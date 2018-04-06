iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF: It Works, But Do You Need It?

Discussion of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, a diversified ETF focused on small cap stocks which are thought to be undervalued.

Please Note: This article was originally published for Income Idea subscribers on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Over the past few weeks we have been discussing a number of passive income focused ETFs.

Even though I am a big supporter of what exchange traded products, both ETFs and ETNs have brought to the market and have generally been supportive of a passive investment approach to large cap investing, I have been quite opposed to using passive ETFs and index funds when it comes to investing in fixed income, global equities OR further down the capitalization ladder, particularly as it relates to small cap equity investing.

Ultimately what it comes down to is the following. With small cap markets there are far less analysts covering the same securities. Furthermore, those same analysts are also having to cover more securities than their peers covering large cap stocks. As such, there are less eyeballs devoted to an individual security which in turn presents more opportunities to generate alpha.

Furthermore, beyond security selection, investors need to weigh whether or not they agree with the market capitalization weighting methodology employed by most passive ETFs. Next, investors need to figure out whether they would rather own the entire market or to only take a chance on the companies with the best perceived prospects or financials.

Nevertheless, all of those arguements aside, investors have funneled billions of dollars into the small cap equity space and one of the beneficiaries of that capital is the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

What's the fund's methodology? Has it delivered the perceived benefits of passive investing? Does it's low cost structure make up for any short comings?

Let's find out!

Fund Basics

Sponsor: iShares/BlackRock

Index: S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AUM: $5.043 Billion

Investment Objectives: Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.

Number of Holdings: 455

Current Yield: 1.63% 30-Day SEC Yield, Distributed Quarterly

Inception Date: 7/24/2000

Fees: .25% Annual Expense

Source: YCharts and iShares Website

Sales Pitch

As usual, BlackRock does a good job outlining the benefits of the fund and the asset class.

Source: iShares

This is a one-ticket solution to getting access to a segment of the broad U.S. Small-Cap stock universe in one low cost and tax efficient vehicle. With a .25% annual expense it is absolutely cheaper than most open end mutual funds and many other ETFs. Of course, you have to examine if you are giving up anything vital in order to get that low price.

Of course, the benefit of the asset class is that often times, the stock market is a popularity content and good companies get thrown out with the bathwater. By focusing on "value" the fund seeks to select what is assumed to be the "better deal."

The Strategy/Index

The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF follows the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index.

Source: iShares IJS Website

From S&P we have the following,

Source: S&P

In order to get to the "Small Cap Value" index, the index starts with the base S&P Small Cap 600 index.

The index first starts with U.S. companies which file 10K annual reports, are listed on a U.S. exchange and are predominantly U.S. based.

Source: S&P SmallCap 600 Methodology

While REITs and mortgage REITs are eligible, there is a large list of pass through securities which are excluded from the index.

Source: S&P SmallCap 600 Methodology

In order to be listed as an eligible security for the SmallCap index, the market capitalization must be between $450 million and $2.1 billion.

Source: S&P SmallCap 600 Methodology

The stocks are also screened for liquidity.

Source: S&P SmallCap 600 Methodology

From that list, S&P selects the index constituents and then weighs them by their float-adjusted market capitalization.

Once the base Small Cap 600 index is constructed, S&P divides each into their various styles.

Source: S&P Styles Methodology

The index components are assigned various growth and value factors.

Source: S&P Styles Methodology

The stocks are analyzed along both dimensions.

Source: S&P Styles Methodology

The bottom 33% are then compiled into the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index.

Source: S&P Styles Methodology

The Fund

So what does the ETF look like?

One major issue with market capitalization indexes is that often times you have 4 or 5 companies representing upwards of 40% of an index.

With this ETF, because it is small-cap focused, and there are generally more smaller companies, it is far more balanced than what you may expect.

The top 10 holdings are companies you have likely never heard of and represent less than 1% each.

Source: iShares

The top 10 holdings make up a mere 7.76% of the fund and far more balanced than the S&P 500 or NASDAQ indexes.

Overall, the fund is invested in 455 positions, employing a replication strategy for the index.

The fund is nearly fully invested with less than one quarter of one percent in cash.

Financials and industrials are the top sectors in the fund and are not too heavily over-represented.

Source: iShares

With the fund's value focus the average Price to Book ratio is just 1.57 and the fund's holdings are at a below market Price to Earnings ratio of 18.71.

Source: iShares

Another nice benefit of the value tilt is the 1.57% distribution rate. Thanks to the long periods of low interest rates, you can have a higher distribution rate from equity dividends than you would get in interest from a local checking or savings account.

Looking at the risk statistics from YCharts we can find the fund has a slightly higher 5 year beta of 1.044 which tells us the fund is just slightly more volatile than the S&P 500.

The point of concern for all investors should of course be the massive 60.10% maximum draw-down which the fund experienced in its past. This should serve as a reminder that small caps, no matter growth or value focused are just as risky.

Source: YCharts

Looking at ETF fund flows we can see that the fund has lost some capital to outflows over the previous month and year. While they are outflows, they are not too significant yet. This is important to keep an eye out on as it would be one of the initial signs of investor sentiment towards this space.

Source: YCharts

Performance

So how has the ETF performed?

Year to date, the fund is down 1.84% on a total return basis. The price per share decreased 2.46%. The fund was helped by the small dividend it paid out last month.

IJS data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the fund has achieved a total return of 9.88% while the price per share increased 8.03%. Even though this is an equity fund, it is surely nice seeing dividends contributing to the overall total return.

IJS data by YCharts

On a 3-year basis, we start seeing the importance of dividends.

The fund achieved a total return of 31.49% of which 25.6% was the increase in the price per share.

IJS data by YCharts

This trend continues over the previous 5 years where the fund achieved a solid 82.37% total return and a 69.18% price per share increase. Most of those gains came from the bottom of the global sell off culminating at the end of 2015.

IJS data by YCharts

Going back over the previous 10 years the fund achieved an astonishing 156.9% total return helped by the dividends. The price per share increased 119.3%.

IJS data by YCharts

I do want to take a moment and point out to investors the risk of investing at the top of the market.

If we go back and look at for the results since January 1st, 2007, we can see the fund sold off close to 60% in just a year, during the market sell off. It then took the fund a number of years to merely get back to zero. Once again... dividends. More importantly, re-investing dividends.

IJS data by YCharts

If we go back through to the since inception numbers back to 2000, we simply have astonishing numbers, both good and bad.

Over the previous 18 years or so, the fund has achieved a 459% total return. 338.4% came from the increase in the price per share. As we can see, about 25% of the total return came from distributions.

IJS data by YCharts

Of course, there were also lessons. Nearly 10 years after making an initial purchase at the time of launch in 2000 or later on in 2003, investors would see over 100% total returns, or doubling of their invested capital. A few years later, they would unfortunately see all of the gains evaporate in the midst of the market correction. Thus the pros and cons of passive investing and the very real need to lock in gains and re-balance.

Obviously these numbers are good but we do have some questions to answer.

First, is the "Value" approach the right one to take?

Did the fund outperform the broader S&P Small Cap 600 index?

Did it outperform your typical small cap actively managed mutual fund, both go anywhere and value tilted peers?

Let's find out!

We are going to take a look at the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF against a number of competing funds. To compare it against the broader S&P Small Cap 600 we take a look at iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

Furthermore, let's take a look at 4 actively managed, "high fee" mutual funds. First, we can take a look at two value focused funds, the DFA Tax-Managed US Targeted Value (DTMVX) and the Nuveen Small Cap Value (FSCAX)(FSCVX)(FSCCX) mutual funds. Secondly, instead of pigeonholing ourselves to "value" lets also take a look at two go anywhere small cap funds, both of which I have previously used with my clients, the Janus Triton Fund (JSMGX) and the Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund (FKASX)(FKAIX)(FKCSX)(FKKSX)(FKBSX).

Year To Date we see a clear growth vs value difference with value lagging significantly. There is a more than 10% spread between the Federated Small Cap fund and the Nuveen Small Cap Value focused fund.

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months we start to see a pattern emerge. The two go anywhere small cap mutual funds, the Januar Triton and Federated Kaufmann Small Cap funds outperform the ETF by more than 2 to 1 margins. The small cap open ended funds however lag the value ETF on a total return basis.

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

This trend continues over the previous 3 years however the difference between value and growth/blend is not as great.

Interestingly, value even lead the way through the middle of 2017.

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous 5 years the very same trend continues although by this point we start seeing spreads opening up again.

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we go back to the earliest common date, we can find more of the same, with a more than 40% difference between Janus/Federated funds and the S&P 600 while on the value side, the two Small Cap Value funds just beat out the S&P 600 Value ETF.

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we take out the Janus Triton Fund (JSMGX)(JGMAX), we can go back to an earliest common date of as early as 2003 for the remaining funds.

The results which we get are just "cool."

IJS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Once again, the Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund trounces the S&P 600 index. On the value side, the three funds are all neck and neck with IJS leading every so slight against the open end peers.

Summary And Bottom Line

It is always interesting to go through the process of writing these articles. On average, it takes me about 8 to 10 hours to do a complete analysis from start to finish including research, writing and editing time. As such, there are always things that come up during research that are either interesting or helpful in understanding other investments.

While in most cases my expectations at the start of the article end up being true at the end, in this case, it was really quite "WOW."

By going through this process we can answer some questions and come up with some conclusions.

First, as it relates to Small Cap Value, yes, you can find an open end mutual fund which would outperform. It will NOT however outperform enough to make up for the higher fees. Net of fees, IJS has come out ahead over most measured time periods. There is one exception however and we will get to it shortly. Overall however, this was the surprise. I expected more run of the mill actively managed small cap value funds to outperform. It is possible I did not look far enough however that would defeat the purpose of quickly finding the fund. In general though, it may simply be active fund managers do not believe there is enough "value" in focusing solely on "small cap value."

Moving on, the bigger question of focusing on "value" has simply not worked out over the last 18 years or so with any definitiveness. In every measured period which we looked at, Value lagged the broader S&P Small Cap 600 index.

Next we get to the point which I believed would happen and it certainly has.

If we are looking at the broader "small cap" space without limiting ourselves to either growth or value, you do not have to look too deeply in order to find an actively managed fund which outperforms SIGNIFICANTLY, even on a net of fees basis.

The Federated Kaufmann and Janus Triton/Venture funds are two small cap fund managers which pretty much every financial advisor I have worked or networked with is familiar with. Beyond those two you have numerous other well known managers that a simple online search will bring up.

What does it all mean?

If you are a retail investor and you are simply looking for small cap exposure, I would suggest you go find a well performing small cap manager. This is especially true for retirement accounts or in cases where you are reinvesting dividends. Open ended mutual funds will typically let you reinvest dividends and capital gains WITHOUT additional ticket charges. With ETFs, often times reinvesting dividends is not cost effective, especially if it means paying a $10 transaction charge to reinvest $20 to $50 back into the fund. This is of course a critical mistake as we can see just how much of the total return comes from dividends. This is also the exception I noted earlier. If you are paying to reinvest your dividends and are investing a smaller account or a position under $50,000 to $100,000, it may be cheaper to simply find a reputable open end active or passive small cap value index fund where you can reinvest fee free.

For institutional investors it is a different challenge of course.

Unlike retail investors, institutions and endowments will most often have an investment policy statement ('IPS') which their managers are supposed to follow. A part of that IPS may call for the manager to invest specifically in Small Cap Value, especially if it is a typical "fill out the style box" investment policy statement which we see all too often.

In those cases, yes, for Small Cap Value, go straight to the iShares ETF.

For growth or "go anywhere" small cap allocations however there is a very viable reason for going with actively managed investments.

For traders of course, there is no replacement for these ETFs. It is generally not worth it to do short term trading of open end mutual funds. ETFs offer that exposure throughout the day and precisely why they are the instrument of choice to implement your trade. After all, THAT IS EXACTLY what ETFs were created for.

There is also the additional benefit of being able to do options trading with ETFs which opens up a myriad of new income, risk management and speculative strategies which investors and traders can implement. Risk management and Income are precisely what we want and look for in Income Idea.

I hope this article was both helpful and of interest. For more information about the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

For other ETF ideas that look at why it is critical to look at the underlying index methodology, please take a look at my previous articles.

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Qualityand Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14 Day Trial! If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.