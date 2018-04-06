Teladoc Is Worth A Look

Teladoc (TDOC) has a goal to change the healthcare field as we know it. A little dramatic, yes, but the company's telehealth platform (and other related services) allow for patients to connect with their doctors without going in for a typical appointment. The platform connects doctors and patients through mobile devices, internet, video and the phone. And if you look out over the next few decades, I believe that this type of service will continue to experience tremendous growth.

It is important to also note that the market has already taken notice, as shown by the fact that TDOC shares are up almost 70% over the last year.

More recently, however, the stock has been under pressure and is now trading in the lower $40 per share range. In my opinion, investors with a time horizon longer than three-to-five years should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

The Company

Teladoc offers a differentiated service that has taken the industry by storm. The company has experienced broad-based growth and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. For example, the company has grown its revenue by over 400% over the last four years (more on this below). But, more importantly, Teladoc has experienced strong growth almost across the board and the company has a significant market opportunity in the years ahead.

It is hard not to get excited about the metrics highlighted in the slides above but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet because Teladoc's earnings story is nothing to brag about. Yes, of course, Teladoc is still in the early innings of growth mode - the earnings pressure should not be a complete surprise, in my opinion - but I believe that the rising expense base adds a lot of risk into the equation.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Chg ('14 to '17) Revenue $233,279 $123,157 $77,384 $43,528 436% % Chg 89% 59% 78% Cost of revenue $61,623 $31,971 $21,041 $9,929 521% % Chg 93% 52% 112% Operating expenses $247,050 $153,850 $112,128 $48,749 407% % Chg 61% 37% 130% Net Loss ($106,782) ($74,216) ($58,020) ($17,037) 527% % Chg 44% 28% 241% Cost of revenue as % of revenue 26% 26% 27% 23%

As shown, the company's net loss has expanded materially since 2014 but it is encouraging that the Cost of revenue as a percentage of Revenue has been within the 26% range over the last three fiscal years.

Teladoc is making headway in its industry and, in my opinion, the company's operating results (including expenses) prove it. To this point, operating expenses have continued to grow over the last four fiscal years.

Observations from the table:

Acquisition related costs have increased the most over the last four years, which makes sense as the company has been heavily investing in its business (see here for info on a big acquisition that was made by the company).

The increase in depreciation and amortization expenses should have been expected based on the fact that the company's asset base has grown substantially.

Advertising and marketing expenses are up big over the years but investors should fully expect for this is category to continue to climb higher for the foreseeable future.

All in all, Teladoc's operating results were pretty much in line with what investors should expect for an early-stage growth company - that is, significant top-line growth but an expanding net loss figure. It also helps the bull case that the company has a balance sheet that will support future growth.

The company has a healthy balance sheet (current ratio above 3, a decent net debt position) but the goodwill balance is somewhat concerning (it currently that makes up over 50% of assets). Do I believe that the net loss will continue to outpace the company's revenue growth over the next two plus years? No, but I without a doubt believe that expenses will continue to rise from current levels.

For prospective investors, there are two metrics that I would closely monitor throughout 2018 and 2019: 1) Cost of revenue as a percentage of Revenue, and 2) Revenue growth as a percentage of Operating expense growth (i.e., it will be concerning if the ratio floats back under 1).

At the end of the day, I believe that Teladoc has great product/service offerings and the company is operating in an industry that has promising long-term prospects. This up-and-coming company has largely flown under the radar but, in my view, the market is finally starting to realize that Teladoc is well-positioned for the changing telehealth space.

The Latest

On Feb. 27, 2018, Teladoc reported adjusted Q4 2017 EPS of -$0.76 on revenue of $77.1M. The company's quarterly results missed on the bottom-line (missed by $0.25) but was a top-line beat ($0.94).

A few highlights from the 2017 results:

Total paid membership were 23.2M, which was growth of 33%.

Full-year 2017 visits of ~1.46M (growth of 54%) and Q4 2017 visits of 464k (growth of 49%).

Revenue from subscription access fees (a major growth driver) was up 97% YoY, which was positively impacted by the company's acquisition of Best Doctors.

There was a lot to like about Teladoc's Q4 and full-year 2017 results but, in my opinion, the biggest takeaway from the earnings release (and guidance) was that this company is in a great position for not only the current year but also for the next few years. To this point, management provided the following full-year 2018 guidance:

Annual revenue in the range of $350M-$360M (up from $233M in 2017)

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7M-$10M (up from -$12.5M in 2017)

Total visits in the range of 1.9M-2.0M (up from 1.46M in 2017)

What's not to like about this guidance? Teladoc experienced impressive growth in fiscal 2017 but it is expecting an even better 2018 -- it's hard not to be encouraged about what the next four quarters may bring for Teladoc and its shareholders.

Risk

Investing in small cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Teladoc is related to the company being outspent by larger competitors. Additionally, the company relies heavily on its partnerships to expand its business so deteriorating relationships in the industry could have a material impact on Teladoc's business.

Lastly, regulatory changes have the potential to greatly impact Teladoc's business. Please also refer to Teladoc's 2017 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

This is a high risk/high reward stock but there is a lot to like about what this company has been able to do over the last four years. I believe that Teladoc's strong revenue growth, coupled with impressive growth metrics (e.g., visits, memberships, etc.), supports the bull case for this disruptive company.

I do not believe that it will be completely smooth sailing for Teladoc but, in my opinion, the risk is currently to the upside. With that being said, I believe that Teladoc deserves to be on most investor's watch lists because the company appears to have tremendous growth prospects for at least the next decade.

