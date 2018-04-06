Cloud Peak Energy: Equity Has Little Appeal

Peak to trough over the last year, Cloud Peak Energy's (CLD) common equity is down nearly 50%. This has been a harsh reaction given the improved outlook for domestic coal (which includes better pricing) as well as the firm's strong contracted positioning for nearly the next two years. However, "improved outlook" is of course relative. Industry mine closures have been rampant, and even relatively less levered Cloud Peak Energy still has worlds of problems, ranging from steadily increasing cash costs, lower production forecasts, and a heavy overhang of debt that will need to be refinanced. All factors considered, there simply isn't enough of a lure here. Even after the recently completed debt exchange and subsequent secondary stock offering more than one year ago, there is not a lot of free cash flow available. With most of 2018 and a large portion of 2019 contracted out, there isn't a lot of room for material upside. The bonds could be a play for those with a bullish slant on coal, but the equity remains a no-go in my opinion.

Business Overview, Coal Market Health

Cloud Peak Energy operates solely in the Powder River Basin ("PRB"), the largest coal-producing region in the United States. Mining here did not take off until the late 1970's largely because of coal dynamics. PRB coal is low heat content, low sulfur while other producing regions, such as Appalachian coal, have high heat content, high sulfur. Pound for pound, Appalachian coal often generates 50% more energy, so before sulfur emission controls were a concern PRB coal had very little economic value given the isolated mining location. Today, PRB coal is often blended with other regions to create a mix, and the rise of PRB coal use in utilities points towards potential long-term distress: a large percentage of volume offtake is done by small power plants that have spent very little to meet new emissions standards. In other words, rather than spend the capex on scrubbers, these utilities have just increased their mix of PRB to reduce sulfur emissions. Investors can see this on a facility level, such as in Michigan where the Board of Water and Light has retired both its Erickson Power Plant (closing 2025) and Eckert (closing 2020), both of which use PRB coal in their blending. To replace that generation, the utility will be opening a new 250mw natural gas fired plant on the Erickson land to utilize existing infrastructure.

Cloud Peak Energy operates three separate mines in the PRB area: Antelope, Cordero Rojo, and Spring Creek. All three mines are surface mines with 1,023mm in proven and probable reserves in total. Given improved pricing, many producers have reacted by increasing production in the PRB; tonnage mined was up 7% in 2017 despite a lack of new mine developments and limited growth spending in the area. Taking a contrary approach, Cloud Peak Energy production was flat even after taking account a meaningful increase of its product being sold into the export market in 2016 versus 2017. Since 2015, sold tonnage from the company is down 17mm tons, or 23%. Given the realities of surface mining in regards to overburden - costs increase the deeper you go - this creates natural margin issues as production falls and what is produced is higher cost. Strip ratios (amount of waste material versus tonnage of ore) are all trending higher. That means more equipment and more personnel to produce each saleable ton of coal.

*Surface coal mining in the Powder River Basin.

Seeing overall basin production rise as coal-fired generation begins to lose importance and while utilities have built heavy stockpiles has been a noose around the neck of investor confidence. Cloud Peak Energy management has spoken about "adjusting production to match demand" in North America. 2018 guidance is for 48mm in North American deliveries in 2018, down from 53mm in 2017. As a natural extension of greater supply as basin production rises, amid muddy future for coal-fired generation and heavy inventories, utilities have moved towards shorter contract structures. Management had this to say on the Q4 2017 conference call:

While our customers are reporting their stockpiles are decreasing, it is clear that they do not feel any urgency to contract additional tons for delivery this year. Natural gas prices for March delivery recently moved down appears to have given them the confidence that there will be ample coal and gas available at short notice to meet demand going into the summer. We are currently contracted to sell 45 million tons this year, including 2.5 million tons of exports. This means we still have 6 million tons of domestic sales to make to meet the midpoint of our production guidance range.

A positive to point towards is Cloud Peak Energy's undeveloped assets (Young Creek and Big Metal), both of which are located in the northern PRB, just a short hop away from existing assets. These are relatively unique assets, as there have been no new lease agreements in the PRB since 2012. The time between initial application to actually producing a pound of coal stretches to near a decade. There is very little potential for new competing supply if pricing improves - the question is what catalyst could drive coal pricing higher.

Exports As An Avenue To Profit

Exports are an excellent alternative, particularly given the proximity of the PRB to West Coast export terminals. Asian seaborne coal has seen healthy demand to supply utilities in China, India, South Korea, and Japan, especially from countries that do not have much in the way of internal production. Management expectations, while on the bullish side, are based on expectations of a doubling of seaborne coal demand over the next five years. The elephant in the room when it comes to this - China - looks solid despite its own initiatives to boost production internally. After all the news on the mix shift in energy production with China towards renewables as the company curbs dirty power generation, the Energy Infrastructure Administration ("EIA") still forecasts coal demand to remain flat in China through 2040 from current levels. In 2040, the EIA expects coal-fired generation to still represent 47% of the nine trillion in kilowatt hours of power needed by that time. What about internally-produced supply? Boosting its long-term forecasts for seaborne thermal coal pricing, Citibank research has pointed towards the lack of investment by Chinese firms in their internal assets (see below):

PRB exports compete with production assets much closer to these countries, primarily Indonesia and Australia. Logistics aside, there are advantages to American assets: Indonesian coal in particular is not known for its quality. After significant restructuring of its shipping contracts and an asset buildout by counterparties, Cloud Peak Energy expects to export near 6mm tons in 2018. This is up nearly 20% from prior levels in 2017. Making waves and drawing quite a bit of attention on recent presentations and conference calls, Cloud Peak Energy recently announced an agreement with JERA Trading. JERA Trading will be procuring coal for two combined cycle coal plants under construction in Fukushima. These shipments will begin at end of 2019, ramping quickly to 1mm tons. In my view, the initial contract term - forty months - which is in stark contrast to what has become the norm in the United States, is the most impressive part of this deal. Management has stated that of the 5.5mm of exports to take place in 2018, it expects $30mm of EBITDA contribution. Current 2018 guidance is for $88m EBITDA on more than 50mm tons of consolidated production. The export market is vastly more profitable than the domestic market, with the only problem of is the logistics of moving coal from the PRB to terminals for export. While the firm has extended and upsized its rail agreements with Westshore Terminal and BNSF Railway, the infrastructure simply is not in place to get more assets flowing overseas.

Lenders Bleeding The Firm Dry

As of year-end, Cloud Peak Energy had $108mm in cash and full availability under its Revolving Credit Facility with total capacity of $400mm. However, that Credit Agreement has a minimum liquidity covenant of $125mm, so there are upper limits to the company's ability to borrow. This Credit Agreement expires in ten months and it is likely that any subsequent facility will be substantially smaller given the new secured debt that is in place after the debt exchange (more on that later). Covenant restrictions on the new facility, even with a lower maximum borrow, are likely to be high given the changes in the market. With all the issues with cash flow at Cloud Peak Energy, management shouldn't be borrowing anyway.

The issue with owning the equity is management's (necessary) propensity to use it as a piggybank whenever it can. In Q4 of 2016, Cloud Peak Energy offered a debt exchange, swapping most of its highly distressed unsecured 8.5% notes due 2019 and 6.375% notes due 2024 for 12% secured debt due 2021. Most bondholders opted for this deal as not doing so meant falling in line behind the new secured lienholders in the event of a bankruptcy. Given the distressed nature of the firm, bondholders were willing to accept a lower level of principal (assuming they paid par) in exchange for a higher interest rate. The exchange also pushed out the 2019 maturities for Cloud Peak Energy, giving it (hopefully enough time to recover). Those new Senior Secured 12% bonds - CUSIP 18911XAB3 - do trade incrementally above par (trading as high as 110 in Feb), so that does point towards some willingness to roll over or extend this debt.

At the midpoint of management guidance - $83mm in EBITDA - $32mm of that is eaten up by cash interest expense. Under GAAP, Cloud Peak Energy is reporting near $40mm in interest expense, however $8mm of that is non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and issuance discounts. Still, even under highly conservative assumptions on depletion/depreciation schedules (the firm has $1,365mm of net property, plant, and equipment) all of that remaining cash flow is being eaten up by maintenance expenditures. Taxes at least are a pretty irrelevant discussion point here for some time: there is $247mm on federal and $69mm of state operating loss carryforwards.

Given that low level of free cash flow to the equity - a figure unlikely to change in the near term given the company has both locked in contract pricing and is facing higher strip costs (lower margins) - it is hard to be bullish on Cloud Peak Energy. While the seaborne export market is attractive, management is reliant on other companies getting their ducks in a row and it will take some time before tonnage sold overseas grows. There is a chance of tariff or trade war impact in this regard: in 2017 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proposed banning US coal shipments in response to US tariffs on softwood lumber. Given the Trump Administration's current antagonistic approach towards trading partners, this could resurface again. Given sell-side consensus is at the high side of management guidance ($95mm) there is a material risk of the company not meeting expectations, particularly given a lot of coal remains to be sold in the spot market. I just can't justify a long position here, although I can see the bonds being a solid play for investors that want to take a bullish stance on coal.

