significant acquisitions that accounted for the "outspend." Some of those raised either debt or equity financing to cover the difference. The BOTB Club group were notable exceptions; negative Cash Flow was due more to CAPEX that was designed to re-establish or maintain production growth without new offerings, relying on bank debt or other sources for the shortfall.

As a result of CAPEX allocations, only 11 of the 66 companies posted reduced reserves in '17 and those companies were primarily in the X-11 group that was very active in selling assets. Ignoring them, 5 companies posted reserve declines. Outside of the X-11 Club companies, SEC reserve values were up across the board due to increased prices as well as increased reserve volumes. Volumes are stated in BOE, with the % of such volumes that are classified as oil denoted in the column noted for Oil %, with the % of reserves classified as proved developed also noted in the appropriate column.

The columns dealing with Debt, Total Enterprise Value, EBITDA and Cash Flow all point to the difficulties BOTB Club members continued to face in '17 (and/or 4Q '17). The highest Debt levels are almost exclusive to the group, and the Debt/Annualized Cash Flow figures support the conclusion that Debt levels remain not only uncomfortable but also much higher than are typically supported by debt financing, if not equity financing as well. The market's concern over these Debt levels is reflected in the lower multiples these companies sell for. One other obvious distinguishing factor is that some companies have significant acreage as well, but that is usually not a source of collateral coverage and is expected to be reflected by equity rather than debt financing.

Looking across the chart, it is possible to identify companies with different characteristics that any particular reader is looking for, and/or to construct lists of companies for further review and/or action in the event of any particular event scenario unfolding. Any number of possible combinations can be employed, but I would again caution that confirmation and individual analysis is required, not just reliance on these numbers alone.

Chart 2

Conclusions

Despite the depth of these data, the intent of this article really is more to allow readers to highlight companies for further research and analysis as the year moves forward. With conferences going on throughout much of April and 1Q '18 releases coming out in early May, the focus will shift more to future periods, but frankly with '18 CAPEX representing such a small proportion of company assets compared to what has been accumulated in prior periods, those accumulated statistics have more importance than many readers recognize.

Valuation measures are left for subsequent articles, once 1Q results are out and once I decide how best to compile the data. Fundamental data is very useful, at least to me, but the market has its own valuation metrics that are sometimes not in sync with the fundamentals. Particularly these days, with the emphasis on shale plays, factors such as acreage and locations are hard to value accurately. Hedging activities also are important to consider, but as they change frequently, those are not included here, nor are any future guidance numbers; they will come at a later time. There is no way to include every piece of detail on every company and avoid having the article become the length of 'War and Peace.'

Unfortunately, there is another omission in providing these data, and that is the private equity component of portfolio companies. In recent years, they have provided a significant source of growth, and with the capital markets still largely closed to companies with legacy debt, their impact on production levels will be important and a main component of the 1 MMBOPD growth in US production that could be achieved in '18, in my opinion.

One earnings reports for 1Q are released, that data will be included in subsequent articles that also address activities, but for now, hopefully this provides a good overall view of many of the E&P company factors that will influence their performance in '18 and beyond.

