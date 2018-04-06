Tipsy Profits: Whiskey & Spirits ETF

Read below to get the data and insight to make your decision on investing in this global trend.

Segments of global alcohol consumption are expected to rise through 2021 according to IWSR, boding well for this unique ETF.

Welcome to the first ETF to provide diversified exposure to the global whiskey and spirits industry.

Investment Thesis

For investors who seek exposure to the worldwide industry of alcohol consumption, the recently launched Whiskey & Spirits ETF (WSKY) could potentially be the best investment vehicle to date.

In fact, according to Spirited Funds, it's the first ETF to provide diversified access to the global whiskey and spirits industry. Through WSKY, investors are able to participate in the potential profits of an industry popularly known for its consistent demand amid varying market conditions and economic cycles.

Follow along below as I shine some light on this unique sector ETF.

A Peek Inside The Whiskey & Spirits Index

The index, co-developed and co-owned by ETF Managers Group, LLC, (the fund's investment adviser), and Spirited Funds, LLC, is comprised of core companies that are principally engaged in the production, distillation, storage, or aging of whiskey and non-core companies that derive a portion of their revenue from whiskey and spirits.

Source

In short, the index is made up of the companies who are key movers in the whiskey and spirits industry and is designed to include the most liquid and investable universe of companies listed on the exchanges of developed and emerging markets.

And, you guessed it: the WSKY ETF is designed to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the index itself.

So take a seat, pour a glass, and let's break it down shall we?

Top Ten Holdings

The number one holding in this ETF is a familiar one that pretty much everyone should know: Diageo (OTCPK:DGEAF) was actually formed relatively recently in 1997 as a result of a merger between Guinness and Grand Metropolitan, and is now the largest producer of spirits in the world. As of 04/04/2018 Diageo made up a total of 16.82% of the WSKY ETF.

Pictured above: various brands owned by Diageo

Diageo's 54% stake in United Spirits allows it to also market its portfolio of over 26 Whiskies in India, which is interestingly the largest market for whiskey today according to the Spirited Funds website linked above.

The number two spot in the ETF goes to Pernod Ricard (RI.PA) Paris, commanding a respectable 9.02% of the fund.

Pictured above: various brands owned by Pernod Ricard

Older than Diageo above, Pernod Ricard was founded in 1975 as a merger between two distilled beverage companies, Pernod and Ricard. The French multinational company has notable whiskey brands including Jameson Irish Whiskey, 100 Pipers Blended Scotch Whiskey, and Imperial Blue Indian Whiskey among others.

For those of us that drink, you can see just from the top two holdings, how much "ground" so to speak this ETF covers within the spectrum of brands. Interesting...let's keep going.

Coming up to number three we have a domestic company by the name of MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) a robust supplier of beverage-grade alcohol for craft distilleries across the U.S. for the better part of a century.

Source

Currently 5.44% of the fund, the company specializes in bourbon, corn whiskey, and rye whiskey, as well as a host of other beverage alcohols and custom concoctions.

This stock has exploded over the past five years going from $5.00/share in 2013 to almost $87.00/share today which is roughly a 1700% gain:

MGPI data by YCharts

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) is the number four holding and currently represents 5.27% of the fund.

Pictured above: various brands owned by Brown-Forman

Headquartered in Louisville, KY the company is one of the largest whiskey producers in the world by volume, according to Spirited Funds, with notable brands including Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester.

The fifth holding is definitely a unique one as the company produces more than just wine and spirits.

Source

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, better known as LVMH (MC.PA) makes up just over 5% of the total fund holdings and besides being famous for its handbags and other luxury goods, the company holds Glenmorangie and Ardbeg distilleries, both producers of Scotch Whiskey.

Moving right along to number six, Rémy Cointreau (RCO.PA) a French, family-owned group whose origins date back to 1724.

Source

4.97% of the fund is comprised by Remy, which in 2012, acquired Bruichladdich Scotch Whiskey Distillery, the product segment with one of the highest sales growth rates in Remy Cointreau's portfolio according to Spirited Funds.

The 7th holding is United Spirits (MCDOWELL-N.NS) and it's the first holding in the fund to not make up at least 5% of the overall weighting. Interestingly, United Spirits began as a small trading company and is known for being one of the largest spirits companies by sales, controlling one of the world's most popular spirits brand, McDowell's No.1

Source

As mentioned earlier, the fund's number one holding, Diageo owns a large portion of United Spirits.

Have you ever tried Sky Vodka or Wild Turkey? The 8th holding at 4.88% of the fund, Davide De Campari (CPR.IM) producers the two beverages listed above in addition to dozens more.

Source

Founded in 1860, is a leading player in the global branded beverage industry with a portfolio counting more than 50 premium and super premium brands. Interestingly, the company is today the 6th largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry according to its website.

Finishing up here with the last two of the top ten holdings in WSKY, we have number nine, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS.PA) at 4.86% of the fund.

Source

In business since 1755, Marie Brizard is the oldest French liqueurs company and is best known for its Blended Scotch Whiskey William Peel, the largest Scotch Whiskey Brand in France and the 8th Largest in the world according to Spirited Funds.



We'll finish off the top ten holdings list by taking a little trip to the Orient. Thai Beverage PLC (Y92), headquartered in none other than Bangkok, Thailand, the company currently makes up 4.86% of the fund.

Source

Thai Beverage has a whopping $19.9 billion market capitalization and owns over 20 distilleries in Europe which are responsible for the production of scotch whiskey brands Hankey Banister and Pinwinnie.

In total, 66.14% of the WSKY ETF is comprised of the top ten companies mentioned above. Listed below is a screenshot of the remaining holdings I downloaded from the Spirited Funds website:

Most notably, you'll see Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in there...

Many holders of WSKY might not even know that they are indirectly invested into the booming marijuana industry as (STZ) just recently purchased a minority stake in "Legal Weed Kingpin" Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF).

Country And Sub-Industry Exposure

Another reason I enjoy being a holder of WSKY is the unique geographical exposure we as investors receive by default.

Source

Thirteen different countries (seen above) are represented within WSKY, covering everything from brewers and distillers to clothing and accessories:

Industry Outlook

According to NPR, American's are increasingly thirsty as alcohol consumption is on the rise in the United States. Interestingly, the jump in numbers seem to be mostly women, minorities, and adults of old age.

The federally sponsored study, based on in-person surveys of tens of thousands of U.S. adults found that between 2002 and 2013, alcohol consumption overall increased by 11%.

And by 2013, nearly three-quarters of American adults said they had consumed alcohol within the last year. The increase was in drinking present for all groups, but particularly noteworthy for minorities as mentioned above (for instance, a nearly 30% increase for Asians and Pacific Islanders) and people over 65 (a 22.4% increase.)

Interestingly, more recent data from IWSR (a company in which over the last 40 years has built up the world's largest database on the beverage alcohol market) noted that global beer and wine consumption in 2016 had fell by 1.8% and 0.5% respectively. However, the sparkling wine market grew by 1.8% overall.

Although, the global consumption of spirits painted a much more positive picture, counting a slight growth of 0.3%.

Despite the global consumption decline of certain types of alcohol, the IWSR predicts that this trend will reverse in the next five years, forecasting consumption to rise by 0.8% until 2021.

The company also mentioned that the growth will largely be driven by whisky, which the IWSR predicts will grow in volume to 650m liters by 2021. Global consumption of mixed drinks is forecasted to increase by more than 400m liters over the next five years, while sparkling wine is likely to add more than 220m liters. The IWSR also expects beer to show strong growth in many Asian and sub-Saharan Africa markets over the next five years.

Other Related Investments

Although there are other "sin" investments such as VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF cleverly traded at (BJK) which is designed for investors that want exposure to a variety of gambling stocks, there isn't a solely designed fund that deals in adult beverages like WSKY does.

The closest fund to WSKY I could find is the AdvisorShares "Vice" ETF (ACT) which is only a few months old and is designed to give investors exposure to the alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana industries:

Source

Interestingly enough, the vice ETF shares 3 top holdings with WSKY: Diageo, Brown-Forman, and MGP Ingredients. Another similarity is the total AUM, both ETFs are at approximately $15 million. Although unlike WSKY, the vice ETF is heavily concentrated in U.S. companies- 75% of the fund as of 02/28/2018.

Conclusion

For investors seeking the unique niche of a pure alcohol play, the Whiskey & Spirits ETF (WSKY) is the only traded product that specifically offers this type of exposure. While there is always the option to buy the individual stocks, the ETF offers global diversification for a reasonable 67 bips.

In addition to the potential for long-term growth, the fund also offers investors a small dividend to snack on while they wait. As the global whiskey and spirits industry continues to remain strong, a long-term position in your portfolio may be worth a look.

Cheers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSKY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.