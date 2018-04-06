Alkermes Receives Refusal To File Letter From The FDA, Is There Any Hope?

An appeal was filed to the FDA, but I don't see it gaining traction because of the lack of efficacy observed in two of the three phase 3 studies.

Recently, the FDA gave Alkermes (ALKS) what is known as a refusal to file letter. That means that the FDA reviewed the company's application and determined that there wasn't sufficient data to approve its drug ALKS-5461 in its current form. The FDA is now requiring Alkermes to send additional trial data before it will even consider reviewing an NDA for ALKS-5461. Alkermes has responded accordingly, citing that the rejection of the application was a huge shock. In turn, it has stated that it will file for an appeal of this decision.

Trial Data Issue

In my opinion, things are not looking good at all for Alkermes. I think the company needs to face the fact that it tried to curtail the FDA with only one positive phase 3 study. That's because back in 2016, it failed two back-to-back phase 3 studies using ALKS-5461 to treat patients with depression. It was noted that the biggest problem was a higher than expected placebo response. Alkermes was able to fix the trial design and run a third phase 3 study known as FORWARD-5. This study did manage to achieve the primary endpoint of an improvement of ALKS-5461 compared with placebo on the change from baseline on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) - a scale used to determine the level of depression found in a patient.

It can try to file an appeal, but the FDA had already been lenient enough with many other biotechs. It has overturned three other prior rejections this year alone, and has allowed such pharmaceutical companies to get another chance at FDA approval. With the FDA being this lenient, and the fact that Alkermes wasn't able to get the benefit of the doubt, I don't believe that its appeal will succeed. I think had Alkermes at least met the primary endpoint for two of the three phase 3 studies, then I believe it would have a shot to convince the FDA for approval. In its current state, the likely outcome is that it will have to run another phase 3 study. That will likely set it back a few more years, and for that reason I would avoid this name.

Competitor

A potential competitor that Alkermes would have to deal with, should it ever receive FDA approval, is Allergan (AGN). That's because Allergan has a drug known as rapastinel, which is an NMDA receptor modulator. It was initiated in a phase 3 study in November of 2016. According to the clinical trials website the study is expected to be completed by December 31, 2018. That could put potential FD approval sometime around 2020 to 2021, should it achieve positive results. The thing to point out though is that there is a good chance of success for this study. That's because the FDA granted rapastinel (GLYX-13) with the FDA Breakthrough Status. It was granted that status due to the positive efficacy that was observed in both a pre-clinical study and in preliminary phase 2 data.

It was noted that after only a single dose of rapastinel in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) had a sustained and rapid onset of antidepressant effects after one day. That was some impressive results, because that kind of effect is not seen with many of the current anti-depressant drugs. Both ALKS-5461 and rapastinel are being developed to treat patients with MDD who had already failed multiple prior therapies. Meaning that these patients had taken many other different types of therapies and never achieved an adequate response. In addition, both are trying to eventually obtain FDA approval as adjunctive therapies in MDD. With the setback that Alkermes just received, it might give Allergan an upper hand in catching up. Allergan is testing the waters with Botox as a potential treatment for MDD as well.

Financials

Alkermes has cash and cash equivalents of $590.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The company is not a clinical stage biotech, because it already produces revenue from products that have already received regulatory approval. A couple of these products are VIVITROL and ARISTADA. It generated total revenue of $275.4 million during the period. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year with revenue of only $213.5 million.

Conclusion

Alkermes receiving the refusal to file letter will likely set it back a few years. It can try to appeal, but I don't think it is going to be successful. The FDA has given its verdict and it is not satisfied with only one phase 3 study to support marketing approval for ALKS-5461. The risk is if the appeal ends up being successful. I don't see that happening though in my opinion for the reason stated above. The best case scenario that I see at this point in time is that the FDA will force Alkermes to run another phase 3 study. In that case, it could take a few years before it will able to file for approval again. That's why I believe for the time being it is best to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.