Network-1: After 2017, What's The Investment Thesis Now?

Prior to their official 2017 results being available, I had written an article discussing an investment thesis for a long position in Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP). Now that their 10-K has been filed with the SEC, I wanted to revisit the investment thesis, discuss what may have changed, and adjust accordingly.

Management

In 2017, there were no significant changes in management at Network-1; six insiders currently own about 31.5% of the business, with CEO Corey M. Horowitz owning about 28.5%. Mr. Horowitz has 500,000 stock options exercisable at $1.19 that expire on November 1st, 2022. He also has 750,000 stock options exercisable at $0.83 that expire on June 8th, 2019. However, not all of these shares have vested yet; 250,000 will vest after Mr. Horowitz has been employed through July 14th, 2018. Another 250,000 will vest after July 14, 2018, but before July 14, 2021, only if the stock closes at, or above, $3.25. The remaining unvested 250,000 will vest after July 14, 2018, but before July 14, 2021, only if the stock closes at, or above, $4.25.

David C. Kahn, Chief Financial Officer, and Jonathan Greene, Executive Vice President, each have 50,000 stock options exercisable at $1.65 that expire on April 9th, 2019. Half of the 50,000 are currently vested, with the remaining 25,000 vesting on June 9th, 2018, contingent on their continued employment.

There are currently a total of 2,010,000 stock options outstanding, with a range of exercise price between $0.83 and $2.34 (weighted average exercise price is $1.28).

The level of ownership held by Mr. Horowitz should provide investors with confidence that his interests are aligned with that of shareholders. With a significant portion of his outstanding stock options dependent on a stock price that is significantly higher than today’s prices, shareholders can be confident he will be working to increase the company’s stock price over the coming years. That being said, there are a significant amount of outstanding stock options in relation to current shares outstanding; this could quickly dilute current shareholders and negatively impact the stock price. With a weighted average exercise price of $1.28, and a stock that hasn’t been below $2 in about two and a half years, many stock option holders could exercise their options, sell their shares, and immediately receive a 100% return. The massive amount of selling would ultimately drive down the share price for the remaining shareholders. There is some time before many of these stock options can be exercised, but it is certainly a situation current, and potential, shareholders should keep an eye on.

Also, a brief note on executive compensation. Horowitz’s, Kahn’s and Greene’s base salaries are all within reason, $482,000, $175,000, and $200,000, respectively. Bonuses also appear to be tied to the company’s performance. With 2016 being a far more successful year than 2017, all three individual’s bonuses were far higher in 2016 than in 2017. As a shareholder, it was comforting to see that their 2017 bonuses did not remain at 2016 levels.

Source: Network-1 Technologies, Inc. 2017 10-K Report

2017 Financial Results

In comparison to 2016, 2017 was not a great year; in comparison to their average results, 2017 was a good year. 2016 was an outlier year with large litigation cases closing and providing one-time revenue; this occurs every so often for Network-1.

Revenues fell from $65,088,000 in 2016, to $16,451,000 in 2017, but are inline with 2015 and up from 2014. According to the Network-1 10-K report, “The decrease in revenue of $48,637,000 for 2017 was due primarily to revenue of $36,800,000 for 2016 from Fully-Paid Licenses for our Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and license initiation fees related to litigation settlements as compared to $4,398,000 of such revenue for 2017 and our $17,500,000 settlement of a professional liability claim in 2016.”

The same can be said for gross profit, operating income, and net income, as illustrated from the chart below.

It is also important to mention that Network-1 was unable to obtain revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the recent outcome of the trial with Hewlett-Packard. Once this ruling was released, other customers notified Network-1 that they would not be paying their licensing fees and royalties. Notable companies that declined payment during the fourth quarter were Cisco, Dell and Netgear. Had Network-1 received this revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, their results would have still been less than 2016, but up from 2015 and 2014. Management has noted that they intend to appeal the Hewlett-Packard case ruling. In the event the ruling is overturned, Network-1 should receive payment from Hewlett-Packard, as well as Cisco, Dell and Netgear.

As for the balance sheet, it continues to be very healthy, and the most intriguing part of this investment thesis. Their cash position is up about $2,200,000 at the end of 2017, as compared to their cash balance at the end of 2016. They now hold over $53,000,000 in cash on their balance sheet in cash.

If the ruling is overturned, I expect 2018 to be a very successful year for Network-1. They would receive revenue from not only Hewlett-Packard, but also from Cisco, Dell and Netgear, who declined payment due to the Hewlett-Packard ruling. They will also be receiving revenue from Google/YouTube due to the recent ruling in favor of Network-1.

Risks

There have been significant areas of increased risk that emerged during 2017 for Network-1, as well as areas that have remained at a similar risk level as previous years, all of which should be followed intently by current, and potential, shareholders.

The first major risk for Network-1 that I will discuss pertains to their Remote Power Patent Portfolio. The good news: this portfolio has been very successful and profitable for them. The bad news: 100% of 2017 revenue was from this portfolio, the patent has an expiration date that is quickly approaching (March 2020), and recently a Texas jury ruled against Network-1 by stating that certain claims of the portfolio were invalid and not infringed upon by Hewlett-Packard. Essentially, their only substantial source of revenue is at great risk. Network-1 has appealed this decision and will attempt to have the ruling overturned. They have successfully defended this patent in court multiple times in the past. However, there is no way of knowing what the actual outcome of the appeal will be. Network-1 seems to have plenty of cash on their balance sheet to sustain themselves through this problem while they attempt to monetize their other 50 issued patents.

Should Network-1 be able to successfully appeal the Texas ruling, they then have an issue with a lack of diversification of their revenue streams and customers. As mentioned, not only does a significant portion of their revenue - some years even 100% - of their revenue come from one portfolio, but 67% percent of revenue came from just three customers (with one making up 43% of total revenues). This is not a new issue for Network-1; they have had this issue for years and have been able to operate successfully. However, a change of one customer, or one portfolio, could prove very painful for Network-1.

Although intuitive based on the current status of their Remote Power Patent Portfolio, another risk is that their cash dividends could be cut. Management has stated that they plan to pay semi-annual dividends through the expiration of the Remote Power Patent Portfolio - March 2020. However, this is dependent on the Hewlett-Packard ruling being overturned. Without any revenue being earned, management will be forced to cut their dividend and preserve their cash.

In general, Network-1 has not been very successful in monetizing patent portfolios outside of the Remote Power Patent Portfolio; they had been unsuccessful in monetizing their Cox Patent Portfolio over the past five years until the recent litigation against Google/YouTube resulted in their favor. There is pending litigation with Facebook regarding their Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio, but as with most litigation, there is significant risk the result will not be in Network-1’s favor. Management has stated that they do not expect to be able to monetize their recently acquired M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio over the next 12 months.

Their business model is relatively simple to understand, but it is certainly not easy to implement or predict. The continuous litigation and ever-evolving patent laws and regulations make it difficult to predict their future results with any degree of certainty. For these reasons, their results can be very volatile and fluctuate significantly from period to period. This volatility can prove to be a risk for shareholders.

All of their patent portfolios relate to technology, which puts Network-1 and their shareholders at risk of their patented technologies becoming obsolete. Technology is rapidly changing and could quickly undermine Network-1’s business model. They could, and likely would, attempt to obtain new patents to replace the obsolete ones, but there is a great risk that they could not be successful in this attempt. There is a lot of competition in the intellectual property industry, and many of their customers are technology focused with the financial resources and ability to develop their own technologies moving forward. I believe it is very possible companies like Google and Facebook could develop their own patent-able technologies that remove their need to use Network-1’s patents in the future.

The large number of stock options and restricted stock units currently outstanding pose a risk for current and potential shareholders. As management discussed in their 10-K, “to the extent that outstanding options are exercised and restricted stock units become vested, existing stockholder percentage ownership will be diluted and any sales in the public market of the common stock underlying such options or restricted stock units may adversely affect prevailing market prices for our common stock.”

Catalyst

The largest potential catalyst for Network-1 currently is the Hewlett-Packard ruling being overturned. As discussed previously, this has almost banished all of their revenue. Six to eight months prior to the ruling, the stock was trading close to $5; right before the ruling was announced, their stock was trading at about $4.20. After the ruling was announced, the stock dropped to a low of $2.40. If the ruling were to be overturned, it is certainly possible the stock could rise 61.5% to its level prior to the ruling. The future of Network-1 is heavily dependent on the results of their appeal, and there is not much shareholders can do but wait it out.

Other less impactful potential catalysts are the acquisition of new patents, monetization of current patents outside of the Remote Power Patent Portfolio, increased focus on share price by Mr. Horowitz, a share buyback program, and a sale of the company. Throughout the years, Network-1 has actively acquired new patents and submitted patent applications for new patents. They have not focused on monetizing these patents in the past, but they may be forced to if the Hewlett-Packard appeal does not result in their favor. If Mr. Horowitz is able to successfully lead a strategic transition to monetizing non-Remote Power patents, this could prove to be a catalyst for the stock. It is also in Mr. Horowitz best interest to increase the company’s stock price. As previously discussed, he has many stock options that would prove very beneficial for him should the stock price be increased. This gives him reason to increase his focus on improving the stock price. Although there are significant stock options outstanding that could dilute shareholders as previously discussed, a share buyback program could help offset this dilution and/or increase the stock price through financial engineering. According to the 2017 10-K report, “On June 14, 2017, our Board of Directors authorized an extension and increase of the Share Repurchase Program to repurchase up to $5,000,000 of shares of our common stock over the subsequent 24 month period. The common stock may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions in our discretion. The timing and amount of the shares repurchased is determined by management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors.”

The last potential catalyst I could see for Network-1 is a sale of the company. This is a completely speculative potential catalyst as there have been no reports, nor has there been any indication, that this is on the horizon. It is not a substantial reason for my investment thesis, and no bets on Network-1’s stock should be made based solely on this catalyst. However, based on my analysis of the company, it seems at least possible that a larger intellectual property company or private equity firm could acquire Network-1. They are a micro-cap company, meaning the acquiring company would not need to make a large investment to acquire it. It is also trading at a favorable valuation - an Acquirer’s Multiple of just 1.05. With such a significant cash position, the acquiring company would be paying very little for the rest of the business. An acquisition of Network-1 could provide a company with a profitable, cash flow positive company with great management and a very healthy balance sheet at an affordable price.

Valuation

In my previous article, I valued the company at about $4.61. I still agree with this valuation if the Hewlett-Packard ruling is overturned. It is my expectation that the stock will return to a similar level it was trading at prior to the initial ruling. However, if the current ruling is upheld, the company would be worth significantly less than $4.61. My estimation for the value of the stock should the ruling be upheld is about $2.25-$2.50. The company has about $2.05 per share in cash (using their diluted shares outstanding figure), and 50 patents outside of their Remote Power Patent Portfolio, which provides an estimated $0.20-$0.45 in value per share. The patents outside of their Remote Power Patent Portfolio do not provide significant value to the stock because they have provided very little revenue in the past, but they do provide a small amount of value due to the possibility of them being monetized in the future.

It is also worth mentioning that with an enterprise value of $7,595,000, the stock is trading at an Acquirer’s Multiple of just 1.22.

Source: Google

According to Tobias Carlisle, The Acquirer's Multiple is the value metric financial acquirer's use to find takeover targets. It is calculated by taking the market cap of a business, adding in their debt, minority interest and preferred shares, then removing cash and cash equivalents to get the business's enterprise value. The enterprise value is then divided by operating earnings (similar to EBIT, but without special revenue sources). I prefer to use operating earnings instead of EBIT due to the reasons Mr. Carlisle explains in his book The Acquirer's Multiple, "Operating earnings differ from EBIT because the operating earnings figure is worked out from the top of the income statement down, and EBIT is worked out from the bottom up. Calculating operating earnings from the top down standardizes the metric, making a comparison across companies, industries, and sectors possible. By excluding special items - income that a company does not expect to recur in future years - ensures that these earnings are related only to operations … Operating earnings allows an apples-to-apples comparison between stocks with different mixes of debt and equity." (Carlisle 75).

The lower the Acquirer's Multiple, the more undervalued a business is. "Think of the enterprise value as the price you pay and operating earnings as the value you get. The lower the Acquirer's Multiple, the more value you get for the price you pay and the better the stock." (Carlisle 67). An Acquirer's Multiple of 1.22 is very low, especially in this market environment.

Recommendation

The investment thesis for Network-1 relies solely on your opinion of how the Hewlett-Packard case appeal will turn out. If you believe that Network-1 will not be able to overturn the ruling, an investment in their stock at current prices will likely be unsuccessful in providing the investor with market-beating returns. However, if you believe that Network-1 will be able to successfully overturn the original ruling, the stock is significantly undervalued. That being said, even if the ruling is overturned, this would not be a riskless play. There are still other risks associated with the company, as discussed in the risks section above. Ultimately, current and potential shareholders must decide if they believe in Network-1's business model. An investor in Network-1 must be able to accept that the company will likely trade at lower multiples than the market due to their inconsistent earnings, the stock has low trading volume, and the stock price doesn't generally move around much.

It is of my personal opinion that the ruling will be overturned, as Network-1 has previously defended this patent on multiple occasions, and the stock will return to its pre-ruling price, or at least close to it. I will continue to hold my long position until a new ruling is issued. It is my expectation that I would/will sell my position not long after the ruling, whether it is positive or negative for Network-1. If it is a negative result, I am not confident in the future of the business without the Remote Power Patent Portfolio and would sell immediately. Even if it is a positive result, I would likely sell my position within towards the beginning of 2019 as I expect 2018 to be a very successful year, but I am not confident in the business after March 2020 – the expiration of the Remote Power Patent Portfolio. I expect investors to begin selling – individual investors and insiders alike – as the expiration date for the Remote Power Patent Portfolio nears and outstanding stock options vest/expire. Until then, I am confident in holding Network-1’s stock at the current price due to their current management team, the significant cash position, my expectation that the ruling will be overturned, and it seems the worst outcome is already be priced into the stock. I expect the management team will maneuver through this tough storm successfully, and the cash position puts a hypothetical bottom on the stock around $2.05. This provides investors with a potential downside of about $0.55 per share (21%), and a potential upside of about $2.00 per share (77%) – a risk-return opportunity that I am able to accept based on my risk profile. This appears to be a cigar butt style investment that Buffett and Graham would have previously made on their way to becoming some of the most successful investors of all time.





Additional Disclosures: Everything included in this article is not to be taken as investing advice because I am not your investment adviser. Also, I have not considered your specific situation as your fiduciary. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence before making any investments, and should consult with an investment professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

