Don't Look Down: Tetra Tech Is Headed To $60

The next stop is $60 for shares of Tetra Tech. I see 20%-plus upside over the next 12 months.

Shares of Tetra Tech have not run too far, too fast. Fundamentals are sound with many growth drivers in place.

Introduction

Tetra Tech (TTEK) is a leading provider of environmental consulting services with water-related projects historically being an area of focus and excellence. The company describes their services as 50% consulting, 35% design, and 15% implementation. They operate mainly in the United States, but also generate 27% of their revenue from their international operations, mainly in Australia and Canada.

Tetra Tech's business is now divided into 2 divisions - Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial / International Services Group ((CIG"). Each division accounts for roughly 50% of overall revenues. The GSG division is further segmented into U.S. Federal and U.S. State and Local. The CIG division is further segmented into U.S. Commercial and International.

It is all systems go at Tetra Tech. I see 20%-plus upside over the next 12 months which would take the stock to $60-plus. After breaking out of a multi-year sideways trend, all the necessary drivers remain in place to continue to take this stock higher:

TTEK data by YCharts

I titled this article, "Don't Look Down ..." because the price chart is not a reflection of a stock that has run too far too fast, but a fundamentally sound growth company with many catalysts in place. This article will examine several of these fundamental drivers.

Top-Line Revenue Growth

My financial model on Tetra Tech goes all the way back to 1996. Over these 22 years, the company has grown top-line revenues from $161 million to $2.185 billion (my FY 2018 estimate) which is a compound annual growth rate of 12.6%. Over these 22 years, the only three years in which the company had negative revenue growth were 2005, 2014 and 2015. From a historical perspective, the 2014-2015 downturn for Tetra Tech was quite severe. The following chart amplifies this:

This downturn clearly coincided with the bottom of the commodities—namely mining and oil and gas—cycle. Tetra Tech's CIG division does a significant amount of work for companies in the resource sector. For example, among other things, they produce the technical reports that junior mining investors are familiar with.

Excluding the 2005 hiccup, the 2014-15 commodities downturn was the only difficult period for the company when it came to generating topline growth. Now that mining and oil and gas are back in full swing, exposure to this segment is generally a tailwind. I say "generally" though because reduced Canadian oil and gas activity has remained an area of weakness. Overall though, things here look positive. In the most recent quarterly conference call, CEO Dan Batrack noted:

In addition, our commercial business could also have a significant upside opportunity for growth and margin expansion with the cyclical recovery in the oil and gas sector. And we've seen oil and gas now at $60 or greater per barrel in recent weeks. It's actually been quite encouraging for us.

CIG operating margins were only 9.4% in FY 2017, down from the 11% level in FY 2015-16. A 2% pickup in operating margins from this division would add $20 million to the bottom line which works out to about $.37 per share. At a reasonable multiple of 15, this could add $5.56 to the share price.

Over the last two fiscal years (Oct 2015 through Sep 2017), Tetra Tech has grown revenues by 18.3%. The pace is not slowing down. In the first quarter of FY 2018 (Oct 2018 to Dec 2018) revenue and earnings per share were at all-time quarterly highs. Overall, net revenues were up 11% year-over-year in the first quarter lead by the U.S. State and Local segment within GSG that grew revenues by 56% y-o-y and is expected to continue FY 2018 with a pace of 10% to 15% revenue growth. (Note: U.S. State and Local accounted for 15% of overall FY 2018 revenues.) U.S. Federal net revenues were up 10% y-o-y, U.S. Commercial net revenues were up 13% y-o-y, and International net revenues were down 7% y-o-y (but up 8% excluding oil and gas). (Note: the International segment accounted for 23.3% of overall revenues in FY 2017.)

Incorporating management's guidance, I'm estimating FY 2018 revenue growth of 11% for GSG and 3.4% for CIG which comes out to 7.4% overall revenue growth. These growth targets are pretty secure given the contract nature of the firm's consulting work.

Plenty of Capital for Acquisitions

Looking out to FY 2019, there are reasons to expect that revenue drag of the International segment will soon turn to a tailwind. First, oil and gas is still early in the cycle. With prices on the uptrend, meaningful demand for environmentally related infrastructure services is likely to pick up materially. Second, the International segment is likely the one to benefit from future acquisitions.

The acquisition of Australian-based Coffey International a few years ago went very well. It enabled Tetra Tech to develop a sizable footprint in Australia which is a great place to be given the resource intensity of the economy there and its proximity to developing Asia. In years past, Brazil was an area of acquisition focus for the company, but this faded during the commodity downturn. With Brazil now seemingly in recovery mode, Brazil could once again emerge as an attractive area for Latin American expansion. The environmental consulting industry remains highly fragmented, so there's plenty of room for the company to at least continue with accretive niche acquisitions, if not something larger like Coffey was. Management is disciplined and they are only looking to add in areas that will truly improve the company's capabilities.

Most importantly in this respect, Tetra Tech's leverage ratio remains low at 1.3 times my estimate of FY 2018 EBITDA (or only .4 times net debt to EBITDA). The company's target range is 1 to 2 times net debt to EBITDA. Given my estimate of FY 2018 EBITDA of $255 million ($289 million in FY 2019), the company could conceivably borrow an additional $300 million and still only be in the middle of its target range. Furthermore, the company finished FY 2017 with $504 million of working capital (current assets - current liabilities) which was its highest on record. They could likely squeeze another $100 million of spending capacity out of a reduction in working capital.

Overall, I estimate that Tetra Tech could use up to $400 to $500 million for acquisitions without causing a major change to its capital structure, if the right larger-scale opportunity came along.

Share Repurchases

My estimate of $400 to $500 million in acquisition firepower also is after the company commits an estimated $125 million to share repurchases and dividends in FY 2018. The company has $75 million of authorization remaining in a $200 million share repurchase plan as they are set to repurchase $25 million per quarter through the end of FY 2018. The share repurchases could be suspended to provide additional acquisition capital.

The $100 million of share repurchases in FY 2018 is likely to knock about 2 million shares off Tetra Tech's amount outstanding, assuming an average purchase price of $50. I'm estimating FY 2018 free cash flow to be $184 million. At this level, the share repurchases could add $1.80 to the share price assuming a multiple of 15. This factor alone gets us almost 20% of the way from $50 to $60 per share.

Lower Tax Rate

In the most recent quarterly conference call, CFO Steven Burdick had the following to say about the impact of the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S.:

The new U.S. tax law enacted in December 2017, commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, significantly revised the U.S. corporate income tax regime by, among other things, lowering the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1st, 2018, while also implementing a territorial tax system, which included a one-time tax on deemed repatriated earnings on foreign subsidiaries. Now, we came into this year expecting our global average effective tax rate to be about 32%, as outlined in our original guidance for fiscal 2018, which also included a U.S. federal corporate tax rate of 35%. Since three months of our fiscal year occurred before the effective date of this new tax law, our U.S. federal tax rate will be a blended 24.5% in 2018 and it will be 21% beginning in fiscal 2019.

One question that comes to mind is, "has this tax cut even been priced in?" To help answer this, let's drill down with a one-year price chart of the stock:

TTEK data by YCharts

At the current price of $50.15 per share, the stock is barely above where it was trading last October. Given the rise earlier in 2017 from the low-to-mid $40s one could argue that the anticipation of the tax cuts was priced into the stock to some extent, but clearly not more than it was for small capitalization stocks in general.

As CFO Burdick noted, the rate will fall further in FY 2019, down to 21%. Given my estimate for operating income in FY 2019 of $243 million, this reduction to 21% will add an additional $10.4 million to the bottom line in this coming FY. This will likely add about $.19 to earnings per share or $2.89 to the share price given a multiple of 15.

Given the uncertainty in October 2017 concerning the tax cut, it is clear that the full extent of this tax cut has yet to be priced into this stock and as the company turns the corner on FY 2019 the rate will be even lower. 12-month forward earnings estimates are going to start picking up this additional boost.

At a multiple of 15, we have $1.80 from share repurchases and $2.89 from tax savings poised to add $4.69 to the stock price. These two factors alone get us almost halfway from $50 to $60.

Putting it All Together

For the current FY, Tetra Tech is poised to generate almost $2.2 billion in net revenues which I expect to result in about $184 million of free cash flow. For the upcoming FY 2019, I estimate that the company can generate almost $2.3 billion in net revenues and $215 million in FCF.

Adjusting for the expected share repurchases, the stock is trading for about 15 times FY 2018 FCF at $50 per share. At a constant FCF multiple of 15, the stock is poised to rise to $60 within 12 months.

I see a move to $60 on the stock underpinned by strong organic revenue growth, share repurchases, and a reduced tax rate.

I did not even mention the potential boost from a U.S. infrastructure plan which is right in Tetra Tech's wheelhouse. Coupled with the company's financial scope for acquisitions, there remains potential for significant additional catalysts to keep the momentum going.

Using True Vine Investments proprietary evaluation model, and my bullish forecast for the company's prospects, I value the stock with a 12-month forward FCF multiple of 17. This gives me a target price of $62.40 which is about 25% upside from current levels.

Strategic Conclusion

If you have any doubts about Tetra Tech's growth potential, just go out and look at the 708 job openings on the company's website. This is almost 5% of the firm's global workforce.

Tetra Tech is a consistent, well-run industry leader with a clear runway ahead for market outperformance. Don't look down on the price chart. Just stay focused on the fundamentals.

