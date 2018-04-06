Conatus Falls On Phase 2 Data, But There Is More To The Story

Recently, Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) announced results for its phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR study. What I must say about these results after having looked at them is that they were in the middle in terms of efficacy. The middle being that they weren't a complete failure or a complete success overall (more about that below). What I will say though is that with these results observed on hand, Conatus will likely be able to move on to a phase 3 study for subgroup patient population between F3 and F5 fibrosis. This was the first time that a drug in this patient population showed an anti-fibrotic effect for those treated with a drug. That's because this is the first study ever done in POLT-HCV-SVR patients. Therefore, there is no other study to compare this too.

Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR

The phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR study was initiated back in the second quarter of 2014. It enrolled post-orthotopic liver transplant (POLT) recipients whose transported livers were damaged by recurrent HCV infection. They were able to clear the infection of HCV with antiviral therapy, but their transplanted livers had residual fibrosis/cirrhosis. The patients were ranged from Ishak Fibrosis score F2 to F6. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive 25 mg of emricasan or placebo twice daily for two years. Biopsies were taken initially when the patient entered the study, at the one-year mark and then the two-year mark. The primary endpoint was looking for the difference in percentage of responders between treatment and placebo arms at two years' biopsy compared with the baseline biopsy.

A response in the study was defined as being an improvement or stability in Ishak Fibrosis score with scores between F2 and F5 or improvement in Ishak Fibrosis score for patients with baseline scores of F6. The pre-specified goal was a difference of 15% or more in response between treatment with emricasan and placebo. What I will point out right away is that when looking at the overall population, the study failed. After looking through the data, the culprit was the 3 patients in the F6 group (most advanced cirrhosis and sick patients). What happened in that group was that somehow placebo performed better than emricasan.

If you were to take out those three patients with Ishak Fibrosis score of F6, the study would have met on the primary endpoint of the entire population. What do I think happened? I think it's too early to tell what happened exactly with the three F6 patients, but I'm skeptical on how it played out. I don't see how emricasan performed so well in the F3 through F5 population against placebo, but somehow in group F6, those three patients on placebo performed better over emricasan. The company will reveal more data soon, and my hope is that this will be cleared up. Despite this issue with the F6 population, Conatus can move on to the next stage of testing. That's because the F3 through F5 group was able to beat out placebo by a huge margin. It was shown that those patients with F3 advanced fibrosis to F5 early cirrhosis were able to respond better taking emricasan compared to placebo. The emricasan group had strong response rate of 95% or 19 out of 20 patients after two years of treatment.

On the other hand, the placebo group for F3-F5 had a response rate of 58.3% (7 out of 12 patients). That makes a difference in percentage points of 36.7% with a response rate p-value of p <0.02. The study called for at least 15% improvement of emricasan over placebo. Conatus can move on now to the next study and do so with the subgroup of F3 to F5 patients. With that said, the data was good. I wouldn't say phenomenal, but good enough to where Conatus can move on to a phase 3 study with this subgroup population.

Another Shot On Goal

There is another phase 2b study to be reported by the second half of 2018. That is the ENCORE-PH study which has recruited NASH cirrhosis patients with portal hypertension. The trial recruited a total of 240 patients with NASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension and those have hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) of ≥12 mmHg at baseline. The primary endpoint of this study is the mean change from baseline in HVPG at 24 weeks for each dosing group compared with the placebo group.

Competitors

There are a lot of competitors in the NASH space. Such competitors who are currently in phase 3 studies are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). Both of these biotechs had achieved some positive efficacy in phase 2 NASH studies. Both Intercept and Genfit have achieved mixed results for their NASH candidates. For instance, Genfit failed meeting the primary endpoint for one of its phase 2 NASH studies a few years ago. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had one successful phase 2 trial in NASH patients that was stopped early due to positive efficacy. On the other hand, another phase 2 NASH study in Japan failed to meet the primary endpoint. Both of these biotechs have the upper hand for now based on the data they have achieved to date. However they have yet to prove that their drugs work in a phase 3 study. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has its own NASH fibrosis study like Intercept and Genfit. Conatus expects to report data from its own phase 2b study for NASH fibrosis by the first half of 2019. Once data from that study is revealed, it will paint a better picture on emricasan's effect on NASH fibrosis.

Financials

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $74.9 million as of December 31, 2017. The company projects that it will end 2018 with $35 to $40 million cash on hand. The company believes that it has enough cash on hand, along with the 50% reimbursement from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the costs of the four phase 2b studies, to be enough until the end of 2019. This does not include any of the potential $650 million milestone payments.

Conclusion

While the phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR study didn't meet the primary endpoint, it was shown that a sub-population F3 through F5 who took emricasan saw a 36.7% improvement over placebo. The goal of the study was to see at least 15%. As you can see, this sub-population was way above this goal. The risk here is how Novartis views this data. If Novartis doesn't view the data favorably, it could end up ending its partnership with Conatus. On the other hand, if Novartis views this data favorably, then it will probably move this indication into a phase 3 study. I'm more inclined to believe that Novartis will view this data favorably for one major reason. That reason being that there are no drugs approved by the FDA to treat fibrosis in post-liver transplant patients. The evidence can't be disputed that emricasan achieved an anti-fibrotic effect in a sub-population of these patients. That's why I believe that this drop in share price provides a good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.