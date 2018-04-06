Can Permian Save SM Energy?

There is a lot we have learned in the past few years in regards to shale profitability. For instance, we learned that aside from some of the core areas in Eagle Ford, companies outside the general area of profitability will have a hard time breaking even on their costs of production, in the absence of significantly higher prices compared with current levels. Same goes for the Bakken where those operating mostly outside the four county area that is home to most of its profitable acreage, have had a hard time trying to break even. I still remember the difficulty I had getting this message through back in 2014 when I started warning that with oil prices going well below the $100/barrel plateau, companies like Magnum Hunter Resources (OTCPK:MHRCQ) were going to have a hard time making it. It was heavily burdened with debt, sitting on some inferior acreage that it was unlikely to be able to unload after the price of oil collapsed, so it did eventually go bust the following year, even though it did show some promising results in its Appalachian acreage it was trying to pivot towards in response to the disappointing results in its Bakken play. In many ways, we now see the same thing happening within the entire shale industry trying to pivot to the Permian, with SM Energy (SM) seemingly trying to do the same. It remains to be seen how this will all work out.

Higher interest rates, increased oil service costs & dwindling prime drilling locations may prove to be formidable challenges for shale drillers, even as oil prices improve.

The undeniably loudest message in terms of the shale industry in the aftermath of the oil price collapse that started in 2014, and also in the aftermath of the rebound in prices that started at the beginning of 2016 has been the story of resilience. All the sudden, companies that failed to produce profits while oil prices were trading in the $100/barrel range, were set to become profitable at $50. Less attention has been paid to many factors that went into making this claim plausible, which may be temporary and reversible in nature. The drastic decline in oil services costs played a significant role in ushering in this period of perceived shale industry resilience. But we always knew this would only be a temporary gain in profitability, because we cannot expect oil service companies to operate at a loss forever. In fact, fracking costs have been reported to have increased by as much as 50% just over the past few months for some companies.

The other aspect that played a major role in improving profitability has been the aggressive consolidation of drilling in the top tier drilling areas in most fields. If we look at a well map in Eagle Ford for instance, the already drilled as well as the pending wells are all clustered along a sliver of the field, with no sign of intense drilling spreading to much of the rest of the field.

Source: Texas Railroad Commission.

As we can see, aside from some relatively minor secondary areas that are seeing some relatively minor interest from drillers, it is mainly one sliver that is occasionally punctuated with dead spots that remains the center of development. I should also point out the fact that the Eastern part of the sliver is more densely drilled compared with the Western part. The Eastern sliver contains Karnes County which is by far the biggest producer of oil in the field. The Western part seems to contain a less than optimal drilling environment. Just to help visualize the difference, EOG (EOG) which has significant acreage and is drilling on both sides of the sliver, is seeing a very significant difference in well performance.

Source: EOG.

As we can see, despite longer laterals, average production in EOG's Western acreage tends to be significantly lower compared with its Eastern wells, which is the reason why EOG just like all other producers focused more on drilling its Eastern acreage more intensively. This is pretty much the story for the entire industry and it inevitably rebuffs the commonly held assumption that shale producers are becoming more resilient. The shift to lesser quality acreage drilling is likely to make them less profitable for the longer term.

SM Energy follows industry pattern.

SM Energy announced a loss of almost $161 million for the year of 2017, on revenue of $1.13 billion. Revenue declined by almost $100 million, compared with 2016, even as oil prices improved significantly, mostly due to lower production. While SM Energy's overall production is down 20% in 2017 compared with the previous year, its Permian production from its top areas was up 165%. Of 123 net wells it drilled in 2017, 98 were in the Permian, highlighting its commitment to becoming a mainly Permian producer. Have to say however that thus far, it is not looking like its Permian acreage might be among the most profitable in the field, given that despite most of its drilling taking place in the Permian, it still reported an operating loss in 2017.

Source: SM Energy.

Most of SM's Permian acreage is located in Howard, Midland and Upton counties. Looking at the well density map of the field for this area, it seems that SM energy may be drilling in second tier acreage.

Source: Texas Railroad Commission.

It is hard to make out, but the top right county on this map is Howard County. When we compare to the map of SM Energy's acreage, we can see that much of it is to be found in largely sparsely drilled areas. One could argue that this is in fact a good thing, because it means SM is looking at exploring new opportunities, and has plenty of drilling opportunities, with no immediate worries in regards to well saturation. That argument however is becoming less & less credible as time passes, because with the passage of time, odds of new areas that may be as good as the ones we see already being intensely exploited being discovered are becoming more scarce as time passes.

It remains to be seen whether SM Energy can become a Permian success story. At this point, it might come down to a little bit of luck, because the evidence based on what we know so far suggests that it is far from being likely to be the case. SM Energy is presenting data showing that it is performing better compared with peer average.

Source: SM Energy.

It remains to be seen whether this will be represented in its operating results that it will report this year and beyond. As was the case with MHR, which did towards the end manage to produce some impressive well results, so it might be that SM Energy will in the end be burdened by its legacy to such an extent that even if its Permian wells will continue to perform well, it will still not be enough to avoid hardship going forward. Last year it paid just under $180 million in interest, which comes out to 16% of operating revenue. It is possible that the Permian pivot, as well as higher oil prices going forward might not be enough to reverse the effects of the past.

