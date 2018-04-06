Pool Corporation: Time To Dive In?

While the S&P-500 (SPY) has had a rocky start to the year, there are a few names that have weathered the storm exceptionally. Pool Corporation (POOL) is one such company, posting a 15% year-to-date return thus far vs. the S&P-500's slightly negative return. The technical strength in the stock can be attributed to a very strong full-year 2017 earnings report, incredible fourth quarter numbers, and a positive outlook looking into 2018. The company managed to post annual EPS of $3.96 in 2017 (up from $3.47 in 2016), despite what could have been a challenging year due to many storms in some of their larger markets. Based on the company's ability to shrug off a tricky 2017, and the stock's ability to shrug off the headwinds of a challenging overall market environment technically, I have initiated a new position in the stock this week.

Fundamentals

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. These products include chemicals, supplies and pool accessories as well as landscape products. The company has over 500 product lines and over 50 product categories. The company has not skipped a beat in terms of growing earnings over the past 7 years and is now likely looking at getting a favorable earnings boost due to tax reform.

As we know the market is forward-looking, and the outlook for 2018 could not be much more optimistic. The company delivered an exceptional fourth quarter which is detailed below but has also guided for diluted EPS growth in 2018 of nearly $5.50 per share, up from $3.96 last year. Taking a look at the past 7 years of earnings per share for the company, this is setting them up for a year of strong earnings acceleration.

2011: $1.50

2012: $1.83 - (+) 22%

2013: $2.05 - (+) 12%

2014: $2.44 - (+) 19%

2015: $2.90 - (+) 19%

2016: $3.47 - (+) 20%

2017: $3.96 - (+) 14%

2018: $5.51 - (+) 39%

As we can see from the above summary of annual EPS, the company is expecting to see nearly double the EPS growth of its best years of annual EPS growth since 2011, and that is assuming the company hits only the mid-point of its guided EPS range for 2018. This is a significant development and has likely contributed to the stock's resiliency in what has been an otherwise tricky market environment for most other stocks.

Pool Corporation saw 8% annual top-line growth, and the company reported 10 basis points of gross margin improvement for the year. Over the past five years, the company has averaged 6.3% gross profit improvement compared to 3.2% growth in operating expenses, therefore they are continuing to manage to keep expenses at roughly 50% of gross profit and expect to maintain this going forward. The company repurchased 1.3 million shares at an average price of $108.00 which represents nearly 3.0% of the total share float. The company is expecting meaningful benefits from tax reform as it should result in roughly $40 million of annual cash-flow benefit in 2018.

While at first glance it may look like the company has a decent amount of debt at roughly $520 M, this is easily covered by operating cash flow which was $175 million for the past twelve months. This means that the company has an operating cash-flow to total debt ratio of 33.67%, a very reasonable metric. Pool Corporation's ability to generate $0.33 cents per dollar from its debt capital which shows operational efficiency. The increase in debt was mainly related to fund share repurchases.

Conference Call Highlights

Below are some highlights from the full-year 2017 conference call:

"With respect to the fourth quarter specifically, there was certainly some catch-up in Florida from the lost activity in September. Due to a lesser degree, there was some catch-up from Houston Metro from the storm in August, although a lot of that catch-up happened in September. So that certainly played into the number a bit, but universally that was not the case because other markets that were not affected by the storm were very strong in the fourth quarter."

Question: "I want to go back to the discussion on the fourth quarter revenue growth rate, you mentioned that the growth was somewhat similar in year-round markets and seasonal markets in the fourth quarter. Can you tell us sort of what those growth rates were, how different were they, or were they basically the same as the base business growth in both places?"

Answer: "Yeah, I mean, for example, Arizona. Arizona wasn't affected by any storms in the fourth quarter, and they were right there at 13% for the fourth quarter. You go to California. California was also 13% and change for the fourth quarter. So when you look at this and again these were not affected by the storms (and the recovery of the storms), so this just gives you two of our larger markets. When you look at the rest of the markets overall, they were up 15% quarter on quarter. This growth is pretty widespread".

"For 2018, we expect another year of solid operating profit growth, plus the benefits of tax reform, to realize $225 million to $235 million in operating cash-flow or $5.36 to $5.61 in diluted earnings per share."

"Going forward, we will have a lower corporate tax rate on earned income that we expect to approximate 25.5%, which is down 13% from the 38.5% we reported for the last several years. This benefit is included in our 2018 earnings guidance range."

To summarize the above points, the massive growth in the fourth quarter which saw some catch-up due to a stormy third quarter, was not isolated to only these markets. Growth was widespread across nearly all markets with revenue growth up double digits regardless of the state. This tells us that last year's strong fourth quarter performance was not likely a one-off. In addition, the company's approximate tax rate is going to drop significantly due to tax reform which should be a massive boost to earnings going forward.

Technical Picture

Moving on to the technical picture for the stock, the divergence is very visible when looking at the two below charts. Despite the market dropping 12% from its highs and still sitting near the February lows, Pool Corporation has continued to trend higher in a solid uptrend and the market correction has barely caused it to flinch. The stock is trading within a 7-week base and tapping on the upper side of it for the third time now.

Looking deeper into the chart, we can see that while the S&P-500 pulled back all the way down to its 200-day moving average, Pool Corporation found buyers immediately at the 50-day moving average and has given up almost no ground since its gap higher. This is a massive sign of relative strength vs. the market and shows that the stock seems to be trading in its own world here. This is exactly the opportunity I like to look for as it tells me that the stock is not at mercy to what the general market decides to do.

(Source: TC2000.com)



Looking at the below daily chart, we can see that the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average in a tight range and was barely affected by the S&P-500's recent turbulence. The stock is trading in a relatively tight range without much selling pressure at all, and is well above its 200-day moving average which tells me it's clearly in a bull market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The below chart shows a zoomed in view of the current base and how the stock continues to find slightly higher lows within its base and is clearly being bought up into any weakness. Nearly all of the sell-offs over the past few weeks have had relatively decent closes and the stock is clearly finding buyers when it is down a few percent for the day. This is opposite to the S&P-500 which has had rather weak closes over the past month where strength has mostly been sold into. A breakout through the $150.00 level on a weekly close would be a very positive development, but I have started a position in the stock in anticipation of this breakout for the time being.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Conclusion

Based on the company's strong fundamentals and impressive ability to withstand a very volatile market environment, I have started a position in the stock at $147.80. I believe the stock will likely continue to outperform the S&P-500 in 2018 based on its strong earnings growth and resiliency over the past couple months, and the acceleration in both earnings and revenue growth in a typically slower quarter is something that can't be ignored.

Assuming I am wrong in my assessment, I have a stop on this trade at $138.80 to take me out of the position for just over a 6% loss. This is because I am only interested in the stock if it is holding within this new base pattern (and ideally breaks out through the top of it), and would be less interested if it comes down to fill its gap. Thus far the stock is acting extremely well as it did not come near filling its gap and continues to trend higher within its base. A change of character in the stock and a break below its 50-day moving average and it's recent lows would be a red flag in my opinion. This does not mean the stock cannot go higher, but it would be enough for me to step aside for the time being.

My goal when trading positions is to always play defense first and offense after. As long as a stock is acting well I want to stay with it, but if a stock begins to change its character, it would be silly for me not to change my character also and either trim or sell the position. This is the same as if a car was acting well you would leave it be and continue to drive it, but if it suddenly started doing funky things that were out of its character you might stop driving it or take it into the shop. A failure to pick up on changes in character in a vehicle would be irresponsible and likely cost you money down the road, and I believe the same to be true of a position in a stock. If the stock does what I want and expect it to do, there's every reason to continue to let it work. If the stock does the opposite of what I anticipated, I need to have a contingency plan.

Pool Corporation looks to have all the ingredients of a new market leader here and looks to be weighed down by a difficult market environment for the time being. When the weight of the market is lifted off of it, I would expect it to charge higher out of this base and make new all-time highs, propelled by strong underlying fundamentals. As mentioned, a break below $138.80 would tell me I'm wrong on my assessment and I'd take my loss and move on. As Charles Darwin once said and I believe it applies to successful traders: "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones most responsive to change."

