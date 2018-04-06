Micron: Buy The Downgrade

Despite Thursday's market rally, one of the street's biggest losers was Micron (MU). The semiconductor name lost more than 6.6% in trading after an analyst initiated the name with a sell rating and price target that represented considerable downside. With shares of the name well off their recent highs, falling further on Friday morning, should investors use this weakness as an opportunity to buy?

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri put a $35 price target on Micron, saying that the name is two quarters away from significant estimate cuts as a wave of DRAM supply comes closer. The industry has seen soaring prices thanks to supply issues, but he believes pricing could fall 50% over 6 to 7 quarters as more and more facilities come online. There already is some weakness being expected, as estimates below show a sharp drop in revenue growth in the following fiscal year along with a dollar decline in earnings per share.

I find Arcuri's stance very interesting for a couple of reasons. First, he has been a long time Micron bull according to his TipRanks profile. In late 2017 he changed firms so this appears to be his first note on Micron at UBS. His last one with Cowen was back in June 2017, when he still had a buy rating and a $40 price target on the stock. That proved to be quite conservative, with shares rallying to more than $63 at their recent peak.

The second thing I find strange is his valuation. Even if I take down the forward earnings value to $8 a share, his price target means a valuation of less than 4.5 times. All of the other names Arcuri discussed in his recent note get forward valuations well into the double digits. Of course, let's not forget that the average street target on Micron according to the Yahoo link above is in the $70s. This makes him the most bearish analyst on the street, and by quite a large margin.

Even if Micron earnings fall a bit, the company is still extremely profitable. It has produced several billion in free cash flow during the first half of this fiscal year, allowing the company to bring down its debt load. Should cash flows remain around current levels, I even think a capital return program could be initiated. With Micron investors facing a bit of dilution over the years, a buyback to reduce the share count rise would be nice.

One thing that seems to be hurting the stock currently is a key technical level. As seen in the chart below, Micron finished Thursday right above its 50-day moving average, breaking below it in the after-hours session and opening below it on Friday. When the stock broke this level back in December 2017, it went sideways for a couple of months, almost to the point where it hit the 200-day.

The question investors have to ask themselves is do you believe Micron and others will raise capacity enough to the point where prices fall significantly? If you do, then you don't want to be invested on the downside of a cyclical swing. However, if production increases only get us to a supply/demand balance, then it certainly appears shares will have another leg higher. That's what most analysts on the street believe.

In the end, I think Micron could be a decent purchase after the latest downgrade whacked the stock. This analyst had been very positive on the name in the past, but even he didn't see a stock worth more than $40, and the street vehemently disagreed with Micron soaring above that. The business is still profitable and growth will remain high in the near term, and it will take time for increased supplies to come online. While I think the rally to $63 plus was an overreaction to the upside, I think shares have been punished a bit too quickly in the opposite direction lately. What do you think?

