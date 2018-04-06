Broadridge Finance: Have You Ever Heard Of Boring Growth?

Unfortunately, the stock surged by 350% over the past. Are you too late to the party?

If there is one thing I like about working in the investing field is that I discover new companies each week. Sometimes, I’m shocked to find such a stellar business like Broadridge Finance (NYSE:BR). How could this marvel have slipped through my screeners over the past 5 years? One thing is for sure, if you have picked some shares of this beauty, you are smiling right now.

Now that BR has jumped by more than 350% in the past 5 years, is there more growth to come? And most importantly, how can this anonymous company have reached those levels? Let’s see what BR has under its hood.

Understanding The Business

Broadridge began as the brokerage services division of ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) in 1962. It was spun-off in 2007… right before the financial crisis. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. provides investor communications & technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers and corporate issuers. Its services include investor & customer communications, securities processing, and data & analytics solutions. In other words, the company offers to financiers to take care of their boring stuff for them.

In a world where data (management, analysis and storage) is everything, BR plays a crucial role for many businesses. For example, it is BR’s job to make sure that proxy materials are distributed to all beneficial owners and that their votes are accurately reported. In fact, BR handles millions of trades a day and supports communication that reaches 75% of North American households and manages shareholder voting in 90 countries.

Growth Vectors

It is not a coincidence that BR stock price surged over the past 5 years. It is because it shows an impressive basket of growth vectors. First, this is the type of business that grows naturally. Financial documents handling just naturally increase as governance issues rise. BR has built its business model around the right idea, recurring fees. Once a client is tied to BR and its services, it keeps paying on a regular basis to insure BR's continuing support. Recurring fees now represent 59% of their revenue and it grows at a very strong rate:

Second, the demand is also growing naturally. In their latest investors presentations, BR presented that projected global IT and Operations spending should reach $143 billion by 2020. Out of this business, Broadridge will aim at a $25-40 billion market.

Third, Broadridge support its clients to move towards cloud-based solutions. The cloud is definitely the new buzzword among tech stocks. As many clients need a cloud-based platform to manage their data, BR will act as a facilitator and offer them solutions to their needs.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Since its IPO in 2007, BR has increased its payout each year. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

On top of showing 11 consecutive years of dividend increase, BR shows a total dividend increase of 508% for an impressive 17.83% CAGR. This is what we call a super-powered dividend growth stock. As the stock surged by over 350% in the past 5 years, BR’s yield dropped from an acceptable 2.50%-2.80% yield to 1.33% You can’t really blame BR for being a low yielder.

The beauty in this story is that BR still shows a payout ratio that is well under control. Therefore, shareholders should expect another round of double-digit dividend growth for the next 10 years. BR meets my 7 dividend growth principles.

Potential Downsides

As I started, I could mention 350 reasons that the stock could drop. Companies showing such a strong uptrend in such a short period of time could end-up being catastrophic during a market sell-off. This is even worse when the company is directly linked to the financial industry. The need to handle financial data will remain tough. Therefore, I’m more concerned about catching this great company at a high price than seeing its business model collapse.

BR could also suffer from any regulations change. We all know that the SEC could be active to protect investors and the market. While BR has plenty of experience in dealing with those changes, we can’t assess the cost and impact of future regulations.

Valuation

While BR shows strong earnings growth, we are facing a classic case of P/E expansion. The stock used to trade well under 10 times its profit upon the spin-off. Today, we are looking at a 12-month forward P/E of 26. Unfortunately, it may be too late to pick-up some shares.

However, when I use the dividend discount model to find its fair value, I don’t get a catastrophic scenario. Yet, there is no value in picking shares close to $110.

Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.46 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $244.63 $121.12 $80.01 10% Premium $224.24 $111.03 $73.34 Intrinsic Value $203.86 $100.94 $66.67 10% Discount $183.47 $90.84 $60.01 20% Discount $163.08 $80.75 $53.34

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

BR's fair value should be around $100. I bet that if you are patient enough, you’ll be able to have a better deal.

Final Thought

What I like the most about Broadridge is its growing recurring revenues. This is the type of business that will keep generating more money quarter after quarter. Unfortunately, I am late for the party and for this reason, I will not buy shares of this great Achiever. Do you hold BR in your portfolio? At which price did you enter your position?

Disclosure: I do not hold BR in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

